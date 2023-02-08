ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2024 Miami-Dade County Recruiting Tracker: Deon Bush and Josh Jobe Playing in Super Bowl

High school football recruiting news for Miami-Dade County.

The Miami Hurricanes have historically recruited its home area of Miami-Dade County well, and that’s been a priority for head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff since he took over the program in December of 2021.

The Canes had reason to do so. The fertile recruiting grounds of the greater Miami-Dade area have continued to produce top talent, and this page will cover those top football prospects across the board.

The Canes locked up top 2023 recruits from Miami-Dade like Rueben Bain , Robby Washington , Bobby Washington and Nathaniel "Ray Ray" Joseph . Look for the Hurricanes to continue the trend of recruiting Miami area high schools with the class of 2024. The number of talented programs to recruit from will continue to be extensive.

From Miami Public School programs such as but not limited to Northwestern, Central, Booker T. Washington, Carol City, Edison, Killian, Jackson, Norland, Palmetto, and Miami High, to private schools like Columbus, Champagnat Catholic, Monsignor Pace, Belen Jesuit, Gulliver Prep and more, this page will continually add information about top prep football prospects within Dade County.

Bookmark and check back often, as discussion points will include seven-on-seven news, scholarship offers, unofficial and official visits, decommitments, and all the happenings around Miami-Dade high school football scene.

FEBRUARY 8

Two of Dade County's best former prep players -- Deon Bush and Josh Jobe -- will play in the 2023 Super Bowl for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles respectively. Both players came from Miami (Fla.) Columbus and play safety and cornerback.

Bush left Columbus from the high school class of 2012. He signed with the Miami Hurricanes and was selected in the 2016 NFL Draft with the 124th pick of the fourth round by the Chicago Bears.

The 2022 season was the first year that Bush moved on from Chicago and began playing with Kansas City. He has been credited with 11 tackles this season. His best season in the NFL was in 2021 when he had 40 tackles and two interceptions with the Bears.

As for Jobe, he attended the University of Alabama after graduating from Columbus in 2018. He was an undrafted free agent signed by the Eagles. He has not played much, recording just one tackle this season, but he's still headed to the Super Bowl with the Eagles.

JANUARY 25

One of the most storied programs in the history of Florida resides in the heart of Dade County. That's Miami Central.

With that history, numerous players have represented the Rockets well, including University of Miami and NFL star Willis McGahee , among many others.

One of the up and coming Central prospects now also has a chance to play for the same university that McGahee once did.

Lawayne McCoy's ability to separate from defensive backs at or near the line of scrimmage has been well known by those around South Florida for quite some time. College coaches have been figuring that out as well, The U obviously included.

Some of the other offers that McCoy recently picked up include West Virginia, Illinois, Louisville, Liberty, Florida Atlantic and Michigan State.

JANUARY 18

One of the top prospects within the class of 2025, regardless of state or position, has long since been considered to be Armondo Blount .

He was at Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Dillard during his freshman and sophomore seasons. Blount made a decision to head to Dade County and play for Miami Central.

Blount, at 6-foot-3 and 250 pounds, provides heavy hands, excellent bend, and the ability to get downhill to chase the ball carrier or quarterback. He will essentially be replacing now Miami Hurricane Rueben Bain , who played his prep football for the Rockets as well.

As for Blount, he's been a priority for Miami head coach Mario Cristobal and his coaching staff, as well as numerous other programs like Florida, Florida State, Georgia, Oklahoma, and many others.

Look for Blount to be in strong consideration for five-star status when all has been said and done.

JANUARY 15 - Noon Update

Yulkeith Brown spent two seasons in College Station, Texas representing the Texas A&M Aggies.

Now, he’s decided to transfer to the Tulane Green Wave. Brown was a four-star recruit by 247 Sports coming out of Miami (Fla.) Central, and was a part of the Rockets’ 2019 and 2020 state championship teams.

Brown did not get the ball much for the Aggies during his two seasons in the SEC. He carried twice for 52 yards in 2021, and then he caught six passes for 112 yards and one score during the 2022 season.

Brown could end up playing running back and/or wide receiver for the Green Wave, and he’s certainly capable as a return man as well. He was one of Florida’s fastest prep players while with the Rockets.

Brown will have two years of eligibility to utilize with Tulane.

JANUARY 15

One of the most unique 2024 Miami-Dade prospects would be Earl Kulp . He’s the traditional long and lean skill player that has come out of the Miami Public League for decades, but where does Kulp best project at the college football FBS level?

Listed at 6-foot-1 and 170 pounds, Kulp has played cornerback for Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) Saint Thomas Aquinas, and then transferred to Miami (Fla.) Central for this past season and played cornerback as well.

For his size, Kulp has shown the ability to change direction well, and he’s also possessed the long arms that aided him to swat away passes. Now, how big does Kulp ultimately become? He's shown physicality already, as this video showed:

The answer to that question may take a while to come to a conclusion, but it also means he could start out at cornerback at the college level and still eventually play at least some safety in time. That potential versatility could make Kulp an even more valuable recruit than he already has become.

Kulp earned offers from several programs to date, including Miami, Michigan, West Virginia, Georgia Tech, Colorado, South Carolina, Pittsburgh, and Ole Miss among others.

One could argue that Kulp is even the most compelling of the 2024 defensive backs from Miami-Dade. Going to be fun to see how his recruitment unfolds this year.

AllHurricanes.com is your home for all things Miami Hurricanes football, recruiting, basketball and other athletics, all the time.

Miami, FL
AllHurricanes brings you the latest news, highlights, and analysis surrounding the University of Miami.

