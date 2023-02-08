Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Severe weather alert: National Weather Service issues storm update for Los Angeles and Oxnard region in CaliforniaStanleyLos Angeles, CA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Nevada declares state of emergency due to gas pipeline leakEdy ZooNevada State
Bugsy Siegel's Mysterious Home and the Haunts of the Very RichHerbie J PilatoBeverly Hills, CA
4 Amazing Steakhouses in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
signalscv.com
Trinity sees monster performances in CIF win over Temple City
“She probably played the best game of her life.”. Trinity head coach James De Monbrun didn’t hold back when asked about his all-CIF point guard Lily Caddow. Trinity Knights girls’ basketball won its CIF opener at home, 68-39, over Temple City on Thursday, behind Caddow’s 32 points, 11 rebounds, five steals and four assists.
signalscv.com
Canyon soccer beats Montclair, heads to quarterfinals
Two second-half goals from Canyon senior Taylor Arietta lifted the Cowboys girls’ soccer team to victory on Friday in a home CIF playoff match with the Montclair Cavaliers. Canyon won the game 2-1 after digging its way out of a 1-0 hole to stun the Cavaliers in the second half.
signalscv.com
Valencia soccer beats Pasadena in wildcard battle
Valencia Vikings boys’ soccer advanced in the Division 3 playoffs on Tuesday after a road win over the Pasadena Bulldogs. Valencia set the tone immediately en route to its 2-1 win. Maddox Neville struck early in the game off a corner kick from Jordan Cardenas. Vikings striker Azael Jovel made it 2-0 just before the half, allowing his team to go into a more defensive formation.
signalscv.com
Rancho Cucamonga hoops eliminates Saugus
A terrific season for Saugus Centurion boys’ basketball ended on Wednesday after a home playoff loss to the Rancho Cucamonga Cougars. Rancho Cucamonga won the game, 72-56, behind standout performances from Aaron Glass and Jerimyah Smith. Glass, a sophomore, put on a show in the second quarter, scoring 16...
signalscv.com
Canyon girls’ soccer shuts out Ventura in playoffs
Canyon girls’ soccer got its second clean sheet in as many playoff games on Wednesday, beating Ventura on the road, 2-0, to advance in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs. Both goals came in the second half, with Bailey Williamson opening the scoring with roughly 20 minutes to...
signalscv.com
Canyon girls’ hoops steamrolls Covina in CIF opener
The Canyon Cowboys girls’ basketball team entered the CIF playoffs on Thursday with a convincing win over the visiting Covina Colts. Canyon won the game, 70-51, behind another masterful defensive performance. The Cowboys (19-7) ran wild early and led 18-1 at the end of the first quarter. Covina eventually...
signalscv.com
Longtime COC board member dies at age 72
Michele Jenkins, a longtime education advocate in the Santa Clarita Valley, died Monday. She was 72. Having served on the College of the Canyons governing board since 1984, Jenkins was a leader at the college during a tremendous period of growth, including the addition of its Canyon Country campus, its University Center and the hiring of longtime Chancellor Dianne Van Hook.
signalscv.com
Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade on The Price is Right
Santa Clarita resident Joyce Wade is scheduled to appear on “The Price is Right” episode airing on Feb. 17. Wade, a children’s youth ministries pastor, has a neighbor who is a die-hard fan of “The Price is Right,” and Wade decided to surprise her neighbor as a gift by auditioning for the show.
signalscv.com
Stevenson Ranch resident to sing and dance across the nation on ‘HITS! The Musical’
Cities across the country will get to experience a musical journey featuring America’s greatest hits from the 1960s to the present with “HITS! The Musical,” featuring budding young artists from 10 to 22, including Stevenson Ranch resident JJ Carandang. As a dancer for the WNBA L.A. Sparks...
signalscv.com
City officials lament lack of ‘fair share’ in Measure H funding
While L.A. County just approved its largest annual budget allocation yet from Measure H, the 2016 sales tax measure to address homelessness, Santa Clarita officials renewed their call for the city to get its “fair share” of those funds during a budget study session this week. Their main...
signalscv.com
Dr. Gene Dorio | Mother Nature’s Warning
The 7.8 earthquake in the Middle East is a reminder from Mother Nature of our vulnerability in California. Knowing our environment could prevent the Santa Clarita community from potential catastrophic events. I remember in 1963 watching from our Los Angeles rooftop the breach of the nearby Baldwin Hills dam killing...
signalscv.com
Bill Miranda | Take Your Valentine to The Main
Did you know that Valentine’s Day — actually the Feast of Saint Valentine — dates back to the 8th century? It is only in the last 640 or so years, however, that the day has been associated with a celebration of love and romance. In 1382, Geoffrey...
signalscv.com
Developing Stories: Wiley Canyon Project review coming soon; new restaurants slated for Gateway Village
Welcome to Developing Stories, a column that discusses the new businesses, developments and other projects that are either on their way or have recently been approved in the city of Santa Clarita. Another sandwich shop, a new Greek restaurant chain and for sports enthusiasts, a new golf simulation spot are...
signalscv.com
Uncover centuries-old traditions of Mardi Gras & celebrate in the SCV
The celebration of Mardi Gras has been a part of cultures for centuries. Mardi Gras is French for “Fat Tuesday,” which falls the day before Lent begins. Fat Tuesday is known as the last day of eating rich and fatty foods. Mardi Gras’ origin lies in ancient pagan celebrations of spring and infertility. The origins of Mardi Gras can be traced all the way back to medieval Europe. Although the festival season is celebrated in many cities, New Orleans, Louisiana, is the most well-known.
signalscv.com
Planning Commission to host tours of Shadowbox, Wiley Canyon projects
The city of Santa Clarita Planning Commission is hosting two tours at a public meeting later this month. On Feb. 21, city planners will be leading two groups: one to check out a 32-acre, mixed-use site east of Wiley Canyon Road and Interstate 5; and the other a major studio project that would add more than two dozen sound stages to the nearly 60 already in the Santa Clarita Valley.
signalscv.com
City to consider accepting donation of YMCA building
The city of Santa Clarita is expected to approve Tuesday a donation agreement with the YMCA to accept the organization’s building on McBean Parkway, according to the City Council agenda for next week’s meeting. The YMCA has operated the property through a lease with the Valencia Summit Homeowners...
signalscv.com
Robert Lamoureux | What to do with a leaky roof and the new tiles don’t match?
Question: Robert, I read your articles and now I need some help. I live in Castaic and have a dilemma with roof leaks. Some of the flat concrete tiles on my home are broken and in need of being replaced. Unfortunately, they have been discontinued and are not readily available.
signalscv.com
Barger launches re-election campaign
Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger announced the launch of her re-election campaign for 5th District supervisor – a position she has held since her initial election in 2016. She was re-elected for a second term in the March 2020 primary. “I am launching this re-election campaign with a...
signalscv.com
Man killed in Acton hit-and-run identified
The motorcyclist killed in a hit-and-run on Tuesday night on Soledad Canyon Road near Acton has been identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner-Medical Examiner’s office as 58-year-old Jeff Engels. Josh Greengard, spokesman for the California Highway Patrol’s Newhall Office, said the L.A. Communications Center received a call in...
signalscv.com
Cooler temps prompt alert from county Public Health
After several days of sunshine and temperatures in the 70s, the Department of Public Health issued a cold-weather alert Friday for next week’s forecast. “We have a couple of pretty cold systems coming in over the next few days,” said Dave Gomberg, meteorologist with the National Weather Service.
