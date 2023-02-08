ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs

In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator

Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington

Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
INDIANA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation

If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
GAINESVILLE, FL
The Spun

Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools

Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024.  One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
ALABAMA STATE
atozsports.com

Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
TUSCALOOSA, AL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ranking the SEC coaching jobs following the Texas and OU move

The Southeastern Conference is considered the premier college football conference in the country, and as a result, coaching jobs in the SEC are highly coveted. Texas and Oklahoma are transitioning to the SEC for the 2024 season, adding two more excellent coaching jobs to the conference. Both schools hold proud transitions of success and a strong passion for college football.
AUSTIN, TX
247Sports

BREAKING: Michigan lands highly-coveted 2025 LB Mantrez Walker

On Saturday, Michigan plucked away one of the Peach State’s top underclassmen in Buford (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, who hails from one of the top high school football programs in America, held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among many others.
ANN ARBOR, MI

