Slim Chickens Restaurant Chain Announces The Opening of New Location In TallahasseeMadocTallahassee, FL
The time for change: The Republican Party must address Its anti-Black policiesEdy ZooTallahassee, FL
Our 5 Favorite Hot Dog Spots in FloridaEast Coast TravelerDunedin, FL
Florida to execute man who killed woman after escaping during life sentenceSan HeraldTallahassee, FL
FAMU Professor's Diabetes Lesson Goes Viral on TikTok with Musical PerformanceSara IrshadTallahassee, FL
Charlie Strong decides to leave Miami Hurricanes over DC snub
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
247Sports
Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas provides update on status with Bulldogs
In the time since Georgia wide receiver RaRa Thomas was arrested on Jan. 23 on a felony charge of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of family violence, little besides the arrest report has come out about Thomas’ situation. On Friday, Thomas posted on social media showing he is in fact still with the Bulldogs.
RUMOR: Why Alabama’s Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees as offensive coordinator
Alabama football coach Nick Saban seems to believe that new offensive coordinator Tommy Rees can help the Crimson Tide thrive without a star quarterback. Nick Saban hired Tommy Rees to be the Alabama offensive coordinator for the 2023 college football season, following the departure of 2021 Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young. Saban was impressed with how the former Notre Dame OC was able to tweak the Fighting Irish offense, depending on which player was under center, according to ESPN.
CBS Sports
Charlie Strong fourth key assistant out at Miami as Mario Cristobal retools staff in Year 2, per reports
Miami co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach Charlie Strong is not expected to return to the Hurricanes for the 2023 season, according to 247Sports among multiple reports. Strong, 62, joined the Canes last offseason when coach Mario Cristobal was hired to replace Manny Diaz. Strong is the fourth assistant to leave...
Deion Sanders Discusses Difficulties With Recruiting Florida HS Players
The Colorado head coach has to convince high schoolers to commit to Boulder.
This Gator holds one of the most embarrassing college football records
The Florida Gators have seen some lofty highs over the course of their football program’s history but have also seen some valleys, from their peak seasons that saw two national championships in three years to their 0-10-1 season back in 1979. Overall, with a resume that includes three Heisman Trophy winners things have been better than they have worse.
247Sports
Details on ‘One-in-a-Million’ WR Recruit David Washington
Among roughly three dozen prospects offered by Notre Dame over the last 30 days, wide receiver David Washington stood out to Irish Illustrated. Out of Arbor View High School in Las Vegas, the six-foot, 185-pound junior shows outstanding route running talent within a polished, eye-popping skill set. In several ways, he may draw comparisons to Notre Dame 2023 receiver signee Rico Flores given his hard-charging style and well-rounded nature.
247Sports
Vanderbilt vs. Tennessee basketball: Jerry Stackhouse puts win among career's best, credits Rick Barnes' squad
Vanderbilt pulled a major upset on Wednesday as Tyrin Lawrence hit the buzzer-beating 3-pointer to knock off in-state rival Tennessee. The Commodores pulled back to .500 and took some pressure off coach Jerry Stackhouse in the process, earning him his first win over the Volunteers or Kentucky in his tenure at the helm in Nashville.
atozsports.com
Lane Kiffin is tweeting about Tennessee again but this time it’ll make Vols fans smile
Lane Kiffin can’t help himself. The man simply can’t go more than a week or so without tweeting about the Tennessee Vols. Maybe he misses Knoxville. Or maybe he enjoys trolling Tennessee. Whatever the case, he seemingly always has the Vols on his mind. But I think that’s...
Steve Spurrier comments on Florida's 2023 quarterback situation
If there’s one person whose opinion on the Florida Gators quarterback situation holds weight, it’s Steve Spurrier’s. On a recent episode of The Tailgate, the Head Ball Coach brought up a conversation he had with Shane Matthews, one of Spurrier’s former quarterbacks when he coached the Orange and Blue back in the 1990s. In that conversation, Matthews asked the HBC what he thought of the Gators’ quarterbacks room. His response was one only the most important figure in Florida football history could give.
Four star offensive tackle JacQawn McRoy announces top-10 schools
The Vols continue to make progress on the recruiting trail for the class of 2024. Four-star offensive tackle, and a top Tennessee target, JacQawn McRoy announced his top-10 schools on Feb. 4. Arkansas, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, LSU, Miami, Ole Miss, Oregon, and Tennessee are McRoy’s top schools. The...
Top 2024 Running Back James Peoples Names Final 6 Schools
Several top programs are hot on the recruiting trail, and many are after prized recruits in the class of 2024. One of those recruits is running back James Peoples, who has recently narrowed his list of potential schools down to 6. The four-star recruit out of San Antonio, TX revealed his ...
The Battle's End Collective signs another Florida State transfer to an NIL Deal
Another Seminole is partnering up with The Battle's End.
College football expansion: Big 12 looking to add members again
College football realignment took another huge turn when Texas and Oklahoma confirmed they will leave the Big 12 and move to the SEC a year earlier than expected, set to move in the summer of 2024. Now that leaves the Big 12 looking for a way to respond in a way that puts itself in position to ...
atozsports.com
Report: Nick Saban interviewed former Vols coach for Alabama’s offensive coordinator job
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban recently hired Tommy Rees away from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to replace Bill O’Brien as Bama’s offensive coordinator. The hiring of Rees signals that Alabama is prepared to move to a more old-school-looking offense that revolves around the running game and utilizes multiple tight ends (basically what Georgia does offensively).
Former Florida State star, NFL veteran accepts nearby High School Coaching Position
The former Seminole and National Champion is beginning his coaching career.
Ranking the SEC coaching jobs following the Texas and OU move
The Southeastern Conference is considered the premier college football conference in the country, and as a result, coaching jobs in the SEC are highly coveted. Texas and Oklahoma are transitioning to the SEC for the 2024 season, adding two more excellent coaching jobs to the conference. Both schools hold proud transitions of success and a strong passion for college football.
Falcons Hire Alabama Crimson Tide Assistant to Defensive Staff
The Alabama Crimson Tide is losing a member of its coaching staff. The Atlanta Falcons are poaching Dave Huxtable and hiring him to help out with the defense.
247Sports
BREAKING: Michigan lands highly-coveted 2025 LB Mantrez Walker
On Saturday, Michigan plucked away one of the Peach State’s top underclassmen in Buford (Ga.) 2025 linebacker Mantrez Walker. The 5-foot-11, 215-pounder, who hails from one of the top high school football programs in America, held offers from Arkansas, Florida, Florida State, LSU, Michigan State, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia Tech among many others.
Spring Forward: Quinshon Judkins is the unquestioned Head of the Table of a revamped Ole Miss RB room
Ole Miss football officially has a start date for spring practices. The return of Lane Kiffin’s Rebels has been set for March 21.
