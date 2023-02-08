Read full article on original website
4 Amazing Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Former College Football Star Tragically DiesOnlyHomersColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: Jarvis records first career goal, No. 1 Buckeyes beat St. Thomas 6-1The LanternColumbus, OH
Wrestling: Injuries cost No. 5 Ohio State in 25-16 loss to No. 8 NebraskaThe LanternLincoln, NE
Men’s Lacrosse: No. 11 Buckeyes take care of Cleveland State 19-12The LanternColumbus, OH
614now.com
Popular local pizzeria opens kitchen in Polaris-area bar
Last year, Shorty’s Pizza & Growl took over the former home of Neighbor’s Deli, converting it into a takeout pizza spot. And now, Shorty’s has teamed up with a Polaris-area bar to bring its pizza to even more locations in the Columbus area. Shorty’s has rolled out...
614now.com
This Columbus pizzeria has a ranch dressing fountain
Central Ohio takes ranch dressing very seriously. So much so that a popular Columbus pizzeria has made the popular condiment into a dining room centerpiece. Literally. Mikey’s Late Night Slice is home to the only ranch fountain in Columbus (that we know about, at least). According to Mikey’s partner...
cwcolumbus.com
'Freezin For A Reason,' Columbus Polar Plunge raises $218Kfor Special Olympics Ohio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "Freezin For A Reason," hundreds of people gathered Saturday morning for the 2023 Columbus Polar Plunge, raising money for Special Olympics Ohio. Good Day Columbus' own Cameron Fontana and Phil Kelly joined in the fun and took the plunge into a pool of cold water.
columbusnavigator.com
The Best Places In Columbus To Grab A Grilled Cheese
These aren’t the sandwiches you made in your college dorm, these are gooey grilled genius in between two slices of bread. There’s a lot of things we outgrow through life. Blacklight Sublime posters, Adam Sandler comedies, the hope of ever having an affordable healthcare system. Some things are too innocent and naive to carry with us into adulthood. Fortunately, grilled cheese sandwiches aren’t one of them.
columbusnavigator.com
The 6 Best Spots For Soul Food In Columbus
Because soul food isn’t just a cuisine, it’s a nutritional requirement. When was the last time you had a hot, home cooked meal? For some, that’s an everyday thing, but for more people than you think, it’s a rarity. Some of us have to accept a supper of ready-made pizzas and microwavable chicken tenders every night. It’s really not that bad of a life once you get used to it (*sobs uncontrollably*).
Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant
WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location
MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
columbusnavigator.com
The Most Romantic Restaurants In Columbus
I’m a big believer in love. And romance. And butterflies. Really all of it. I just love love, what can I say? And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating your partner to an incredible night out. We have some very romantic restaurants here in Columbus, each with its own unique vibe.
hotelnewsresource.com
The Junto Hotel to Open May 2023 in Columbus, Ohio
Rockbridge and Makeready announce The Junto will open May 2023 in Columbus, Ohio and is now accepting reservations. The new destination with a variety of restaurants and bars and distinct accommodations will provide a warm welcome with its 198 rooms and suites with unexpected touches. Rockbridge CEO and Founder of...
The mystery of the America’s first Black country club
GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
wyso.org
North Graveyard in downtown Columbus to be excavated before Merchant Building constructed
The disturbed remains of some of the City of Columbus’ oldest inhabitants are expected to contribute to the historical understanding of central Ohio’s population in the 1800s when they’re removed from a former graveyard to make way for new construction. Archaeologists are due to start excavating a...
OnlyInYourState
The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds
Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
Bexley student organizes protest response to racist image
BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image. Seventh-grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for […]
This Is Ohio's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway
For anniversaries, Valentine's Day, or just because.
cwcolumbus.com
Nonprofit helping Central Ohio kids through hard times with 'Battle Pups'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A nonprofit started by a family whose young son was diagnosed with leukemia is giving back with stuffed dogs to help children know they are not alone. They call them "Battle Pups" and the group Way to Battle hands these stuffed dogs out all over...
cwcolumbus.com
Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes back 23-year-old polar bear
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed back a familiar and beloved face Thursday. Lee, a 23-year-old male polar bear, arrived from Louisville Zoo with two animal care team members from the Columbus Zoo’s North America and Polar Frontier regions, along with a staff veterinarian and two Facilities staff members.
cwcolumbus.com
High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
cwcolumbus.com
Mayor Ginther teaming with UNCF to change futures
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. For kids across the country and right here in Central Ohio, the United Negro College Fund has helped to do just that. ABC 6 is a proud sponsor of their efforts, and once again we're taking...
NBC4 Columbus
The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio
The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
cwcolumbus.com
Residents hope Westerville stays 'a city in a park' even with $8.4M development investment
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — "It’s really envisioned as part of our community plan for jobs and economic development," Westerville's Economic Development Director Rachel Ray said about the city's $8.4 million investment in 88 acres of land. City council members voted Tuesday to approve the purchase of the land...
