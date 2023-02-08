Because soul food isn’t just a cuisine, it’s a nutritional requirement. When was the last time you had a hot, home cooked meal? For some, that’s an everyday thing, but for more people than you think, it’s a rarity. Some of us have to accept a supper of ready-made pizzas and microwavable chicken tenders every night. It’s really not that bad of a life once you get used to it (*sobs uncontrollably*).

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 3 DAYS AGO