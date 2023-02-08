ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
614now.com

Popular local pizzeria opens kitchen in Polaris-area bar

Last year, Shorty’s Pizza & Growl took over the former home of Neighbor’s Deli, converting it into a takeout pizza spot. And now, Shorty’s has teamed up with a Polaris-area bar to bring its pizza to even more locations in the Columbus area. Shorty’s has rolled out...
COLUMBUS, OH
614now.com

This Columbus pizzeria has a ranch dressing fountain

Central Ohio takes ranch dressing very seriously. So much so that a popular Columbus pizzeria has made the popular condiment into a dining room centerpiece. Literally. Mikey’s Late Night Slice is home to the only ranch fountain in Columbus (that we know about, at least). According to Mikey’s partner...
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Best Places In Columbus To Grab A Grilled Cheese

These aren’t the sandwiches you made in your college dorm, these are gooey grilled genius in between two slices of bread. There’s a lot of things we outgrow through life. Blacklight Sublime posters, Adam Sandler comedies, the hope of ever having an affordable healthcare system. Some things are too innocent and naive to carry with us into adulthood. Fortunately, grilled cheese sandwiches aren’t one of them.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The 6 Best Spots For Soul Food In Columbus

Because soul food isn’t just a cuisine, it’s a nutritional requirement. When was the last time you had a hot, home cooked meal? For some, that’s an everyday thing, but for more people than you think, it’s a rarity. Some of us have to accept a supper of ready-made pizzas and microwavable chicken tenders every night. It’s really not that bad of a life once you get used to it (*sobs uncontrollably*).
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Massey’s Pizza opens 15th central Ohio restaurant

WORTHINGTON, Ohio (WCMH) — Massey’s Pizza has opened its 15th central Ohio location in north Columbus. The chain is now welcoming guests at 7838 Olentangy River Rd. in Worthington’s Olentangy Valley Centre, next to The Hills Market. Massey’s new restaurant launched on Jan. 26 with a ribbon cutting ceremony by the Worthington Area Chamber of […]
WORTHINGTON, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Del Taco opening fourth Ohio location

MARION, Ohio (WCMH) — The nation’s second-largest Mexican restaurant chain, Del Taco, is opening a fourth location in Ohio. The quick-service restaurant is welcoming guests at 1207 Mt. Vernon Ave. in Marion, joining Del Taco locations in Whitehall, Bellefontaine and Circleville. The Marion restaurant will also serve breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and […]
MARION, OH
columbusnavigator.com

The Most Romantic Restaurants In Columbus

I’m a big believer in love. And romance. And butterflies. Really all of it. I just love love, what can I say? And there’s no better way to say “I love you” than by treating your partner to an incredible night out. We have some very romantic restaurants here in Columbus, each with its own unique vibe.
COLUMBUS, OH
hotelnewsresource.com

The Junto Hotel to Open May 2023 in Columbus, Ohio

Rockbridge and Makeready announce The Junto will open May 2023 in Columbus, Ohio and is now accepting reservations. The new destination with a variety of restaurants and bars and distinct accommodations will provide a warm welcome with its 198 rooms and suites with unexpected touches. Rockbridge CEO and Founder of...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The mystery of the America’s first Black country club

GAHANNA, Ohio (WCMH) — It was a mystery to some, an oasis for others. Sitting at the end of a long road in what was a once a rural community miles outside of Columbus sat a gem, a gathering place offered respite to some of the best and brightest in the Black community. Opening its doors […]
GAHANNA, OH
OnlyInYourState

The One Italian Pizzeria In Ohio With Surprisingly Delicious Cheese Curds

Ohio pizzerias are generally places for, well, pizza. Sure, Italian favorites like hoagies and spaghetti sometimes pepper the menu, with even a few pub-inspired appetizers thrown in for good measure. Mozzarella sticks or cheesy garlic bread? Yes. Fried cheese curds? Maybe, maybe, at a pizzeria in Wisconsin… but Ohio? Not so much. Unless, of course, we’re talking about Yellow Brick Pizza, a pizzeria in Columbus, Ohio, that’s known for epic pizzas… and surprisingly delicious cheese curds, too.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Bexley student organizes protest response to racist image

BEXLEY, Ohio (WCMH) – One of the Bexley Middle School students who organized a walkout Friday, one week after a racist image was broadcast on the school’s morning announcements, said she was hurt by seeing the image. Seventh-grader Damiah Milner said she and her friend were the ones who came up with the idea for […]
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomes back 23-year-old polar bear

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium welcomed back a familiar and beloved face Thursday. Lee, a 23-year-old male polar bear, arrived from Louisville Zoo with two animal care team members from the Columbus Zoo’s North America and Polar Frontier regions, along with a staff veterinarian and two Facilities staff members.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

High winds cause Galloway church steeple to fall

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — High wind speeds throughout Ohio on Thursday had the potential to cause damage. A church in Galloway suffered the loss of its steeple during the winds. WSYX viewers sent in photos of Columbia Heights United Methodist Church, located along Galloway Road, showing its white steeple...
GALLOWAY, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Mayor Ginther teaming with UNCF to change futures

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Making a difference in the lives of young students. For kids across the country and right here in Central Ohio, the United Negro College Fund has helped to do just that. ABC 6 is a proud sponsor of their efforts, and once again we're taking...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

The Underground Railroad's path through Dublin, Ohio

The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique landmarks in the city honor the legacies of past trailblazers today. READ MORE: https://nbc4i.co/3Ibjo9q. The Underground Railroad’s path through Dublin, Ohio. The City of Dublin has deep ties to the Underground Railroad and several unique...
DUBLIN, OH

