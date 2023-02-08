ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sayreville, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city

Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where.   An official […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart

Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way. Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in Somerset County said.
MILFORD, CT
pix11.com

NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials

The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
TAPinto.net

Moench: Delay in Report on February 2022 Bridgewater Mall Incident Rests With Trenton, Not Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench responded Friday to a statement from the attorney general’s office regarding the investigation into the February 2022 incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, saying the fault for the delay in the report lies with Trenton, not Bridgewater. The attorney general’s office released an official statement Friday, and said that although it has completed its own investigation, its report may be released if the local administration does not conclude its own investigation promptly. According to the update from attorney general Matthew J. Platkin, two juveniles got into a physical altercation outside Bloomingdale’s in the mall around 7...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
TAPinto.net

Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started

WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
WAYNE, NJ
TAPinto.net

GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumford

SAYREVILLE, NJ -- A GoFundMe has been set up by the father of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's daughter, Nicole, to help the family with final preparations and to help establish a trust for the 12-year-old who has just lost her mother.. To know her is to know she was always full of life and faith. Eunice was only 30 years old when her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence. We must continue to say her name and solidify her legacy of faith, inclusiveness, grit, and positivity into the fabric of Sayreville and the nation. If you knew...
SAYREVILLE, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy