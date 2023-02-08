Read full article on original website
Many Questions, Few Answers in Shooting of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Over a week since a borough councilwoman was shot dead in front of her home, there are still more questions than answers about who pulled the trigger and why. Eunice Dwumfour, 30, was mother to a 12-year-old daughter and a leader in her church, Champions Royal Assembly in Newark.
2 NJ councilmembers killed in separate shootings. Why did authorities share more about one?
Eunice Dwumfour, left, and Russ Heller were killed in separate shootings, one week apart. Authorities say Heller's death was an isolated incident, and he was targeted. Sayreville Councilmember Eunice Dwumfour was shot last week; no arrests have been made. Authorities say the man who killed Milford Councilmember Russ Heller is already dead. [ more › ]
Investigation into slain Sayreville council member shifts to her Newark church
Eunice Dwumfour was shot multiple times on Feb. 1 while sitting in her car in front of her apartment complex.
Police investigating fatal shooting in N.J. city
Police are investigating the shooting death of a man that occurred early Saturday morning in Newark. Police responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of North Munn Avenue in Newark around 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office. Once there, police located Keni Johnson, 45, of Newark, in the hallway of an apartment building, suffering from a gunshot wound.
Imani Glover found in Bronx; girlfriend Destiny Owens still missing
MORRISTOWN, N.J. (PIX11) — Imani Glover, the New Jersey woman who disappeared shortly after New Year’s Day, was located in the Bronx this week, but her girlfriend, Destiny Owens, is still missing. The Morris County Prosecutor’s Office quietly announced on its Facebook page Wednesday that Glover, 25, had been found, without saying where. An official […]
Ex-employee killed NJ councilman over workplace issues, prosecutor says
Authorities say Gary T. Curtis, age 58, of Washington, New Jersey shot and killed Russell D. Heller. Curtis was found dead, with a gun, in a PSE&G parking lot. PSE&G supervisor and Milford Councilman Russell Heller was shot by an employee who used to work for him at the energy company, according to the Somerset County Prosecutors Office. [ more › ]
Two NJ Elected Officials Killed Week Apart
Just one week after the shooting death of a 30-year-old Sayreville councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, another elected official died the same way. Russell Heller, 51, a Republican councilman in Milford, was gunned down at work — a PSE&G parking lot — in Somerset on Wednesday, Feb. 8, authorities in Somerset County said.
Family of former PSE&G employee accused in workplace murder-suicide ‘beyond shocked’
The former PSE&G employee who authorities say fatally shot a supervisor in a company parking lot in Somerset County before killing himself had expressed workplace frustrations to his family before he was fired last year, but said they are “beyond shocked” that it escalated to violence. Gary T....
Hundreds mourn slain NJ councilwoman — recalling her faith, her devotion, her smile
Family members and other mourners gather at the Epic Church in Sayreville Feb. 8 to pay their respects to borough Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour, who was shot and killed in front of her home one week earlier. Eunice Dwumfour was shot and killed outside her Sayreville, New Jersey home on Feb. 1. [ more › ]
Man sworn into N.J. office is no longer winner after recount
The results of a recount ordered in Monmouth County of four towns after a voting software problem that allowed some votes to be counted twice have yet to be completed. But in one local board of education race, a winner is no longer the winner, officials say. Months after the...
Don’t fall for this ‘classic phone scam’ in New Brunswick, NJ
NEW BRUNSWICK — A “classic” phone scam has resurfaced over the past few weeks in one of the state's largest school districts. Parents in the New Brunswick school district reported receiving calls that their children had been kidnapped and were told they had to pay a large ransom for their return.
‘No ongoing threat’ in search for NJ councilwoman's killer, officials say
This undated photo, provided by the Sayreville Borough Council, shows Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour. The 30-year-old councilwoman was found shot to death in an SUV outside of her home, authorities said. Middlesex County’s prosecutor broke her silence to say officials were still hunting for the shooter. [ more › ]
NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials
The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten teacher and mother of three was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, authorities said Wednesday, leaving a community in mourning and investigators searching for answers. NJ teacher, mom found in shallow grave: officials. The body of a beloved Jersey City kindergarten...
Investigation ongoing into ‘inappropriate photos’ shown at N.J. high school
An investigation into what were called “inappropriate images” displayed on a projector screen during a class at Paramus High School on Thursday is underway, Paramus school officials said. In a letter sent home to parents, Paramus superintendent Sean Adams said that the images were projected from an employee’s...
Moench: Delay in Report on February 2022 Bridgewater Mall Incident Rests With Trenton, Not Bridgewater
BRIDGEWATER, NJ - Mayor Matthew Moench responded Friday to a statement from the attorney general’s office regarding the investigation into the February 2022 incident at the Bridgewater Commons Mall, saying the fault for the delay in the report lies with Trenton, not Bridgewater. The attorney general’s office released an official statement Friday, and said that although it has completed its own investigation, its report may be released if the local administration does not conclude its own investigation promptly. According to the update from attorney general Matthew J. Platkin, two juveniles got into a physical altercation outside Bloomingdale’s in the mall around 7...
Estranged husband arrested in New Jersey kindergarten teacher's death; another man sought
Police have arrested the estranged husband of a kindergarten teacher found dead and they have announced they are still looking for another suspect.
Prosecutor Tries to Keep Records Secret in Killing of Sayreville, NJ, Councilwoman
SAYREVILLE — Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone is trying to keep a lid on information about the slaying of a borough councilwoman, whose shooting death has spurred online conspiracy theories. Several media outlets have submitted Open Public Records requests to Ciccone's office requesting records connected to the investigation including...
Tragedy Strikes Wayne Family – GoFundMe Started
WAYNE, NJ – A local mother, planning on staying home from work for months to help her daughter recover from surgery, was “shockingly” diagnosed with cancer, then suffered a a number of strokes that has her now trying to recover her speech, fine motor skills and mobility. According to the GoFundMe page set-up for local Realtor Jamie Simon-Wainick, she thought she would be spending the winter helping her daughter recover from an orthopedic surgical procedure that would leave her unable to walk for an extended period of time. Then came the terrible news that Simon-Wainick was diagnosed with cancer. “A month ago, while...
GoFundMe Established to Help the Family of Slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumford
SAYREVILLE, NJ -- A GoFundMe has been set up by the father of slain Sayreville Councilwoman Eunice Dwumfour's daughter, Nicole, to help the family with final preparations and to help establish a trust for the 12-year-old who has just lost her mother.. To know her is to know she was always full of life and faith. Eunice was only 30 years old when her life was cut short by a senseless act of violence. We must continue to say her name and solidify her legacy of faith, inclusiveness, grit, and positivity into the fabric of Sayreville and the nation. If you knew...
2nd Alarm Fire In Trenton, NJ
February 11, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—At 2:46 p.m. Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 531 and 533 Lamberton Street near…
