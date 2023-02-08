ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NJ.com

Who makes the All-Rutgers Super Bowl squad? Presenting our picks at each position

The premise is simple: Rutgers is fielding a Super Bowl team. If you were the coach, who would you send out for the big game?. Think of this as the All-State football team but for Rutgers players who have appeared in the Super Bowl. If you’re keeping track, Isiah Pacheco and Michael Burton of the Kansas City Chiefs will become the 24th and 25th players in Rutgers history to make a roster for the Super Bowl when they take the field Sunday to take on the Eagles.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Front-runner emerges for Raiders’ Derek Carr, and it’s not the Jets

The Las Vegas Raiders are set to move on from quarterback Derek Carr. The New York Jets have lost faith in former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson and are in the market for a new quarterback. But stop right there, my friends. A Raiders-Jets Carr deal doesn’t seem likely. That’s...
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NJ.com

Deptford Mall hosts pep rally for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII

Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to the Deptford Mall Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Birds as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII Sunday. A large archway of green, black and silver balloons with the words “Go Birds” in silver inflatable letters greeted fans at Center Court, where former Eagles players Hugh Douglas and Vince Papale were on hand to sign autographs and take pictures. Surrounding the perimeter were multiple stations catering to young fans, with games of chance and opportunities to make Eagles-themed crafts and have their faces painted.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy