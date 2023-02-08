Read full article on original website
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
21 popular dip recipes to try for your Super Bowl partyJM McBride
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Voice of Yankees, Eagles ready to call Super Bowl before heading to spring training | What’s his prediction?
PHOENIX – Rickie Ricardo will be the voice of the Eagles Sunday at State Farm Stadium and he’s hoping to make one of those En Español signature calls that have made him a Philadelphia radio icon even though much of the population cannot understand what he’s saying.
WATCH: Emotional Hall of Fame reveals for Jets legends Darrelle Revis, Joe Klecko
Thursday night, it was revealed the Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko would be members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame Class of 2023. The former New York Jets players were named as members of the next class at the NFL Honors.
Why did Eagles’ Jeffrey Lurie call ex-Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson before Super Bowl?
Last week, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made comments about the how the Philadelphia Eagles decided to “empty the bucket” for short term success. So Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie called Jimmy Johnson and about those comments, the former Cowboys Super Bowl winning coach said. He told the Philadelphia Inquirer’s Rob Tornoe:
Who makes the All-Rutgers Super Bowl squad? Presenting our picks at each position
The premise is simple: Rutgers is fielding a Super Bowl team. If you were the coach, who would you send out for the big game?. Think of this as the All-State football team but for Rutgers players who have appeared in the Super Bowl. If you’re keeping track, Isiah Pacheco and Michael Burton of the Kansas City Chiefs will become the 24th and 25th players in Rutgers history to make a roster for the Super Bowl when they take the field Sunday to take on the Eagles.
Front-runner emerges for Raiders’ Derek Carr, and it’s not the Jets
The Las Vegas Raiders are set to move on from quarterback Derek Carr. The New York Jets have lost faith in former first-round draft pick Zach Wilson and are in the market for a new quarterback. But stop right there, my friends. A Raiders-Jets Carr deal doesn’t seem likely. That’s...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
FanDuel Super Bowl bonus: Get $3,000 for first bet plus more for Gronk’s Kick of Destiny
Catena Media provides exclusive sports betting content to NJ.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. The Super Bowl is here and our FanDuel promo code is offering $3,000 as a new-user deal, plus the chance to secure bonus...
NFL Honors 2023: Full list of winners, Hall of Fame inductees | Patrick Mahomes, Dak Prescott, more
The NFL handed out its awards for the 2022 season on Thursday at the NFL Honors. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. AP Most Valuable Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs. Per FOX Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano:. Philadelphia Eagles QB Jalen Hurts finished 2nd in the NFL Most...
Eagles’ Dallas Goedert, Chiefs’ Travis Kelce have a brotherly love, thanks to Tight End University
PHOENIX -- Brother stories, as expected, were very popular at this Super Bowl. Donna, the mother of the brother Kelces, was the star opening night, answering questions about older son Jason of the Philadelphia Eagles and younger son Travis of the Kansas City Chiefs before bringing her boys their favorite cookies on stage.
Eagles fans: Happy with Nick Sirianni? Well, then, thank this guy for telling Howie Roseman to hire him
Yeah, that first press conference was a disaster. And when the Eagles stumbled out of the gate last season in Nick Sirianni’s debut, the doubters wondered: What have we done? After all, before they let Carson Wentz run him out of town, the previous guy delivered a championship and was memorialized with a statue.
Jets appear destined to play in Hall of Fame Game to open 2023 preseason schedule
The 2023 Pro Football Hall of Fame will feature a couple of former New York Jets. Darrelle Revis and Joe Klecko were revealed as members of the next Hall of Fame class during the NFL Honors Thursday night. BUY NFL TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. And that could mean...
Deptford Mall hosts pep rally for the Philadelphia Eagles ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Philadelphia Eagles fans flocked to the Deptford Mall Saturday afternoon to celebrate the Birds as they prepare to take on the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl LVII Sunday. A large archway of green, black and silver balloons with the words “Go Birds” in silver inflatable letters greeted fans at Center Court, where former Eagles players Hugh Douglas and Vince Papale were on hand to sign autographs and take pictures. Surrounding the perimeter were multiple stations catering to young fans, with games of chance and opportunities to make Eagles-themed crafts and have their faces painted.
How former Giants’ defensive coordinator used a year away to resurrect his coaching career
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Steve Spagnuolo is back in the Arizona desert, that magical place where the Giants pulled off a miracle victory 15 years ago. He’s back in the Super Bowl with a chance to cement his reputation as one of the greatest defensive coordinators in NFL history. If...
