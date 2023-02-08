ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, NJ

Raritan boys basketball advances to Shore Conference semis for 1st time in 11 years

Fourth-seeded Raritan is headed to its first Shore Conference semifinals since 2011 after a 57-37 win over 12th-seeded Central Regional on Saturday. Senior Michael Diller put together one of his best games of the season and led the way with 18 points. Senior Jack O’Leary stepped up with 13, while seniors Jack Coleman and Billy Tigar each had 11. Senior Matthew Agar rounded out the starting lineup for the Rockets (19-1), who took control of the game from the jump with nine straight points after the opening tip.
Girls Basketball: Somerset County Tournament - Second Round - Recaps

Iyanna Cotten brought a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds as fifth-seeded Franklin defeated 12th-seeded Immaculata, 43-21, in the second round of the Somerset County Tournament in Somerset. Franklin (11-11) will play at fourth-seeded Hillsborough in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. Giovanna Drajin paced Immaculata (11-13) with 12 points and...
Pennsauken defeats Haddon Township - Girls basketball recap

Vance Brown recorded 27 points and four rebounds to lift Pennsauken over Haddon Township 55-50 in Westmont. Trailing 38-33 at the end of the third quarter, Pennsauken (5-17) came alive in the fourth and outscored Haddon Township 22-12. Pennsauken also sprang out to a 15-10 lead in the first before the Hawks (8-17) held it to two points in the second to take a six-point lead into halftime.
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers.

