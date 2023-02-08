Read full article on original website
Five reasons the Philadelphia Eagles will win the Super BowlJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Super Bowl game day recipes, historic happenings, local buzz and more stories about the big gameMike RomanoKansas City, MO
Local street artist Bill Strobel unveils stunning Jalen Hurts mural near the Philadelphia Museum of ArtJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
Prime Time: The dual threat of Deion SandersIBWAADallas, PA
Super Bowl LVII poll resultsAdrian HolmanPhiladelphia, PA
Boys basketball recap: Chery, Bell have career highs as Burlington City tops Township
Gilly Chery tallied a career-high 32 points in leading the Burlington City High boys’ basketball team to a 93-77 victory over rival Burlington Township Saturday in Burlington City. Lovion Bell tagged on a career-high 29 points for the Blue Devils (14-9) while Everett Barnes added 13 points. Aaron Ferguson...
Boys basketball recap: Mastery Camden, behind Scott’s 17 points, takes down Palmyra
Elijah Scott netted 16 points as the Mastery Camden High boys’ basketball team edged Palmrya, 49-41, Saturday in Palmyra. Rayquan Cochrane chipped in with 13 points as the 13-11 Warriors won their third in a row. Reed Wells (16) and Richie Butler (10) were the top scorers for the...
No. 2 Camden steps on gas in third, outlasts Paul VI in Camco tourney quarterfinals
Camden hasn’t faced much adversity this season. Winning games by more than comfortable margins, the Panthers have rarely been tested against South Jersey competition. They’ve routinely won by 30 and 40 points, reserves getting playing time down the stretch.
Boys basketball: Kelly leads No. 13 Rutgers Prep past Newark East Side
John Kelly netted 21 points with eight rebounds and three steals to lead Rutgers Prep, No. 3 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 61-57 win over Newark East Side, in Somerset. The Argonauts led 40-26 at the half. East Side (13-11) rallied by outscoring the home team 23-8 in...
Raritan boys basketball advances to Shore Conference semis for 1st time in 11 years
Fourth-seeded Raritan is headed to its first Shore Conference semifinals since 2011 after a 57-37 win over 12th-seeded Central Regional on Saturday. Senior Michael Diller put together one of his best games of the season and led the way with 18 points. Senior Jack O’Leary stepped up with 13, while seniors Jack Coleman and Billy Tigar each had 11. Senior Matthew Agar rounded out the starting lineup for the Rockets (19-1), who took control of the game from the jump with nine straight points after the opening tip.
Camden Catholic edges Eastern in battle of Crawford brothers (PHOTOS)
Playing against your brother in the Super Bowl is certainly an emotional roller coaster, as Jason and Travis Kelce are about to find out.
SJIBT Girls Showcase recap - Big games on States cutoff day in South Jersey
Cutoff day for the NJSIAA state basketball tournament arrived on Saturday, and the South Jersey Inviational Basketball Tournament showcase event gave 16 teams a prime chance to pick up some big power point hauls in an attempt to upgrade their seeds going into the Big Dance. Here is a look...
Girls basketball - Mastriano, Siebert lift Hunterdon Central over Del Val
Brianna Mastriano scored 14 points, helping lift Hunterdon Central to a 46-39 victory over Delaware Valley in Frenchtown on Saturday morning. Kylee Siebert also added 10 for the Red Devils, who improved to 9-16 on the season. Hunterdon Central used a 17-8 second quarter to take a 30-18 lead at the half.
Girls basketball: Monroe and So. Brunswick take big wins to roll in GMC quarterfinals (PHOTOS)
Nicole Turco netted 14 points to lead fourth-seeded Monroe to a 58-39 win over fifth-seeded Edison in the quarterfinals of the Greater Middlesex Conference Tournament, at Middlesex Community College in Edison. Monroe (14-7) will face top-seeded St. Thomas Aquinas in the semifinals on Tuesday at Monroe. The Falcons led 42-23...
Boys Basketball: Panjeti, Peters combine for 46 as J.P. Stevens defeats Perth Amboy
Varun Panjeti and Elijah Peters combined for 46 points as J.P. Stevens defeated Perth Amboy 69-57, in Edison. Panjeti finished with a game high 25 points and Peters added 11. Anthony Hicks finished with 10 points as well for J.P. Stevens (11-13). Its the first time this season that Panjeti...
Girls Basketball: Somerset County Tournament - Second Round - Recaps
Iyanna Cotten brought a game-high 16 points and 10 rebounds as fifth-seeded Franklin defeated 12th-seeded Immaculata, 43-21, in the second round of the Somerset County Tournament in Somerset. Franklin (11-11) will play at fourth-seeded Hillsborough in the quarterfinal round on Tuesday. Giovanna Drajin paced Immaculata (11-13) with 12 points and...
Pennsauken defeats Haddon Township - Girls basketball recap
Vance Brown recorded 27 points and four rebounds to lift Pennsauken over Haddon Township 55-50 in Westmont. Trailing 38-33 at the end of the third quarter, Pennsauken (5-17) came alive in the fourth and outscored Haddon Township 22-12. Pennsauken also sprang out to a 15-10 lead in the first before the Hawks (8-17) held it to two points in the second to take a six-point lead into halftime.
Gorman, Hagan power Gloucester over Cherry Hill West - Boys basketball recap
Liam Gorman had 24 points, 10 rebounds and four assists as Gloucester defeated Cherry Hill West, 60-45, in Gloucester City. Aydan Hagan made six 3-pointers, finishing with 26 points and seven rebounds for Gloucester (18-9), which led 33-19 at halftime. Ben Manns paced Cherry Hill West (13-12) with 18 points...
Seton Hall falls further off the bubble with loss at Villanova: 5 observations
PHILADELPHIA -- Seton Hall ‘s bubble may have burst. The Pirates could not muster enough offense and fell to Villanova, 58-54, at Wells Fargo Center for their second straight loss. Villanova has now won six straight against The Hall. The Pirates shot 21-for-52 in the game (40%) and 7-of-19 (37%) from deep. They committed 18 turnovers that led to 23 Villanova points.
Boys basketball: No. 8 Trenton, No. 15 Ewing win in Mercer County Tournament 1st round
Kenny Rankin netted 31 points to lead second-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Ewing in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament, in Ewing. Ewing (20-3) will face either third-seeded Norte Dame or seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South in the semifinals on Tuesday. Darnelle Forrest added on...
Wrestling: Group 3 final preview, picks for No. 6 Delsea vs. No. 11 Warren Hills
The NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics state Group 3 wrestling final will take place Sunday at Rutgers’ Jersey Mike’s Arena. It is a rematch of last year’s thrilling final won by Delsea, 28-27, over Warren Hills and also of this year’s Jack Welch Duals semifinal, in which Delsea prevailed, 39-15.
Wrestling: Group 4 final preview, picks for Jackson Memorial vs. North Hunterdon
North Hunterdon and Jackson Memorial, the two teams colliding in the NJSIAA/Rothman Orthopaedics Group 4 Wrestling Championships at Rutgers University’s Jersey Mike’s Arena Sunday, 11 a.m., both struggled against Top 20 opponents this winter. All of North Hunterdon’s losses in a 14-5 campaign came against teams that either...
Cape-Atlantic League Girls Basketball Tournament Quarterfinal Recaps - AC, WC advance
Cape-Atlantic League favorites Mainland and Atlantic City each held serve on Saturday in quarterfinal action. Meanwhile, Wildwood Catholic went on the road and scored an impressive road win over Ocean City, and Middle Township’s Jada Elston came through with the performance of the day. Here’s a look at how...
Boys basketball: Burlington Township tops Moorestown for 3rd straight win
Maurice Crump poured in 24 points to help lead Burlington Township to a 66-54 win over Moorestown in Burlington Township. Jeton Brice tallied 12 points while Aaron Ferguson finished with nine points for Burlington Township (8-13), which won its third straight game after losing six in a row. Baron Davis chipped in with eight points.
Boys Basketball: Bound Brook, Ridge among winners in Somerset County second round
Jordan Summers scored a game high 38 points as eighth-seeded Bound Brook defeated ninth-seeded Montgomery 78-51 in the second round of the Somerset County tournament, in Bound Brook. Summers grabbed 15 rebounds as well to finish with a double-double. The senior leads Bound Brook (19-3) in scoring this season with...
