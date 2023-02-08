Read full article on original website
Related
West Milford defeats Wallkill Valley - Boys basketball recap
Seamus Basket tallied 33 points to lead West Milford past Wallkill Valley 71-42 in West Milford. West Milford (7-17) sported a 24-23 at halftime before coming alive in the second half and outscoring Wallkill Valley 47-19. Tyler Liguori added 13 points while Ognjen Ljusic had 10. Ryan Geene led Wallkill...
Boys basketball: No. 8 Trenton, No. 15 Ewing win in Mercer County Tournament 1st round
Kenny Rankin netted 31 points to lead second-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Ewing in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament, in Ewing. Ewing (20-3) will face either third-seeded Norte Dame or seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South in the semifinals on Tuesday. Darnelle Forrest added on...
Girls Basketball: Servitto’s 16 leads St. Elizabeth past Lenape Valley
Greta Servitto scored a team high 16 points to pace St. Elizabeth as it defeated Lenape Valley 54-49, in Stanhope. Servitto added eight points, two rebounds and two assists each, and a steal to her 16 points. With St. Elizabeth (10-12) holding a slim two point lead at the end...
Girls Basketball: Essex County Tournament at West Orange High - Semifinals - Recaps
Paradise Fisher led with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists as second-seeded University, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 51-33, over third-seeded West Orange in the semifinal round of the Essex County Tournament at West Orange. University (20-5) will face top-seeded Montclair Immaculate, No. 5 in NJ.com’s...
Boys basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals - Recaps
Jamir McNeil scored 19 points to propel 13th-seeded Middle Township to a 47-45 overtime victory over fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinal round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Millville. Anthony Trombetta paced Middle Township with 10 points, while Bubba McNeil added nine. Middle Township (16-10) jumped out to an early...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
Manville over Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap
Sadie Fleming’s 11 points, 19 rebounds and four steals lifted Manville to a 35-27 victory over Henry Hudson in Manville. Hannah Janes added 10 points and five rebounds for Manville (10-11), which led 16-14 at halftime. Ellie Hendrickson scored 10 points for Henry Hudson (8-11) and Makenzie Denzler added...
Camden Catholic edges Eastern in battle of Crawford brothers (PHOTOS)
Playing against your brother in the Super Bowl is certainly an emotional roller coaster, as Jason and Travis Kelce are about to find out.
Girls basketball - Mastriano, Siebert lift Hunterdon Central over Del Val
Brianna Mastriano scored 14 points, helping lift Hunterdon Central to a 46-39 victory over Delaware Valley in Frenchtown on Saturday morning. Kylee Siebert also added 10 for the Red Devils, who improved to 9-16 on the season. Hunterdon Central used a 17-8 second quarter to take a 30-18 lead at the half.
Girls basketball: Paterson Eastside, Wayne Valley, roll in Passaic County Tournament quarterfinals
Symiaha Brown-Cobb netted 18 points to lead top-seeded Paterson Eastside to a 56-26 with over eighth-seeded Passaic Valley in the quarterfinals of the Passaic County Tournament, in Paterson. Paterson Eastside (18-5) will face fourth-seeded Wayne Valley in the semifinals on Thursday. Alexis Chambers added on 16 points, eight steals and...
Boys bowling: Montville cards top score as Group 3 shines at North 1 sectional tournament (PHOTOS)
Group 3 teams came out in full force, posting the three top scores of the event on Saturday in Hackensack, with Montville carding a 3,092 for the top team score at the North Jersey, Section 1 sectional tournament at Bowler City. River Dell finished second in Graoup 3 with a...
No. 12 St. Rose boys basketball one win away from making 1st Shore Conference final
St. Rose, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, has been playing at a high level all year and now the Purple Roses are one win away from making their first-ever Shore Conference final. Matthew and Jayden Hodge came in from Belgium this year and were two of six new faces in the lineup for second-seeded St. Rose, which also welcomed four other transfers. They have taken the Shore by storm and the future looks really bright. So does the present at this point though, especially after a 61-39 win over seventh-seeded Christian Brothers in the Shore Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.
Raritan boys basketball advances to Shore Conference semis for 1st time in 11 years
Fourth-seeded Raritan is headed to its first Shore Conference semifinals since 2011 after a 57-37 win over 12th-seeded Central Regional on Saturday. Senior Michael Diller put together one of his best games of the season and led the way with 18 points. Senior Jack O’Leary stepped up with 13, while seniors Jack Coleman and Billy Tigar each had 11. Senior Matthew Agar rounded out the starting lineup for the Rockets (19-1), who took control of the game from the jump with nine straight points after the opening tip.
Pennsauken defeats Haddon Township - Girls basketball recap
Vance Brown recorded 27 points and four rebounds to lift Pennsauken over Haddon Township 55-50 in Westmont. Trailing 38-33 at the end of the third quarter, Pennsauken (5-17) came alive in the fourth and outscored Haddon Township 22-12. Pennsauken also sprang out to a 15-10 lead in the first before the Hawks (8-17) held it to two points in the second to take a six-point lead into halftime.
Boys Basketball: No. 3 Don Bosco Prep, No. 7 Bergen Catholic win to set up Bergen Jamboree rematch
Sophomore Tyler McQuaid scored a career-high 15 points to go with five rebounds and three assists as third-seeded Bergen Catholic, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded and No. 5 Ramapo, 71-57, in the Bergen County Jamboree semifinals at Hackensack High School. Brandon Benjamin had 17 points and...
Girls Basketball: Sparta edges out Pope John in key NJAC-American clash
Bailey Chapman scored a game high 21 points to lead Sparta to a narrow 48-47 victory over Pope John in a key clash in the North Jersey Athletic Conference-American division, in Sparta. With the win, Sparta (15-7) moves a game ahead of Pope John (18-6) in the American division standings....
Hudson County Tournament 2nd Round: McNair, Hoboken, No. Bergen, Snyder win - Boys basketball recap
Julian Caldejon scored 23 points as 10th-seeded McNair defeated seventh-seeded Memorial, 46-40, in the second round of the Hudson County Tournament in West New York. McNair (15-7), which closed the game on a 10-4 run, plays second-seeded and defending champion Hudson Catholic in the quarterfinals on Monday at 6p.m. Memorial...
Catherine Vena leads Newton over Belvidere - Girls basketball recap
Catherine Vena put in 20 points while Caitlyn Pokrywa added 14 more and Jolen Stoner, 10, as Newton carried an early lead to win at home, 57-48, over Belvidere. Newton (10-10) opened with a 17-7 run in the first quarter and led 33-14 at the half. Natalie Sroka led all...
Boys basketball recap: Galasso’s 17 points direct Cherokee past Pennsauken Tech
Louis Galasso netted 17 points as the Cherokee High boys’ basketball team toppled Pennsauken Tech Saturday in Marlton, 48-24. Keishon Sellers added nine points as the Chiefs improved to 15-9. Cairo Murray had seven points to lead the Tornadoes (9-15). The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing...
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0