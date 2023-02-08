ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Milford defeats Wallkill Valley - Boys basketball recap

Seamus Basket tallied 33 points to lead West Milford past Wallkill Valley 71-42 in West Milford. West Milford (7-17) sported a 24-23 at halftime before coming alive in the second half and outscoring Wallkill Valley 47-19. Tyler Liguori added 13 points while Ognjen Ljusic had 10. Ryan Geene led Wallkill...
Boys Ice Hockey: NJIIHL All-Division Teams, 2022-23

NOTE: These lists were put together by the NJIIHL coaches, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Regular Season Champion: Gov. Livingston-New Providence. MVP: Brian Kramer, Gov. Livingston-New Providence, F, Sr. FIRST TEAM. Rowan Brennan, Verona-Glen Ridge, F, Sr. Dillon Schultz, Livingston, F, Sr. Clayton Prial, West Essex-Caldwell, F, Sr. Colin...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap

Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Raritan boys basketball advances to Shore Conference semis for 1st time in 11 years

Fourth-seeded Raritan is headed to its first Shore Conference semifinals since 2011 after a 57-37 win over 12th-seeded Central Regional on Saturday. Senior Michael Diller put together one of his best games of the season and led the way with 18 points. Senior Jack O’Leary stepped up with 13, while seniors Jack Coleman and Billy Tigar each had 11. Senior Matthew Agar rounded out the starting lineup for the Rockets (19-1), who took control of the game from the jump with nine straight points after the opening tip.
No. 12 St. Rose boys basketball one win away from making 1st Shore Conference final

St. Rose, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, has been playing at a high level all year and now the Purple Roses are one win away from making their first-ever Shore Conference final. Matthew and Jayden Hodge came in from Belgium this year and were two of six new faces in the lineup for second-seeded St. Rose, which also welcomed four other transfers. They have taken the Shore by storm and the future looks really bright. So does the present at this point though, especially after a 61-39 win over seventh-seeded Christian Brothers in the Shore Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.
Devils come up empty in shootout, lose 3-2 to Wild | 3 takeaways

Even when they trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Devils looked destined to beat the Wild upon taking a slim second period lead on Saturday. They weren’t crushing them in puck possession, nor did they have a dominant advantage (2-1, courtesy of Tomas Tatar’s pair of goals), but New Jersey owned the two stats that always bode well for them: record in road games (19-3-2) and record when trailing first (15-6-3).
Hopewell Valley routs East Brunswick- Boys ice hockey recap

Logan Camilleri registered a hat trick and an assist to propel Hopewell Valley-Montgomery to a dominant 11-1 victory over East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River at Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township. Brenden Riewe assisted on five goals for Hopewell Valley-Montgomery (12-9-1), who held a 5-1 lead at the end of the...
Manville over Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap

Sadie Fleming’s 11 points, 19 rebounds and four steals lifted Manville to a 35-27 victory over Henry Hudson in Manville. Hannah Janes added 10 points and five rebounds for Manville (10-11), which led 16-14 at halftime. Ellie Hendrickson scored 10 points for Henry Hudson (8-11) and Makenzie Denzler added...
