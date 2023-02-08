Read full article on original website
Related
West Milford defeats Wallkill Valley - Boys basketball recap
Seamus Basket tallied 33 points to lead West Milford past Wallkill Valley 71-42 in West Milford. West Milford (7-17) sported a 24-23 at halftime before coming alive in the second half and outscoring Wallkill Valley 47-19. Tyler Liguori added 13 points while Ognjen Ljusic had 10. Ryan Geene led Wallkill...
Boys Ice Hockey: NJIIHL All-Division Teams, 2022-23
NOTE: These lists were put together by the NJIIHL coaches, NOT members of NJ Advance Media. Regular Season Champion: Gov. Livingston-New Providence. MVP: Brian Kramer, Gov. Livingston-New Providence, F, Sr. FIRST TEAM. Rowan Brennan, Verona-Glen Ridge, F, Sr. Dillon Schultz, Livingston, F, Sr. Clayton Prial, West Essex-Caldwell, F, Sr. Colin...
Boys basketball: Cape-Atlantic League Tournament quarterfinals - Recaps
Jamir McNeil scored 19 points to propel 13th-seeded Middle Township to a 47-45 overtime victory over fifth-seeded Millville in the quarterfinal round of the Cape-Atlantic League Tournament in Millville. Anthony Trombetta paced Middle Township with 10 points, while Bubba McNeil added nine. Middle Township (16-10) jumped out to an early...
Girls Basketball: Essex County Tournament at West Orange High - Semifinals - Recaps
Paradise Fisher led with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists as second-seeded University, No. 8 in NJ.com’s Top 20, won, 51-33, over third-seeded West Orange in the semifinal round of the Essex County Tournament at West Orange. University (20-5) will face top-seeded Montclair Immaculate, No. 5 in NJ.com’s...
Boys Ice Hockey: Randolph among winners - Mennen Cup - Semifinal round
Jase Zangara finished with two goals and two assists for top-seeded Randolph, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, as it defeated fourth-seeded Morristown-Beard 5-2 in the semifinals of the Mennen Cup at Mennen Arena in Morristown. Jacob Campbell also tallied two goals and one assist for Randolph (13-2-4). Julian...
No. 9 Paterson Eastside over Paterson Kennedy - Boys basketball recap
Bryce Stokes and Treyvan Watson both posted double-doubles as Paterson Eastside, No. 9 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated Paterson Kennedy in Paterson. Watson had 10 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks, while Stokes added 17 points, 12 rebounds and four assists for Paterson Eastside (19-2), which led by nine points at halftime, then used a 15-7 third quarter to pull away. Preston Brown scored 22 points with six rebounds and Jaheim Best added 12 points, eight rebounds and five assists.
Union County Tournament recaps: Elizabeth rallies despite controversial buzzer-beater - Girls basketball
While sixth-seeded Elizabeth earned a 59-57 overtime victory over third-seeded Cranford in the Union County Tournament quarterfinal matchup in Rahway, the game didn’t go on without controversy in the final stages of regulation. In the final seconds of the 4th quarter, referees waved off what would’ve been a game-winning...
Boys basketball: No. 8 Trenton, No. 15 Ewing win in Mercer County Tournament 1st round
Kenny Rankin netted 31 points to lead second-seeded and No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20 Ewing in the first round of the Mercer County Tournament, in Ewing. Ewing (20-3) will face either third-seeded Norte Dame or seventh-seeded West Windsor-Plainsboro South in the semifinals on Tuesday. Darnelle Forrest added on...
Girls Basketball: Servitto’s 16 leads St. Elizabeth past Lenape Valley
Greta Servitto scored a team high 16 points to pace St. Elizabeth as it defeated Lenape Valley 54-49, in Stanhope. Servitto added eight points, two rebounds and two assists each, and a steal to her 16 points. With St. Elizabeth (10-12) holding a slim two point lead at the end...
Raritan boys basketball advances to Shore Conference semis for 1st time in 11 years
Fourth-seeded Raritan is headed to its first Shore Conference semifinals since 2011 after a 57-37 win over 12th-seeded Central Regional on Saturday. Senior Michael Diller put together one of his best games of the season and led the way with 18 points. Senior Jack O’Leary stepped up with 13, while seniors Jack Coleman and Billy Tigar each had 11. Senior Matthew Agar rounded out the starting lineup for the Rockets (19-1), who took control of the game from the jump with nine straight points after the opening tip.
Boys bowling: Montville cards top score as Group 3 shines at North 1 sectional tournament (PHOTOS)
Group 3 teams came out in full force, posting the three top scores of the event on Saturday in Hackensack, with Montville carding a 3,092 for the top team score at the North Jersey, Section 1 sectional tournament at Bowler City. River Dell finished second in Graoup 3 with a...
Girls Basketball: Sparta edges out Pope John in key NJAC-American clash
Bailey Chapman scored a game high 21 points to lead Sparta to a narrow 48-47 victory over Pope John in a key clash in the North Jersey Athletic Conference-American division, in Sparta. With the win, Sparta (15-7) moves a game ahead of Pope John (18-6) in the American division standings....
Phillipsburg girls basketball improves, but not nearly enough to match Pope John
The Phillipsburg girls basketball team had trouble getting started on Saturday and by the time the Stateliners got things going, it was much too late against top-seeded Pope John in a Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex semifinal. The Lions had a 20-2 lead after the first quarter, led by as many as 40 points...
No. 12 St. Rose boys basketball one win away from making 1st Shore Conference final
St. Rose, No. 12 in the NJ.com Top 20, has been playing at a high level all year and now the Purple Roses are one win away from making their first-ever Shore Conference final. Matthew and Jayden Hodge came in from Belgium this year and were two of six new faces in the lineup for second-seeded St. Rose, which also welcomed four other transfers. They have taken the Shore by storm and the future looks really bright. So does the present at this point though, especially after a 61-39 win over seventh-seeded Christian Brothers in the Shore Conference quarterfinals on Saturday.
Boys Basketball: No. 3 Don Bosco Prep, No. 7 Bergen Catholic win to set up Bergen Jamboree rematch
Sophomore Tyler McQuaid scored a career-high 15 points to go with five rebounds and three assists as third-seeded Bergen Catholic, No. 7 in the NJ.com Top 20, defeated second-seeded and No. 5 Ramapo, 71-57, in the Bergen County Jamboree semifinals at Hackensack High School. Brandon Benjamin had 17 points and...
Girls basketball - Mastriano, Siebert lift Hunterdon Central over Del Val
Brianna Mastriano scored 14 points, helping lift Hunterdon Central to a 46-39 victory over Delaware Valley in Frenchtown on Saturday morning. Kylee Siebert also added 10 for the Red Devils, who improved to 9-16 on the season. Hunterdon Central used a 17-8 second quarter to take a 30-18 lead at the half.
Devils come up empty in shootout, lose 3-2 to Wild | 3 takeaways
Even when they trailed 1-0 after 20 minutes, the Devils looked destined to beat the Wild upon taking a slim second period lead on Saturday. They weren’t crushing them in puck possession, nor did they have a dominant advantage (2-1, courtesy of Tomas Tatar’s pair of goals), but New Jersey owned the two stats that always bode well for them: record in road games (19-3-2) and record when trailing first (15-6-3).
Camden Catholic edges Eastern in battle of Crawford brothers (PHOTOS)
Playing against your brother in the Super Bowl is certainly an emotional roller coaster, as Jason and Travis Kelce are about to find out.
Hopewell Valley routs East Brunswick- Boys ice hockey recap
Logan Camilleri registered a hat trick and an assist to propel Hopewell Valley-Montgomery to a dominant 11-1 victory over East Brunswick-Spotswood-South River at Mercer County Park in West Windsor Township. Brenden Riewe assisted on five goals for Hopewell Valley-Montgomery (12-9-1), who held a 5-1 lead at the end of the...
Manville over Henry Hudson - Girls basketball recap
Sadie Fleming’s 11 points, 19 rebounds and four steals lifted Manville to a 35-27 victory over Henry Hudson in Manville. Hannah Janes added 10 points and five rebounds for Manville (10-11), which led 16-14 at halftime. Ellie Hendrickson scored 10 points for Henry Hudson (8-11) and Makenzie Denzler added...
NJ.com
NJ
239K+
Followers
144K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 0