The Nintendo Switch is about to become the second console to sell a billion games
Only the PS2 has managed this feat
Nintendo Fans Think a Switch 2 Announcement is Coming This Week
Next month will mark the six-year anniversary of the Nintendo Switch. In that time, the console has become the third best-selling video game system ever made, outpacing competitors like the PlayStation 4, and even the original Game Boy. It's only a matter of time before the next Nintendo console is unveiled, and some fans are ...
CNET
Metroid Prime Remastered Hits the Nintendo Switch... Right Now
It's once again Samus' time to shine. Metroid Prime, among the GameCube's most beloved games, is being remastered for the Nintendo Switch. And, surprise, you can download it on the Nintendo eShop now. It's not news about the long-awaited Metroid Prime 4, but a Metroid Prime remaster is a nice...
ComicBook
Nintendo Gives Switch Users New Warning About Console
Nintendo has issued a new warning to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED owners. The portability of the Nintendo Switch presents a variety of problems that don't particularly manifest with PlayStation or Xbox consoles unless we are talking about the couple of times PlayStation released portable machines. The portability is perhaps the biggest selling point of the Nintendo Switch though. In other words, the minor problems that come with portability are both worth it for Nintendo and those who buy the console. That said, if you're a Switch owner and you do take advantage of the Switch's portability by bringing it everywhere, then Nintendo wants you to be aware of condensation.
IGN
Switch Version Differences (Remaster Changes)
This page tracks the many changes, upgrades and differences in the Nintendo Switch's Metroid Prime Remastered. Accordin to Nintendo's official documentation, the changes are as follows:. The first Metroid Prime game has been remastered for Nintendo Switch with HD visuals and enhanced sound! Explore Tallon IV from the perspective of...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Hogwarts Legacy’ players awkwardly ask developers to let them make their characters more white
One half of the world is currently advocating Hogwarts Legacy while the other half tries to boycott it, but amidst the maelstrom of controversy that afflicts everything that has to do with the Wizarding World these days, a few players are realizing something off-putting about the game’s character creator.
ComicBook
Nintendo Switch Game Free to Download for One More Day
A Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED game is currently free on Nintendo eShop, but there are two catches. The first is that the deal expires tomorrow, January 25. When exactly tomorrow, we don't know, but presumably it will be at the end of the day. The other catch is that this offer is only available to Amazon Prime subscribers via Prime Gaming. If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you're out of luck.
Konami's New Nintendo Switch and PS4 Stealth Release Costs Just 99 Cents
During yesterday's Nintendo Direct presentation, a number of new video games were revealed for Nintendo Switch, and some of them even released that same day. Obviously Metroid Prime was the biggest of these, but Konami also released WBSC eBaseball Power Pros, the latest in the company's popular baseball franchise. The title was announced yesterday, and ...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom trailer could feature a boss we haven’t seen in over 16 years
A familiar dragon could be making a comeback
Digital Trends
Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers: how they work and eligible games
After disappearing from the store in 2019, Nintendo Switch Game Vouchers have returned to the eShop. These vouchers are a great value to those who are active Switch users and purchase a lot of their games digitally via the Nintendo online shop. By purchasing a voucher, players are able to browse a constantly expanding selection of Switch games, including many high-profile first-party titles such as Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, Splatoon 3, and Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and use their vouchers to purchase games. In addition, they can also be used to preorder upcoming titles.
GameStop Giving Away Two Popular Games for $2.50 Each
GameStop is now giving away two popular games, technically priced at $2.50 each. That said, they come together in a bundle, so you will have to fork over $5 total. This is still an outright steal though. You can't even get a dozen of eggs right now for $5, let alone two AAA video games, ...
Beloved Dreamcast Game Leaked for Nintendo Switch
Update: The game has been officially confirmed! Samba de Amigo: Party Central will release this summer! A new Nintendo Direct is set to take place later today, and viewers can likely look forward to a number of Nintendo Switch reveals. It seems one of those games has leaked early, as images of Samba de Amigo: ...
Nintendo Switch Sale Makes One of the Best Games Just $1.99
A new Nintendo eShop sale has made one of the greatest games on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED just $1.99. That's cheaper than a 10-pack of pencil erasers on Amazon, and as cheap as anything on the Nintendo eShop right now. You can't buy much for $2, let alone a hall-of-fame ...
The Verge
Game Boy games make Nintendo Switch Online feel like the ultimate retro subscription
With the way Nintendo tends to drip-feed retro releases, it’s easy to forget that it operates an excellent subscription service for fans of classic games. It’s one that showed a lot of promise at launch, and since then, it has steadily grown into something that largely fulfills that promise. There are still some issues, but it’s affordable and convenient — and with the recent addition of Game Boy games, it now has a very impressive library with plenty of room to grow.
How to Play Pokemon Trading Card Game on Nintendo Switch
Players who have the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack will be able to download the Pokémon Trading Card Game coming to Nintendo Switch Online.
New Xbox Deal Giving Away Free Games
A new Xbox store deal is giving away free games, but of course, there is a catch. The Xbox store isn't exactly known for its sales or deals. While Steam remains the king of sales and deals, the PlayStation Store and Nintendo eShop are slowly but surely closing the gap. The Xbox store, not so ...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Will Be More Expensive Than You Thought
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is slated to release on Nintendo Switch on May 12th, and when it does, it seems that the game will cost a bit more than most games on the system. The game's official page on the Nintendo eShop was updated tonight with a $69.99 price point, putting ...
Polygon
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom pre-order guide
Clear your calendar and put your Steam Deck in storage, because The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom for Nintendo Switch finally arrives on May 12. Nintendo hasn’t released extended gameplay footage yet, but from the glimpses we’ve seen so far, fans of 2017’s Breath of the Wild have a lot to look forward to. In the latest trailer, Link can be seen driving and flying around in new vehicles, which looks really fun.
Polygon
Every Game Boy and GBA game now on Nintendo Switch
Nintendo just dropped over a dozen classic Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games — including Metroid 2: Return of Samus, Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga, and The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap — on Nintendo Switch. The full list of titles, announced during today’s Nintendo Direct, will be available through the Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.
PlayStation Plus Subscribers Loving New Free GTA-Style Game
PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 and PS5 seem to be loving February's free PS Plus games, and, in particular, Mafia: Definitive Edtion. If you're yearning for GTA 6, there aren't many games to hold you over. With the new Saints Row being a bust, there really is only GTA 5 and Mafia: Definitive Edition. There ...
