$10 million in federal assistance made available for SDG&E customers
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Recent spikes in SDG&E’s energy prices has left San Diegans worse for the wear, so much so that in February, the federally funded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) was brought back to the front lines to assist San Diegans behind on bill payments.
California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the U.S.
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A California bill would make it cheaper for some students in Mexico to attend college in the United States. Assemblymember David Alvarez (D-San Diego) introduced Assembly Bill 91 to make it easier for students who live in Mexico to attend college in California. AB-91 would...
Santee YMCA to prohibit public nudity after transgender scandal
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The YMCA in Santee announced it will be limiting nudity within its facility after an incident involving a transgender individual caused major community backlash. Protesters gathered on the lawn of the Santee YMCA after a female minor spoke out about walking into the women’s locker...
Travel warnings issued across Mexico due to cartel violence
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border officials sounded the alarm the week of Feb. 6 over an increase in criminal and cartel related activity south of the border. Travel warnings were triggered ahead of upcoming spring break vacations to deter individuals from traveling into Mexico over the holiday. KUSI’s Dan...
San Diego Chamber of Commerce honors Padres Chairman Peter Seidler
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – During the body’s 152nd “birthday” celebration, the San Diego Chamber of Commerce honored the Padres Chairman Peter Seidler by presenting him with the Herb Klein Spirit of San Diego Award. Several other awards were presented at the ceremony as well. KUSI’s Rafer...
San Diego celebrates National Pizza Day!
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Feb. 9 is National Pizza Day in the United States. This means that San Diegans had an excuse to eat plenty of the delicious, Italian-inspired American dish on Thursday. KUSI’s Allie Wagner went live at pizza joint Buona Forchetta in Coronado where the founder and...
San Diego Humane Society pup to participate in Puppy Bowl
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – For the first time, the San Diego Humane Society will have their very own puppy competing in the Puppy Bowl. The terrier mix named Erin will compete on Team Fluff at 11 a.m. on Animal Planet. KUSI’s Kacey McKinnon went live with details.
One dead, two injured in Fallbrook shooting
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A shooting in Fallbrook left two injured and one dead. One victim was taken to a local hospital. Their status is unknown. The second victim’s status is also unknown. The Sheriff’s Dept. says there is no active shooter threat at this time.
Author Wendy McKinney new book ‘Busy Doing What?’ challenges people to realize their dreams
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In the continuing celebration of Black History Month, author Wendy McKinney sat down with KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to share the details of her new book, “Busy Doing What?”. McKinney wants to inspire you to live without regrets, navigate distractions, and finally get things...
Girls Basketball: Mt. Miguel 49, Poway 45
A tough end of the season non league match up between Poway and Mt. Miguel, both teams ranked in the top 10. But, the Matadors prevailed and picked up the 49-45 victory.
