Tulsa, OK

Special Study In Tulsa Aims To Help Stroke Victims

Stroke is one of the leading causes of death in the US and 1 in 4 people will experience a stroke in their lifetime. A Tulsa group is on the leading edge of finding solutions to save lives. Dr. Errol Gordon is the Director of Neurocritical Care with Ascension Medical Group and he joined News On 6 to talk about a clinical trial underway right now here in Tulsa.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Bar, Coffee Shop 'Hodges Bend' Celebrates 10 Years Of Business

A staple of Tulsa’s Blue Dome District is turning 10 years old. Hodges Bend brings a unique atmosphere to Tulsa open morning to night featuring coffee, drinks, and food. Named after the former Hodges Street and the area called "The Bend,” Co-Owner Noah Bush opened this Tulsa restaurant and bar a decade ago on February 9, 2013. He says what used to be a small space serving coffee, cocktails, and wine now also has a full-service kitchen.
TULSA, OK
Missing Person Search Canceled In Tulsa After Being Found

The search for a missing person in Tulsa ended Saturday night after originally being reported as a missing child. Tulsa Police were searching for a missing girl that reportedly left a restaurant alone, but the subject was found in a hotel room nearby. The search was near 49th and Harvard.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Zoo Announces Newly Hatched African Penguin Chick

The Tulsa Zoo has welcomed its second African penguin chick. The zoo says it hatched on December 20th and is the sibling to River, which the public helped name. Zookeepers say the chick is growing fast and they'll send off a DNA test soon to determine the sex before introducing them to River and the rest of the penguin colony.
TULSA, OK
Tulsa County Couple Transforms Home Into Castle

A Tulsa County couple has spent nearly 20 years transforming their house into a castle. Tucked away on the west side of Tulsa is a home that doesn't look quite look like its surroundings. "It's a labor of love ... if someone told me I’d be building a castle I'd...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
Mayor Bynum To Announce New Tulsa Themed Edition Of Monopoly

Tulsans will soon have the chance to buy properties like The Gathering Place and the BOK Center in a new Tulsa-themed Monopoly board game. Top Trumps USA says it is making a Tulsa edition of Monopoly. Mayor G.T. Bynum and the makers of the new game are holding an official...
TULSA, OK
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK
Fitness Studio Owner Helping Others With Weight Loss Journey

A Tulsa woman says heart disease runs in her family and she's doing what she can to stay healthy. Marquita Owens has lost seventy pounds since starting her weight loss journey. "I was getting ready to turn forty and I was tired of the whole loose weight, gain weight series,...
TULSA, OK
Tulsa Recycle Center Adds Measures To Prevent Future Fires

It's been a year since the Tulsa Recycle center north of downtown reopened after a massive fire damaged all of its processing equipment. A lithium ion battery slipped through the system and sparked a small fire, which then caused what was described as a rubber fire which was a very hot and intense fire.
TULSA, OK
3 Hospitalized After Crash In Tulsa, TPD Says

A two-car crash in Tulsa on Saturday sent three people to the hospital and two of them are in critical condition, according to the Tulsa Police Department. TPD said the crash happened on E. 21st St. near S. Pittsburg Ave. at about 3 p.m. Responding officers said a white Ford...
TULSA, OK
Woman Shot At Tulsa Apartment Complex, Police Searching For Suspect

A woman is in the hospital Saturday night after police said she was shot at an apartment complex near 61st and Riverside. Police say they believe the drive-by shooting happened around 9 p.m. Officers say the suspect is on the run after firing several rounds at the apartment the victim...
TULSA, OK
Woman Injured In Shooting; Tulsa Police Searching For Suspect

Tulsa Police are searching for a person who is believed to be involved in a shooting near East Apache Street and North Peoria Avenue. Officers were staged outside a home where they thought the suspect was hiding but the Special Operations Team (SOT) found no one inside. According to police, it started after a couple got into an argument with the man who lives in the home. Police say the altercation somehow escalated and they exchanged gunfire.
TULSA, OK
Watch: PBR's 'Unleash The Beast' Returns To Tulsa

This weekend, Professional Bull Riders, PBR, "Unleash The Beast" event will kick off at Tulsa's BOK Center for a nearly sold-out competition. Forty of the world's top bull riders will be competing in the arena on their latest tour stop all vying for the champion title. The arena is prepped...
TULSA, OK
Sand Springs Student's Film Presented At Festival, Lands Him Scholarship

A Sand Springs senior is getting a $5,000 scholarship for a short film he created. The project was chosen to be presented at a film festival in Oklahoma City. Samuel Bennett is finishing up his senior year at Charles Page High School. One of his teachers assigned the class to create a short film, but for Bennett, it turned into something bigger than just a grade.
SAND SPRINGS, OK
New Hospital Opens In Bristow

Carrus Lakeside Hospital held a walk-through Friday to showcase the new building. Carrus took over the old hospital in January of last year while the new building was under construction. The company said it’s goal is to bring treatment closer to smaller towns and rural areas.
BRISTOW, OK
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate

Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
TULSA, OK

