Read full article on original website
Related
Sheriff: 2 dogs shot to death at home; search for suspect ongoing
Authorities in Wagoner County say they are investigating a disturbing case of animal cruelty.
OSBI investigate deadly officer-involved shooting
Agents with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation are looking into a shooting involving police officers.
KOCO
Police shoot, kill suspect accused of firing at officers several times in eastern Oklahoma
SPIRO, Okla. — Spiro police shot and killed a 30-year-old man who authorities say fired at officers several times during an incident and multi-day search in eastern Oklahoma. On the evening of Feb. 8, Spiro police learned of a man with a handgun near the 200 block of Broadway....
KOKI FOX 23
Deputies searching for person who shot dogs in Wagoner County
WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a woman claiming her two dogs had been shot and killed in her backyard on Sunday night. The woman had two dogs, a five-year-old German Shepherd and a two-year-old Golden Retriever. She told deputies she let the...
One man injured in Fort Smith house fire
Fort Smith police and fire departments are responding to a house fire Friday morning on Feb.10.
Webbers Falls students overdose on unknown substance
Two Webbers Falls students overdosed on an unknown substance on Tuesday.
KOCO
Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
Four injured in Van Buren shooting including suspected shooter
Van Buren police are investigating after a shooting was reported in the city on Wednesday afternoon.
Law enforcement shoots man who allegedly fired at Spiro police chief
Spiro police are looking for a man they say fired at the department's chief.
KXII.com
McAlester doctor pleads guilty to unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - A McAlester doctor plead guilty to six county of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance on Tuesday. According to a press release, Nelson Onaro, 61, was initially charged by a federal grand jury in Sept. 2020 with 24 counts of unlawful distribution and dispensing of a controlled substance.
KRMG
Second 15-year-old arrested in shooting, killing of Broken Arrow teen
BAPD arrested another teen in connection to the shooting and killing of Broken Arrow teenager Dacari Green.
residentnewsnetwork.com
Arrest Reports 2/1
Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Brett Marshall Barnes of Huntington was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on February 1 at 2:31 p.m. Barnes was charged with parole violation, Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree. Andra Jade McClanahan of Booneville was booked...
news9.com
Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation Retrieves Injured Bald Eagle
The Oklahoma Department Of Wildlife Conservation received a call about an injured bald eagle near Checotah, Oklahoma. When Game Warden Jake Rowland arrived the bald eagle had a clear wing injury. After a few minutes of “catch me if you can”, Jake was finally able to retrieve the eagle and...
news9.com
Coweta Author Shares Stories From Pearl Harbor Survivors In Book
The untold stories of Pearl Harbor survivors are being shared through a new book written by a Coweta veteran. His book is called “Pearl Harbor: Remember How We Served and Survived December 7th 1941.”. Author Shannon Cooper says the purpose of his book is to share stories and memories...
More than one Oklahoman in Chenoweth Super Bowl ad
Oklahomans talking about a Super Bowl advertisement featuring Broken Arrow native Kristen Chenoweth might be surprised to learn she isn’t the only Oklahoman in the commercial.
pryorinfopub.com
Cherokee Nation to Disperse Limited Supply of Heirloom Seeds Beginning Feb. 24
TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation will begin dispersing a limited supply of heirloom seeds on Feb. 24 to tribal citizens who are interested in growing traditional Cherokee crops. “The Cherokee Nation seed bank is a vital link to our Cherokee homeland and helps us preserve pieces of our...
cherokeephoenix.org
41 file for office in Cherokee Nation
TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
OnlyInYourState
The One Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers
Dos Hermanas Burgers & Mexican Food is an unassuming dining gem in Chouteau that serves up a unique combination of Mexican food and American burgers. But these aren’t just any burgers…they are the kind you would find at your favorite old-school burger joint. And, the Mexican food is so authentic you’ll wonder if you’re south of the border. The next time you’re in the area be sure to stop by and treat yourself to a tasty dining experience – you won’t regret it.
Comments / 0