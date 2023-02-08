ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webbers Falls, OK

KOKI FOX 23

Deputies searching for person who shot dogs in Wagoner County

WAGONER COUNTY, Okla. — Wagoner County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) responded to a woman claiming her two dogs had been shot and killed in her backyard on Sunday night. The woman had two dogs, a five-year-old German Shepherd and a two-year-old Golden Retriever. She told deputies she let the...
WAGONER COUNTY, OK
KOCO

Bald eagle recovering after Oklahoma game warden finds it injured in field

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — A bald eagle is recovering after a game warden found it injured in an eastern Oklahoma field. McIntosh County Game Warden Jake Rowland received a call near Checotah that an injured bald eagle was in a pasture, according to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation. Rowland found the bald eagle, which he said was pretty lively but clearly had an injured wing.
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
residentnewsnetwork.com

Arrest Reports 2/1

Arresting agency – Sebastian County Sheriff’s Office:. Brett Marshall Barnes of Huntington was booked into the Sebastian County Detention Center on February 1 at 2:31 p.m. Barnes was charged with parole violation, Aggravated Assault, and Terroristic Threatening in the First Degree. Andra Jade McClanahan of Booneville was booked...
SEBASTIAN COUNTY, AR
news9.com

Coweta Author Shares Stories From Pearl Harbor Survivors In Book

The untold stories of Pearl Harbor survivors are being shared through a new book written by a Coweta veteran. His book is called “Pearl Harbor: Remember How We Served and Survived December 7th 1941.”. Author Shannon Cooper says the purpose of his book is to share stories and memories...
COWETA, OK
cherokeephoenix.org

41 file for office in Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
OnlyInYourState

The One Mexican Restaurant In Oklahoma With Surprisingly Delicious Burgers

Dos Hermanas Burgers & Mexican Food is an unassuming dining gem in Chouteau that serves up a unique combination of Mexican food and American burgers. But these aren’t just any burgers…they are the kind you would find at your favorite old-school burger joint. And, the Mexican food is so authentic you’ll wonder if you’re south of the border. The next time you’re in the area be sure to stop by and treat yourself to a tasty dining experience – you won’t regret it.
CHOUTEAU, OK

