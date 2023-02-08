ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wwnytv.com

Dozens of anglers hit the ice for fishing derby

TOWN of LYME, New York (WWNY) - It’s a part of the 45th annual Lyme Ice Fishing Derby. Three Mile Bay Fire Company President and Derby Chairman Charlie Mount says by midday Saturday, they already had 125 people registered and expected more to come in. This derby kicks off...
NEW YORK STATE
wwnytv.com

Voters approve BOCES proposition to sell, buy property

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County will buy property from BOCES to bolster its emergency services. Voters across the county passed a referendum allowing BOCES to sell four acres at 2695 White Hill Road in the Town of Hopkinton to the county for $1. The vote was 435-24.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
WIBX 950

Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions

The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
FLORIDA STATE
wwnytv.com

Extreme caution advised when ice fishing

TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Coast Guard advises extreme caution as Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are both seeing what officials call historically low ice coverage. “Yesterday was pretty good. We got a good solid 8 to 10 on Guffin. But, we’re getting out...
wwnytv.com

Cows, horses killed in barn fire

TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
CANTON, NY
CNY News

.05 The New Legal Blood Alcohol Limit in New York State?

A chemical test is not required to prove that you were driving intoxicated, according to New York State. In fact, the law when it comes to drinking and driving in New York State could possibly be changing--lowering the legal BAC of intoxication from .08% to .05%. New York State Bill...
UTAH STATE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Football Tackling Ban Proposed in New York State

No more helmets in little league football. No more tackling in little league football. This could be the new normal for kids under the age of 12 who want to play football in New York State. The new ban is getting some serious support. There is a new bill that...
98.1 The Hawk

New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different

A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
VESTAL, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work

Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
WIBX 950

Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York

Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
BUFFALO, NY
wwnytv.com

FDA releases new guidelines for amount of lead allowed in baby food

Canton, New York (WWNY) - There are new guidelines set by the Food and Drug Administration about the amount of lead that can be allowed in baby food. The lead in baby food jars, pouches, cereals, and vegetables is anywhere from 10 to 20 parts per billion. The FDA said...

