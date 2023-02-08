Read full article on original website
On National 211 Day, group reminds Central New Yorkers about ways to get help
Syracuse N.Y. –– Calls to Central New York’s 211 hotline were down slightly in 2022, according to a local center that helps people in crisis. The helpline is a confidential service that allows counselors to connect individuals with human and community services, such as help getting food, shelter or health care services.
Dozens of anglers hit the ice for fishing derby
TOWN of LYME, New York (WWNY) - It’s a part of the 45th annual Lyme Ice Fishing Derby. Three Mile Bay Fire Company President and Derby Chairman Charlie Mount says by midday Saturday, they already had 125 people registered and expected more to come in. This derby kicks off...
Voters approve BOCES proposition to sell, buy property
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - St. Lawrence County will buy property from BOCES to bolster its emergency services. Voters across the county passed a referendum allowing BOCES to sell four acres at 2695 White Hill Road in the Town of Hopkinton to the county for $1. The vote was 435-24.
Boating In New York State Will Get More Restrictions
The summer of 2023 can't get here soon enough.The winter has been brutal and weird at the same time so far. From subzero temperatures to rain within the next 24 hours, this season has been anything but ordinary.For those who love winter sports it has been frustrating to say the least.
New York State Makes “Must Do” Change for All Licensed Notaries
Have you ever had to go to a Notary? No, it isn't some weird medical procedure that requires pain medication, it is a service that someone provides to show proof that the document you signed was really signed by you, and that the document you are signing is a 'real one.'
Hochul faces an ‘uprising’ over her plan to build new housing in NYC suburbs
The governor is pushing a plan to mandate more housing in the counties she lost in the last election.
Extreme caution advised when ice fishing
TOWN OF LYME, New York (WWNY) - The U.S. Coast Guard advises extreme caution as Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River are both seeing what officials call historically low ice coverage. “Yesterday was pretty good. We got a good solid 8 to 10 on Guffin. But, we’re getting out...
Strong words and resolve from Allegany County Legislature after NY State swipes federal aid
Allegany County Chairman Condemns Medicaid Funding Takeback: “It’s not the state’s money”. Loss of funding to cost local taxpayers over $1 million. The Allegany County Legislature passed a resolution on February 8 in opposition to a proposal within Governor Hochul’s State Fiscal Year (SFY) 2024 Executive Budget.
Heat pump proposal sparking some debate in New York, but the technology has its fans
Part of Gov. Kathy Hochul's plan to fight climate change is the installation of heat pumps in most new building construction starting in 2024. And while some Republican politicians in the state have spoken out against the plan, saying it will make life more expensive and put too much stress on New York’s electric grid, the technology has its fans.
First adult-use cannabis dispensary in Upstate NY, Southern Tier opens for business
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. — The first adult-use cannabis dispensary north of New York City opened for business Friday on Court Street in Binghamton. It's no short drive for Western New Yorkers, at seven hours round-trip, but it is half the distance to the next-closest legal dispensaries in Manhattan. Just Breathe....
Cows, horses killed in barn fire
TOWN OF CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Ten cows and two horses died in a barn fire in St. Lawrence County. It happened Thursday night at 6600 County Route 27 in the town of Canton. The barn was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived on the scene at 8:30 p.m.
It’s Over! New York State Makes Major Change for Local Hospitals, Doctors
The State of New York has announced a major protocol change for anyone who sets foot in local hospitals and doctors' offices in 2023. The change is a major step toward normalcy for a field that has been constantly at-risk since March of 2020, and hopefully, it also signifies better times ahead for the entire country.
.05 The New Legal Blood Alcohol Limit in New York State?
A chemical test is not required to prove that you were driving intoxicated, according to New York State. In fact, the law when it comes to drinking and driving in New York State could possibly be changing--lowering the legal BAC of intoxication from .08% to .05%. New York State Bill...
New Football Tackling Ban Proposed in New York State
No more helmets in little league football. No more tackling in little league football. This could be the new normal for kids under the age of 12 who want to play football in New York State. The new ban is getting some serious support. There is a new bill that...
New Yorkers Notice Their Conversation Candy Hearts Look a Little Different
A recent trip down the candy aisle at a big brand store in Vestal had Sheri stop in her tracks when she spotted a bag of conversation candy hearts. Sheri tells Townsquare Media that she couldn't help but stop and scoop up a bag even though she doesn't particularly like the taste of the candy. When we asked why she felt compelled to buy a bag, she told us it was because the candy reminded her of her childhood.
New York State Blues Festival announces headlining acts for 2023 NYS Fair this summer
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The New York State Blues Festival has announced its headlining acts for the 2023 festival from June 15 through 17 at Chevy Court at the New York State Fairgrounds. The three-day festival is one of the largest free blues events in the Northeast and one...
Redevelopment of some NYS Thruway service areas delayed 8-10 months
CLARENCE, N.Y. — Progress has been slow and steady on the privately funded $450 million plan to redevelop New York's 27 Thruway service areas, and this week we learned just how slow. During joint budget hearings of the state legislature, the Thruway Authority's interim executive director fielded questions from...
Over 1,200 New York State Workers Suddenly Out Of Work
Major companies announced layoffs that will impact over 1,200 Empire State workers. Nearly 300 Amazon employees in New York State will be out of work by mid-April. Separations for 299 employees will take place on April 18, 2023, according to a WARN notice. "Economic" and "Plant Layoff" are the reported...
Proposed Bill Would Ban On Semi-Automatic Weapons In New York
Lawmakers in New York are discussing a new proposed bill that would place a ban on semi-automatic guns as well as high-capacity magazines. The new Assault Weapon Ban bill was proposed by Senator Diane Feinstein of California and was co-sponsored by New York congressman Brian Higgins. When speaking about supporting...
FDA releases new guidelines for amount of lead allowed in baby food
Canton, New York (WWNY) - There are new guidelines set by the Food and Drug Administration about the amount of lead that can be allowed in baby food. The lead in baby food jars, pouches, cereals, and vegetables is anywhere from 10 to 20 parts per billion. The FDA said...
