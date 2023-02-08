ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fans Are Already Asking for Season 5 of 'You' — We Spoke to the Cast and Crew for Answers (EXCLUSIVE)

Even if a popular and successful Netflix show manages to survive having the plug suddenly pulled on it, the wait between seasons for shows on the streaming service can already feel like an eternity. Binge-watch culture can have you blow through an entire new season in a day, leaving you starved for another new installment to help satiate your obsessive streaming habits. For instance, many are already experiencing You withdrawal as the new season started streaming.
Who Is 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers's Wife? The Couple Lives Life Behind Closed Doors

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4, Part 1. The fourth installment of the riveting Netflix series You follows our homicidal leading man, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), as he journeys through London, England, with a new identity. Declaring himself Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe eventually finds himself hanging out with a group of "privileged douchebags," many of whom are in the art world.
Chris Stapleton's Wife Morgane Is His Partner in Life and Music

If anyone knows how to write a love song, it's country superstar Chris Stapleton — and we can guarantee that his wife, Morgane, is his inspiration. Chris has been married to Morgane Stapleton, who is also an accomplished songwriter, since 2007, and the couple has five children together. Article...
Facts Versus Rumors — Is Mark Ramsey Really Leaving 'Moonshiners'?

Despite the illicit activities featured in Moonshiners, the Discovery Channel has managed to create a reality series about the alleged “criminals” who make their own moonshine. One such distiller is Mark Ramsey, who works alongside his pal, Digger Manes at their co-owned distillery, Sugarland Distilling Co. Now, however, fans are worried that Mark could be leaving Moonshiners.
TENNESSEE STATE
These Characters in 'Titanic' Were Based on Real People — You Might Be Surprised

When director James Cameron crafted his Academy Award–winning 1997 film Titanic, he incorporated both historical and fictionalized aspects into the story. Fans of the film might be unsurprised to know that Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) were fictional characters. However, casual viewers might not realize that many other characters aboard the ship were based on real people.
'You' Season 4, Part 1 Starts off With the Murder of [SPOILER] — Who Killed Them?

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of You. We're all used to seeing Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) develop an unhealthy obsession with a new woman, but in a shocking turn of events, that's not the case for Season 4 of You. In fact, the fan-favorite serial killer is looking to leave his past behind and start fresh with his new wealthy British friends, one of which includes fellow literature professor Malcolm (Stephen Hagan).
'Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages' Season 21 Winner Dishes on Finale and Life Post-Show (EXCLUSIVE)

Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. After weeks of high-pressure tests and successful (as well as not-so-successful) kitchen services, the Season 21 winner was finally announced on Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. With only three chefs remaining — Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, and Dafne Mejia — only one could be crowned the winner and named the head chef at Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant at Caesers in Atlantic City, N.J.
MONTANA STATE
Sam Communicates With Sign Language in 'The Last of Us' — Is the Character Deaf in the Game?

Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot details for Episode 5 of The Last of Us on HBO. As an adaptation of an acclaimed video game, HBO's The Last of Us has taken plenty of creative liberties with the source material when it comes to representation. Episode 3 of the series expounded on a male character's sexuality, a subject that was previously unexplored in the game with the original depiction of said character. The episode represents a landmark television moment for LGBTQ inclusivity.
Netflix's 'You' Is Back With Part 1 of Season 4, so Let's Play Some Killer Catch-up

Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1-4 of You. Hello, you. It's been ages since we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) in the Season 3 finale of Netflix's You, where he was covering his tracks with a half-faked murder-suicide. We say half because while Joe actually murdered Love (Victoria Pedretti), he didn't really kill himself.
