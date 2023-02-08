Read full article on original website
'Love Is Blind's' Cole Barnett Is Rumored to Be Dating This Bachelor Nation Alum
The last time we heard from Cole Barnett was on the reunion special for Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 3. As usual, social media users had dissenting opinions about the reunion since it was revealed that Cole’s ex-fiancée, Zanab Jaffrey, read the “cuties” situation wrong.
'The Last of Us' star Lamar Johnson says his character Henry 'would not have been able to stomach' a world without his brother Sam
Lamar Johnson told Entertainment Tonight that his character Henry felt "shock" after the unexpected twist in episode five.
Fans Are Already Asking for Season 5 of 'You' — We Spoke to the Cast and Crew for Answers (EXCLUSIVE)
Even if a popular and successful Netflix show manages to survive having the plug suddenly pulled on it, the wait between seasons for shows on the streaming service can already feel like an eternity. Binge-watch culture can have you blow through an entire new season in a day, leaving you starved for another new installment to help satiate your obsessive streaming habits. For instance, many are already experiencing You withdrawal as the new season started streaming.
Who Is 'You' Season 4 Star Ed Speleers's Wife? The Couple Lives Life Behind Closed Doors
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for You Season 4, Part 1. The fourth installment of the riveting Netflix series You follows our homicidal leading man, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley), as he journeys through London, England, with a new identity. Declaring himself Professor Jonathan Moore, Joe eventually finds himself hanging out with a group of "privileged douchebags," many of whom are in the art world.
Joe Goldberg Has a Stalker of His Own in 'You' Season 4 — Who Is Texting Him?
Spoiler alert: This article contains major spoilers for Season 4, Episode 5 of You. Everyone's favorite Netflix series is back, and this time around, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) has a stalker of his own. In the much-anticipated fourth season of You, the fan-favorite serial killer (who now goes by Jonathan...
Alison Brie Bares All in New Movie 'Somebody I Used to Know' — "I Love to Streak"
Actor Alison Brie, best known for her roles in Community and Mad Men, stars in a new rom-com for Prime Video. Dubbed Somebody I Used to Know, Alison not only stars in the film but also co-wrote the script alongside her directing husband, Dave Franco. The movie centers around her...
Popular Hollywood Actor with Black ancestry who passed off as white till she published her autobiography in 2002
Carol Channing is a popular theater artist known for her role as an intelligent matchmaker Dolly Levi in the musical Hello Dolly!, who had African heritage but passed off as white. She was unfortunately born in times when one had to be white to shine in Hollywood.
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Chris Stapleton's Wife Morgane Is His Partner in Life and Music
If anyone knows how to write a love song, it's country superstar Chris Stapleton — and we can guarantee that his wife, Morgane, is his inspiration. Chris has been married to Morgane Stapleton, who is also an accomplished songwriter, since 2007, and the couple has five children together. Article...
Shakira Was Reportedly Spotted Moving Her House After Her Breakup — Here's the Actual Truth
You might have heard of Howl's Moving Castle, the animated film in which a quirky magician lives in a giant home that can literally move on its own. Well, plenty of folks seem to believe that Shakira has been doing the same thing with her own house amidst her ongoing separation drama.
Is It Possible to Find and Use the Deathly Hallows in 'Hogwarts Legacy'?
J.K. Rowling has made numerous public anti-trans comments, and while she was not directly involved in the creation of Hogwarts Legacy, she is still likely to profit from the title. Article continues below advertisement. Within the closing hours of Hogwarts Legacy, you can earn plenty of items to customize your...
Facts Versus Rumors — Is Mark Ramsey Really Leaving 'Moonshiners'?
Despite the illicit activities featured in Moonshiners, the Discovery Channel has managed to create a reality series about the alleged “criminals” who make their own moonshine. One such distiller is Mark Ramsey, who works alongside his pal, Digger Manes at their co-owned distillery, Sugarland Distilling Co. Now, however, fans are worried that Mark could be leaving Moonshiners.
Prince Harry Makes Strange Gesture That Body Language Expert Has Never Seen Anyone Do Before
During the promotional tour for his tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry gave a number of interviews which royal watchers and experts have discussed and dissected. But it’s one of his earlier interviews in 2022 that a body language and behavioral expert found most interesting as the prince made a gesture “no one else ever does.”
These Characters in 'Titanic' Were Based on Real People — You Might Be Surprised
When director James Cameron crafted his Academy Award–winning 1997 film Titanic, he incorporated both historical and fictionalized aspects into the story. Fans of the film might be unsurprised to know that Rose (Kate Winslet) and Jack (Leonardo DiCaprio) were fictional characters. However, casual viewers might not realize that many other characters aboard the ship were based on real people.
Are Raquel and Peter of 'Vanderpump Rules' Dating? The Stars Have Come Clean About Their Relationship
It must be stated that Raquel Leviss is definitely proving what Katie Maloney said about Vanderpump Rules: The cast has a tendency to be “incestuous” with their relationships. Consider that the reality star was engaged to co-star James Kennedy until they broke things off in 2021. Then, she...
'You' Season 4, Part 1 Starts off With the Murder of [SPOILER] — Who Killed Them?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 4, Part 1 of You. We're all used to seeing Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) develop an unhealthy obsession with a new woman, but in a shocking turn of events, that's not the case for Season 4 of You. In fact, the fan-favorite serial killer is looking to leave his past behind and start fresh with his new wealthy British friends, one of which includes fellow literature professor Malcolm (Stephen Hagan).
'Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages' Season 21 Winner Dishes on Finale and Life Post-Show (EXCLUSIVE)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. After weeks of high-pressure tests and successful (as well as not-so-successful) kitchen services, the Season 21 winner was finally announced on Hell's Kitchen: Battle of the Ages. With only three chefs remaining — Alejandro Najar, Alex Belew, and Dafne Mejia — only one could be crowned the winner and named the head chef at Gordon Ramsay's new restaurant at Caesers in Atlantic City, N.J.
Sam Communicates With Sign Language in 'The Last of Us' — Is the Character Deaf in the Game?
Spoiler alert: This article discusses plot details for Episode 5 of The Last of Us on HBO. As an adaptation of an acclaimed video game, HBO's The Last of Us has taken plenty of creative liberties with the source material when it comes to representation. Episode 3 of the series expounded on a male character's sexuality, a subject that was previously unexplored in the game with the original depiction of said character. The episode represents a landmark television moment for LGBTQ inclusivity.
Netflix's 'You' Is Back With Part 1 of Season 4, so Let's Play Some Killer Catch-up
Spoiler warning: This article contains major spoilers for Seasons 1-4 of You. Hello, you. It's been ages since we last saw Joe (Penn Badgley) in the Season 3 finale of Netflix's You, where he was covering his tracks with a half-faked murder-suicide. We say half because while Joe actually murdered Love (Victoria Pedretti), he didn't really kill himself.
Dr. Jessica Waldron Got a Special Tribute on 'Christina in the Country'
At some point, if you're not careful, most home renovation shows can really get the tears flowing. Typically, we're invited into a person's life as they try to create a space for themselves that will build new memories while hopefully continuing to cherish the old ones. Sometimes a redo is purely aesthetic and other times it's functional. On occasion, it's both.
