7 Gorgeous Photos of Lily Aldridge in Turks and Caicos

The model landed the SI Swimsuit Issue cover as a rookie in 2014.

Lily Aldridge was not your ordinary SI Swimsuit rookie when she traveled to the Cook Islands in 2014. Having landed the cover of Spanish Vogue as a teenager in 2003, she made her Victoria’s Secret runway debut in 2009 and earned her angel wings the following year. (She continued to walk for the lingerie brand until 2018.)

Suffice it to say, she was already an industry veteran when she joined Chrissy Teigen and Nina Agdal on the Polynesian island. Experience paid off as the trio were featured on the cover of SI Swimsuit’s 50th Anniversary Issue.

“I feel so lucky. It’s the perfect introduction,” Aldridge told People at the time. “It’s just such a dream come true, and to just be a part of the 50th anniversary cover is just insane. I think I was in total shock when I found out! I’m speechless. It was my goal. I couldn’t be happier to be on this year’s cover. Absolutely amazing!”

Aldridge also appeared in the 2015 and ’16 SI Swimsuit editions.

In 2011, Aldridge married Kings of Leon singer Caleb Followill. Together, they share two kids, Dixie and Winston.

Here are six of our favorite pics of Aldridge from her 2016 photo shoot in Turks and Caicos with photographer James Macari.

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated

James Macari/Sports Illustrated