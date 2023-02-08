ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

The Spun

J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future

The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
HOUSTON, TX
The Spun

Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator

The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
HOUSTON, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray

Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DENVER, CO
The Comeback

NFL world reacts to shocking Kliff Kingsbury news

Last month, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing season, in a move that elicited quite a reaction from the NFL world. Shortly after he was removed from his position, Kingsbury took a vacation to Thailand after buying a “one-way ticket” to the country and made it hilariously clear that he Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Kliff Kingsbury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
HOUSTON, TX
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Larry Brown Sports

Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension

The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing

Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
HOUSTON, TX
49erswebzone

Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke

According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
HOUSTON, TX
Tennessee Tribune

Texans Hire Third Black Coach in Three Years

The Houston Texans have taken a unique approach to the issue of hiring Black head coaches. While many other teams in the NFL have yet to hire their first, the Texans are working on their third one in three years. Last week they announced the signing of former San Francisco...
HOUSTON, TX
MLB Trade Rumors

Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players

It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
HOUSTON, TX

