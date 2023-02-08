Read full article on original website
J.J. Watt Announces Decision On His Coaching Future
The recently retired J.J. Watt will embark on the next chapter of his life. Those plans don't include coaching. Watt gave his seal of approval to the Houston Texans hiring DeMeco Ryans as their head coach. However, he doesn't want to follow his former teammate's path. In this week's episode of ...
Houston Texans Reportedly Decide On New Defensive Coordinator
The Houston Texans are making a major addition to new coach DeMeco Ryans' staff. According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Texans are expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator. Burke currently works as a defensive line coach for the Arizona Cardinals. His NFL coaching career spans the ...
Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray
Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to shocking Kliff Kingsbury news
Last month, the Arizona Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury after a disappointing season, in a move that elicited quite a reaction from the NFL world. Shortly after he was removed from his position, Kingsbury took a vacation to Thailand after buying a “one-way ticket” to the country and made it hilariously clear that he Read more... The post NFL world reacts to shocking Kliff Kingsbury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension
The Houston Astros have made a move to lock down a key part of their core for years to come. The Astros confirmed that they had agreed to terms with pitcher Cristian Javier on a contract extension. Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reported that the deal is for five years and worth $64 million.... The post Astros sign emerging star to big contract extension appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Astros beat All-Star in arbitration hearing
Astros outfielder Kyle Tucker has lost his arbitration case, the Associated Press reports. He’ll be paid at the team’s filing rate of $5M instead of the $7.5M his camp had sought. That $2.5M gap was the largest of any player and team who had gone to an arbitration...
Texans interview former Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator
Kingsbury spent the past four seasons leading the Cardinals after six seasons as Texas Tech’s head coach. He rose to prominence as the University of Houston’s OC from 2010-11 and Texas A&M’s OC in 2012, when Johnny Manziel won the Heisman Trophy.
Astros Altuve On The Verge Of Reaching 2,000 Hits In His Career
Houston Astros fan favorite José Altuve is about to reach 2,000 hits in his career.
Texans hiring 49ers assistant Stephen Adegoke
According to Aaron Wilson of KPRC2, the Houston Texans are hiring San Francisco 49ers defensive quality control coach Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach. The following is from Adegoke's team bio. Adegoke joined the 49ers after spending the 2021 season as a defensive graduate assistant at the University of Michigan.
‘Coach’ J.J. Watt? Texans Legend Says 'No Interest!'
Texans legend J.J. Watt has great respect for DeMeco Ryans but makes clear his stance on pursuing a coaching career in the league.
Cardinals Player Has Brutally Honest Admission On Coaching Hire
The Cardinals are one of two teams in the NFL without a head coach. The expectation is that a decision won't be made until after the Super Bowl. Cardinals linebacker Isaiah Simmons appeared on PFT Live this Thursday to discuss the team's vacancy at head coach. Simmons admit that he's ...
Tennessee Tribune
Texans Hire Third Black Coach in Three Years
The Houston Texans have taken a unique approach to the issue of hiring Black head coaches. While many other teams in the NFL have yet to hire their first, the Texans are working on their third one in three years. Last week they announced the signing of former San Francisco...
Astros GM discussing contract extensions with multiple core players
It’s been two weeks since the Astros tabbed now-former Braves vice president of scouting Dana Brown as their new general manager, but Brown has wasted little time in embarking on extension talks with Houston’s core players. The GM acknowledged earlier this week that he’s had talks with Kyle Tucker’s camp in the run-up to Tucker’s arbitration hearing, but there are far more players under consideration, it seems.
Texans DeMeco Ryans Wins NFL Honors
DeMeco Ryans is recognized as the league's best assistant — and now he will look to continue his success in Houston.
Astros Formally Announce Patch Sponsor
Occidental Petroleum has been officially announced as the Houston Astros new patch sponsor.
