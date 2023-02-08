Sean Payton likely could have had the Arizona Cardinals head coach job if he wanted it, and many believe he turned it down in part because he did not want to coach Kyler Murray. Payton insists that is not true. Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw, who worked alongside Payton as an analyst for FOX... The post Sean Payton shares his feelings about Kyler Murray appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.

DENVER, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO