4 Amazing Seafood Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
Update: US FAA and DoD Close Airspace, Grounding Planes at Charleston, Myrtle Beach, and Wilmington to Down Spy BalloonBR RogersWilmington, NC
Yet Another Longstanding Red Lobster Location is Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley Expected to Launch 2024 Presidential Campaign in Charleston on Feb. 15Matt O'HernCharleston, SC
Nikki Haley of South Carolina will launch the official 2024 mission and join Trump in the selection process.sarpathCharleston, SC
You can celebrate Valentine’s Day at one of these Charleston area Waffle Houses
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Scattered, smothered, and covered could be part of your St. Valentine’s Day plans – we’re talking about enjoying a plate full of delicious Waffle House hashbrowns while sitting across the booth from your love. The restaurant chain is once again hosting dinners for Valentine’s Day that feature candlelit booths draped in […]
koxe.com
Darius Rucker announces 2023 Riverfront Revival Festival
Darius Rucker has announced the return of his “Riverfront Revival” music festival for 2023, taking place at North Charleston’s Riverfront Park on Saturday, October 7, and Sunday, October 8, 2023. Said Darius: “Charleston’s hometown spirit was on full display last year and showed us what a local...
live5news.com
Mount Pleasant Puppy Bowl encourage adoptions
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - Football fans are not the only ones preparing for the Super Bowl; the Kansas City Canines and the Pupadelphia Eagles faced off at the sixth annual Pup Bowl on Saturday. The Pup Bowl was hosted by the Charleston Animal Society and the Mount Pleasant Towne...
columbiabusinessreport.com
Charleston-based Asian fusion restaurant to open Forest Acres location
A Charleston-based chain of Asian fusion restaurants will open its sixth location in Forest Acres later this year, according to reports. CO Restaurant, part of the Collected Hospitality group, will be moving to Trenholm Plaza, occupying the space vacated by Italian eatery Rosso Trattoria in 2019. CO Restaurant has five...
holycitysinner.com
Café and Specialty Food Market Opens in Downtown Charleston
Alcove Market, a café and specialty food market, is now open on the first floor of The Jasper in downtown Charleston. The market has grab-and-go dishes, a full-service coffee program, local craft beers, wines, and gourmet pantry products. From hospitality company Easton Porter Group, owners and operators of Zero George Street and Cannon Green, Alcove Market is led by Chef Orlando Pagán, 2022 James Beard Foundation Award semifinalist and executive chef of sister restaurant Wild Common.
OnlyInYourState
The Restaurant In South Carolina Where Every Meal Is A Chef’s Surprise
Are you more of an adventurous type of eater or do you like to stick with eating the same dishes, maybe even on a sort of rotation? When you eat out, do you love trying specials or do you have your menu favorites that you pretty much order every time you eat at a particular restaurant? Maybe you’re somewhere in between each of the possibilities. We’re all different in our habits and preferences, and that’s okay! But for those who enjoy at least a little adventure with their food, we’ve got one of the most highly-rated restaurants in South Carolina for you to explore that doesn’t have a set menu! Let’s take a look at how that works …
mountpleasantmagazine.com
Together Again: The Rothmeyers Are Back Thanks to Carolina Park
In early 2022, after 56 years of marriage, North Carolina residents Craig and Ann Rothmeyer were told that they couldn’t be together anymore because they were going to have to go to separate senior living facilities with differing levels of care. After agonizing over what to do, Craig and Ann found a way to be together by discovering side-by-side facilities in Mount Pleasant. Craig moved into Restore at Carolina Park, and Ann at The Marsh at Carolina Park, both in the same neighborhood only a quarter mile apart. And for the Rothmeyers, the two neighborhoods were practically made-to-order.
amhsnewspaper.com
Top Concerts Coming to Charleston in 2023
2023 will be one of the greatest years in concert history in Charleston, South Carolina. There are dozens of world-famous artists coming to perform in our city, and tickets are selling faster than they are being produced. Here is a thorough review of the stars that you may be lucky enough to see in the upcoming months!
holycitysinner.com
U.S. News Says The Wentworth Mansion is One of the Best Hotels in America
“Guests rave about Wentworth Mansion, applauding its long-standing commitment to the building’s history and its ability to deliver on contemporary luxury. Constructed in the late 1800s, the Wentworth Mansion exudes old-world charm, meaning it’s also the perfect Charleston home base for history buffs. Lodgers particularly praise the elegant decor, fantastic customer service, on-site spa, evening brandies and sherries, and complimentary hors d’oeuvres. Rooms include spacious bathrooms with whirlpool tubs, fireplaces or outside porches and, in some suites, sunrooms.”
live5news.com
Chick-fil-A to test new cauliflower sandwich in Charleston
CHARLESTON, S.C. (Lowcountry Weekend) - Chick-fil-A plans to test the company’s first-ever plant-based sandwich starting Monday. The Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwich will only be available for a limited time and the chain says customer response will help determine whether it launches nationwide. The sandwich is made with a tender filet...
This Is South Carolina's Best Hole-In-The-Wall Fried Chicken Joint
Cheapism found the best hidden gem fried chicken restaurants in the country.
Exhibit: Murdaugh Moselle Home Drone Footage
VIDEO: Drone footage shows Alex Murdaugh’s home and dog kennels on the family’s 1,770-acre estate in Islandton, South Carolina. Fore more crime and trial news coverage, visit Court TV
yourislandnews.com
Blackstone’s Café gets a new owner
Blackstone’s Café has a new owner. Jake Higgins has purchased the iconic restaurant from owners Lou and Annamaria Gaudio. Higgins, who owns several businesses in Beaufort including the Highway 21 Drive-In, wanted to buy this business to help preserve the heritage of the historic restaurant and others like it in the area.
WJCL
Beaufort County to host free electronics recycling event this weekend
BEAUFORT, S.C. — Video attached above: your WJCL 22 News morning weather forecast. The Beaufort County Department of Solid Waste and Recycling is hosting a free electronics recycling event this Saturday, Feb. 11. It will take place from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the following Beaufort County Public...
tourcounsel.com
Citadel Mall | Shopping mall in Charleston, South Carolina
Citadel Mall is a regional 1,138,527 square feet (105,773 m2) shopping mall located in Charleston, South Carolina, United States. It opened on July 29, 1981 and is located at the intersection of Sam Rittenberg Boulevard (SC Hwy. 7) and I-526. The mall features more than 100 stores. On September 1, 2013 the mall went into foreclosure after then owner CBL & Associates Properties defaulted on mortgage payments and it was purchased at auction by the lender in January 2014.
Alex Murdaugh's legal dream team strategizes at luxe South Carolina estate
Alex Murdaugh's legal team is staying at a luxurious estate with five homes, seven lakes and a sparkling swimming pool during the Walterboro, South Carolina, trial.
Hollywood woman arrested after emaciated dog found with no food, water for seven days
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A Hollywood woman is facing an animal cruelty charge after deputies found an unsheltered dog suffering from malnourishment on Tuesday. Deputies with the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Cushing Road property following reports of a dog in a crate with no access to food or water, according to […]
Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton visits Charleston elementary school
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- Inspirational speaker Chris Singleton stopped at Sanders-Clyde Elementary School on Wednesday for a chat with students about everything from chasing their dreams to heroes of the Black community. “I do a lot of events, but anytime I get to do something in my hometown it means so much more to me and […]
Mount Pleasant leaders, neighbors discuss future of Coleman Boulevard area
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD)- Leaders of the Town of Mount Pleasant and neighbors from around Shem Creek met on Thursday to discuss the future of the area. Before the meeting, Division Chief Liz Boyles says that there are many plans that the town has, but input from the community on projects is also needed. “That’s […]
NBC News
Reporter recounts sleeping in cabins of former South Carolina plantation
NBC News BLK reporter Curtis Bunn shared his experience of sleeping in the cabins at the Magnolia Plantation in Charleston, South Carolina, after he spent the night. Bunn said one of the "eeriest" parts of the night was being awoken by the screams of a woman towards the cemetery.Feb. 9, 2023.
