WKRN
Shots fired at Metro Police sergeant's car in Bellshire; 2 people in custody
A member of the Metro Nashville Police Department was not injured after burglary suspects reportedly shot at his vehicle Saturday night. Shots fired at Metro Police sergeant’s car in Bellshire; …. A member of the Metro Nashville Police Department was not injured after burglary suspects reportedly shot at his...
WKRN
Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow
A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Canopy at Memphis riverside...
WSMV
Former member accused of shooting church in Hermitage
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Friday after police in the Hermitage area identified him as the suspect who shot at Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church on Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing damage to the building. Officials said surveillance footage caught at least two...
WKRN
Second suspect arrested in connection with Green Hills shooting
A woman shot while walking in a quiet Green Hills neighborhood last month continues to improve. Meanwhile, both men accused of attacking her are now behind bars. Second suspect arrested in connection with Green …. A woman shot while walking in a quiet Green Hills neighborhood last month continues to...
WKRN
Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed car brings search to Nashville
A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a thief stole their car and drove all the way from Mansfield, Illinois. Thief steals car with dog inside in Illinois, crashed …. A search for a missing dog continues in Nashville after the owners say a...
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
WKRN
Suspect sought after shooting, police chase in Middle TN
Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville. Suspect sought after shooting, police chase in Middle …. Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in...
WKRN
Man injured in Antioch shooting
License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
Serial burglary suspect on the run after 9 Nashville break-ins
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a serial burglary suspect.
Woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
Student in custody after bringing gun to La Vergne Middle School
Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans the student brought an unloaded handgun to school and has since been charged by law enforcement. .
WKRN
Neighbors on Elm Hill Pike meet with officials after fiery crash
“It’s a chance I’m willing to take, and if I get killed, I get killed,” Louan Brown said. It’s a risk one Nashville neighbor takes every day living on Elm Hill Pike. Brown said she has witnessed countless tragic accidents around her yard in the 40 years she has lived on the property.
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, car in Murfreesboro
Two people have been brought to the hospital following a crash in Murfreesboro.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Undergoing Mental Evaluation
SMYRNA - Court proceedings against the suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing an employee of the Twice Daily in Smyrna are awaiting a mental evaluation. District Attorney General Jennings Jones says 31-year old Keanthony Williams is accused of shooting to death Nicholas Patterson during an attempted robbery at the Sam Ridley Parkway convenience store:
WKRN
Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre Nichols
A charitable foundation on Friday named a canopy at a Memphis park for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers in a case that has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country.
Victim dies following Hendersonville shooting; suspect on the run after police chase ends in Nashville
Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville.
Murfreesboro teen charged with evading arrest in street racing incident
A Murfreesboro teen is now facing charges following a street racing incident that occurred over the weekend.
WSMV
Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
