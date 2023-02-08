ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WKRN

Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting in Glasgow

A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Man arrested for murder following deadly shooting …. A man is facing multiple charges, including murder, after an argument reportedly led to gunfire in Glasgow Friday evening. Canopy at Memphis riverside...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Former member accused of shooting church in Hermitage

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A man was arrested on Friday after police in the Hermitage area identified him as the suspect who shot at Saint Mark Coptic Orthodox Church on Old Murfreesboro Pike on two separate occasions, causing damage to the building. Officials said surveillance footage caught at least two...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Second suspect arrested in connection with Green Hills shooting

A woman shot while walking in a quiet Green Hills neighborhood last month continues to improve. Meanwhile, both men accused of attacking her are now behind bars. Second suspect arrested in connection with Green …. A woman shot while walking in a quiet Green Hills neighborhood last month continues to...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Suspect sought after shooting, police chase in Middle TN

Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in Nashville. Suspect sought after shooting, police chase in Middle …. Authorities are searching for a suspect following a shooting and chase Wednesday afternoon that started in Hendersonville and ended in...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Man injured in Antioch shooting

License plate readers will be watching for crime …. After years of debate, Metro Council voted to launch a six-month license plate reader (LPR) pilot program last December. Those LPRs will be installed throughout Davidson County in the coming weeks. 2 taken to hospital after crash between box truck, …
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Neighbors on Elm Hill Pike meet with officials after fiery crash

“It’s a chance I’m willing to take, and if I get killed, I get killed,” Louan Brown said. It’s a risk one Nashville neighbor takes every day living on Elm Hill Pike. Brown said she has witnessed countless tragic accidents around her yard in the 40 years she has lived on the property.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Canopy at Memphis riverside park named after Tyre Nichols

A charitable foundation on Friday named a canopy at a Memphis park for Tyre Nichols, who died last month after he was brutally beaten by officers in a case that has intensified calls for police reform and led to emotional tributes in this Mississippi River city and around the country.
MEMPHIS, TN
WSMV

Metro Nashville warns homeowners of deed scams

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Officials are warning homeowners to be weary of deed scams in the Nashville area. Local homeowners have been receiving mail falsely claiming that the deed to their property has been transferred and recorded, according to Nashville Davidson County Register of Deeds Karen Johnson. Johnson said in...
NASHVILLE, TN

