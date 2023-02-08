ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

Options Action: Big bet on Cameco

Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at big options bets on Cameco as the uranium trade heats up. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
CNBC

Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback

Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
CNBC

Luxury brands diverge: Tapestry stock rises while Capri slides after earnings

Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry's gains, sending the stock up...
CNBC

Steve Wozniak's warning: No matter how 'useful' ChatGPT is, it can 'make horrible mistakes'

Steve Wozniak doesn't entirely trust dog videos on Facebook, self-driving cars or ChatGPT. On Wednesday, the Apple co-founder made an impromptu appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about the increasingly popular artificial intelligence chatbot. Wozniak said he finds ChatGPT "pretty impressive" and "useful to humans," despite his usual aversion to tech that claims to mimic real-life brains.
CNBC

Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
CNBC

How small businesses are fighting inflated credit card swipe fees

Credit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the last decade, leading some business owners to look for new and creative ways to claw back their profits. Main Street businesses across the country are increasingly struggling with changing macroeconomic conditions. Visa and Mastercard control 80% of the market, but...
ILLINOIS STATE
CNBC

Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession

In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
CNBC

Jim Cramer says price stability is right around the corner

CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is closer to winning its battle against inflation than Wall Street might believe. "Price stability … is right around the corner," he said, adding that the Fed "just needs to be aware there's really only one area of strength left in this entire economy."

Comments / 0

Community Policy