Options Action: Big bet on Cameco
Optimize Advisors' Mike Khouw looks at big options bets on Cameco as the uranium trade heats up. With CNBC's Melissa Lee and the Fast Money traders, Tim Seymour, Karen Finerman, Dan Nathan and Guy Adami.
Bob Iger's on track to bring back the magic at Disney — allowing the stock to further soar
(DIS) CEO Bob Iger thrilled investors like us by laying out a comprehensive restructuring plan this week, initially sending shares of the entertainment giant soaring. But now comes the hard part: Executing on ambitious cost cuts and generating long-sought profits at Disney's beleaguered streaming unit.
Friday, Feb. 10, 2023: Cramer says buy this stock poised for a comeback
Jim Cramer and Jeff Marks recap a trading week filled with gyrations for some Club holdings. Jim shares some technical analysis for one portfolio stock and says it's time to buy right now because it's close to bouncing back. He also believes conditions are right to start looking for opportunities in the energy sector.
Luxury brands diverge: Tapestry stock rises while Capri slides after earnings
Shares of Kate Spade owner Tapestry increased after earnings. The company, whose brands include Coach, beat analyst expectations and raised its annual profit forecast, despite slowing traffic in China. Tapestry's gains came a day after Capri's disappointing third quarter earnings sent that stock falling. Tapestry's gains, sending the stock up...
Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023: The Club says these surging stocks have room to run
Jeff Marks breaks down stellar earnings reports from two Investing Club holdings. He says even though both surged after their announcements, they could still go higher. Jeff also shares reasons why they are considering trimming one Charitable Trust stock soon.
Lyft's recovery stalls amid weak guidance and pricing wars
CNBC's Deirdre Bosa joins CNBC's 'Squawk on the Street' to report on Lyft. The shares of the ride-hailing company plunged after issuing weak guidance in its earnings report on Thursday.
Watch CNBC’s full interview with Fitz-Gerald Group's Keith Fitz-Gerald
Keith Fitz-Gerald, Fitz-Gerald Group principal, joins 'The Exchange' to discuss the job market and the economy. He also discusses which stocks he likes in a rising rate environment.
Steve Wozniak's warning: No matter how 'useful' ChatGPT is, it can 'make horrible mistakes'
Steve Wozniak doesn't entirely trust dog videos on Facebook, self-driving cars or ChatGPT. On Wednesday, the Apple co-founder made an impromptu appearance on CNBC's "Squawk Box" to talk about the increasingly popular artificial intelligence chatbot. Wozniak said he finds ChatGPT "pretty impressive" and "useful to humans," despite his usual aversion to tech that claims to mimic real-life brains.
Thursday's 'Homestretch': Alphabet is killing Wall Street. But this is still a bull market
MARKS FOR "THE HOMESTRETCH". ALPHABET, THEY HAD THEIR A.I. >> THERE WERE ACCURACY CONCERNS. >> YES, UNFAIR BUT THERE WERE. THEY STILL HAVE TO PROVE IT. THEORY, ALL OF THOSE THINGS. I COME BACK AND SAY WHEN YOU ARE. UP THIS MUCH YOU SHOULD EXPECT. TODAY. >> DEFINITELY IT IS...
Cramer’s week ahead: There are plenty of high-quality stocks to buy
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Friday told investors that they should watch for stocks to add as earnings season winds down. "There's plenty to buy, as long as you buy companies that are making money and returning some of that money to shareholders via buybacks and dividends," he said. "Still too soon, by the way, to pick at high-growth stocks with little in the way of earnings, though."
Yet another activist targets Salesforce — further validation there's money to be made in the stock
(CRM), making loud and clear that well-respected hedge funds see a money-making opportunity in the enterprise software giant. While that many activists in one stock is certainly unusual, we welcome the scrutiny and any push that boosts shareholder value.
How small businesses are fighting inflated credit card swipe fees
Credit card swipe fees have more than doubled over the last decade, leading some business owners to look for new and creative ways to claw back their profits. Main Street businesses across the country are increasingly struggling with changing macroeconomic conditions. Visa and Mastercard control 80% of the market, but...
Kelly Evans: The long, long wait for recession
In case you missed it, or in case you thought things were looking up lately, the yield curve inversion has just gotten even worse. And that's using the "gold standard" three-month versus 10-year Treasury yield, with a nearly perfect historical track record of predicting recessions!. There is a huge temptation...
Jim Cramer says price stability is right around the corner
CNBC's Jim Cramer on Thursday said the Federal Reserve is closer to winning its battle against inflation than Wall Street might believe. "Price stability … is right around the corner," he said, adding that the Fed "just needs to be aware there's really only one area of strength left in this entire economy."
