The Lakers' New Potential Starting Lineup Looks Stacked
The Los Angeles Lakers may not have star names, but they have addressed some of their plaguing concerns, good enough to vault them to the playoffs.
Jae Crowder's First Tweet After Getting Traded To The Bucks
Jae Crowder sent out a tweet after getting traded to the Milwaukee Bucks.
Suns coach Monty Williams’ heartfelt message on losing Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson in Kevin Durant trade
There are a lot of mixed emotions right now with the Phoenix Suns. They pretty much won the NBA trade deadline after their successful coup on Kevin Durant, but this also meant having to part ways with some of the best players on their roster. This comes in the form of Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson, who are now both headed to the Brooklyn Nets as part of the blockbuster deal.
Warriors admit mistake, abandon vision by trading Wiseman
By reportedly trading James Wiseman after 60 games spread out over 26 months, the Warriors walked away from more than a young man some believe will have a long NBA career. They also quit on their vision. Any team drafting No. 2 overall, in any draft, is seeking – anticipating...
Report: What Raptors gave up to land Celtics' big man trade target
If the Boston Celtics take a big swing before Thursday's 3 p.m. ET NBA trade deadline, it won't involve big man Jakob Poeltl. The San Antonio Spurs dealt Poeltl to the Toronto Raptors late Wednesday night, according to multiple reports. The Celtics were linked to Poeltl multiple times over the past few weeks and reportedly were exploring the possibility of packaging Payton Pritchard and Danilo Gallinari as part of a potential deal for the Spurs center.
Kevin Durant's Status For Suns-Pacers Game
Kevin Durant will not debut for the Phoenix Suns on Friday night.
Reason Why Warriors Traded James Wiseman Revealed
The Golden State Warriors saved a ton of money by trading Wiseman
Mikal Bridges Swears on National TV During First Interview in Brooklyn
Mikal Bridges swore on national TV upon arriving in Brooklyn to join the Nets.
2 buyout candidates the Suns must pursue after acquiring Kevin Durant at 2023 NBA trade deadline
The 2023 NBA trade deadline has come and gone and the Phoenix Suns pulled off the biggest blockbuster of the week when they acquired Kevin Durant from the Brooklyn Nets. What was even more remarkable about the trade was the Suns didn’t even have to give up any of Chris Paul, Devin Booker or Deandre Ayton. They kept three of their most important players while adding a superstar in Kevin Durant. What the trade did do though was rob the Suns of much of their depth. They gave up two promising players in Mikal Bridges and Cam Johnson prompting former NBA player and current TNT analyst Charles Barkley to speak on their apparent lack of depth. The Suns did also acquire T.J. Warren in the trade but even so they should monitor the buyout market and target Reggie Jackson and Will Barton should they become available.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly "Shopping" This Player
According to Jason Dumas of Bleacher Report, the Golden State Warriors have been "shopping" one of their young players.
Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours
Jae Crowder was traded from the Suns to the Nets on Wednesday as part of the blockbuster Kevin Durant deal, but the veteran forward’s stint in Phoenix was a very brief one. The Milwaukee Bucks sent five second-round picks to Brooklyn on Thursday in exchange for Crowder, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic. Crowder... The post Jae Crowder lands with third team in 24 hours appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Nina Westbrook Fires Back After Russell Gets Called ‘Vampire’ By ESPN
Nina Westbrook has defended her husband Russell Westbrook after ESPN called him a vampire in the wake of his Lakers exit.
Gut Reaction: How Danny Ainge's Trade Hurt & Helped the Jazz
It's time for the postmortem on the Utah Jazz's blockbuster trade this week.
Moore: Suns gave up too much for Kevin Durant? Zzzzzzzzzz ...
We’ve heard that the Kevin Durant trade wasn’t worth it. That the Suns gave up too much by swapping out a slew of draft picks along with the Twins. That Durant is over the hill. And that Phoenix now has a depth problem that’s just asking for playoff disappointment.
Golden State Warriors Reportedly Discussing A Trade For A Former 1st-Round Pick
According to Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports!, the Golden State Warriors are discussing a trade with the Detroit Pistons.
First Look at Kevin Durant in Suns Gear
The Phoenix Suns have landed Kevin Durant, and it finally appears as if Durant is in the Valley.
Robin Lopez Tweets Amazing Reaction to Kevin Durant Trade
The Cavaliers center summed things up in the way only he can at 2:45 a.m.
BREAKING: Magic, Terrence Ross Agree to Buyout; What's Next?
The Orlando Magic and the NBA represent a constantly-in-motion thing ... and The Magic Insider, powered by Sports Illustrated, is here to chronicle it for you - news and rumors from Central Florida and beyond ...
Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market
The Dallas Mavericks made an impact at the trade deadline, and they are now preparing to dive into the buyout market for additional help. The Orlando Magic are set to negotiate a buyout with veteran swingman Terrence Ross, and the Mavericks are the early favorites to sign him, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. The... The post Mavericks targeting veteran shooter in buyout market appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
