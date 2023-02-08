MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Miss Jubilee’s Outstanding Teen 2023 is Portia Hollis. Portia is a freshman at Gulf Shores High School. Portia will be competing in the Miss Alabama Teen Competition for her first time March 11-12 at Thompson High School. Portia is involved in community theater and just completed starring as Jetsam the evil eel in the Little Mermaid. She is involved in her school theater program as well as being a peer helper and cheerleader. She is very involved at Gulf Shores United Methodist Church as well as volunteering in the community. She is excited about competing but also about the opportunity to encourage young girls to get involved in the Miss Alabama Organization. Portia started as a Rising Star. The Miss Alabama Organization is the opportunity for scholarships, friendships, and personal growth.

