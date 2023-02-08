Read full article on original website
860wacb.com
Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle
The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
Man arrested after stealing car with child inside in Stateville, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old was arrested for allegedly stealing a vehicle with a child inside Friday morning, the Statesville Police Department said. Officers responded to a call about a stolen vehicle along Tara's Trace Drive in Statesville, around 7:50 a.m. Police were told that a 10-year-old child was...
WBTV
Second suspect charged in deadly shooting on Citiside Drive in Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A second arrest has been made for the killing of Deandre McKye Hagler in January. Kishawn Vernon Lee-Grier was arrested Thursday and charged with murder and discharging a firearm into an occupied moving vehicle. The arrest comes almost two months after Hagler was found shot to...
NC sergeant, former deputy charged with assault during 2022 arrest, authorities say
Deputies said the alleged assault happened during an arrest on May 28, 2022, for driving while impaired, resisting arrest and assault on an officer.
2 charged with murder after man’s death in Lincolnton, sheriff says
Nearly two years after a 37-year-old man was found dead in Lincolnton, the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says two suspects have been arrested and charged with murder.
abc45.com
Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
PD: Stanley woman allegedly had meth, pot in plain sight during an early-morning check
While checking on a suspicious vehicle, Stanley Police officers arrested a woman for meth and marijuana this week.
Search for suspect underway after Chester County deputies led on chase
Authorities are looking for a suspect accused of leading Chester County deputies on a chase after fleeing a checkpoint.
Driver notices body on side of Fort Mill road, official says
A driver noticed a body on the side of the road Thursday in Fort Mill, the York County said.
WBTV
First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge
Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte. An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Thieves stealing mail from drop box. Updated: 4 hours ago. WBTV first spoke with Fort...
High Point man arrested during SWAT Team drug bust in home near school; police seize over 30 guns, trafficking amounts of drugs, around $50,000
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested and charged a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. On Thursday at about 1 p.m., officers with the […]
WBTV
Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year
Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. ‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and...
1 airlifted to hospital after Thomasville shooting on Carolina Avenue, police say
THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — Thomasville police are investigating after a shooting on Thursday night. Police say a man was airlifted to the hospital in critical condition. The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Thomasville detectives are investigating in the 700 block of Carolina Avenue. There is no suspect information available at this time. This is a […]
WBTV
York Co. man arrested after jumping in front of, entering school bus, deputies say
YORK CO., S.C. (WBTV) - A man was arrested in the Catawba community of York County, S.C. after deputies say he jumped in front of and entered a school bus. No children were on board at the time. Deputies say Nicolas Trey Hubbard, 30, jumped in front of a bus...
Charlotte motorcyclist killed in Lancaster County crash, troopers say
A Charlotte motorcyclist was killed in a crash that happened on a Lancaster County highway Thursday, investigators said.
WBTV
Current, former Lincoln Co. deputies charged after violent arrest
LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) – A current and former deputy with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have been charged with assault for their actions in a violent arrest last May. Former LCSO deputy Tyler Thompson and current LCSO sergeant Joe Sutton were both charged Thursday morning. Thompson is charged...
1 hurt after part of I-85 South shut down for hours due to crash, officials say
One person was transported to the hospital with serious injuries, paramedics said.
2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
860wacb.com
Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge
Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
WXII 12
"Danger can be right around the corner": Davidson County residents react to suspect shot by deputy in neighborhood
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A community is shaken up after a deputy shot a suspect during a "suspicious person" investigation. It happened shortly after 11 a.m. Wednesday morning on Arnold Road, not too far from Lexington. According to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office, when the deputy arrived on scene,...
