ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kannapolis, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
860wacb.com

Statesville Police Charge Teen With Kidnapping, Theft Of Vehicle

The Statesville Police Department responded to a call from the 2000 block of Tara’s Trace Drive on Friday at approximately 7:50am in regards to the larceny of a motor vehicle. Officers were advised that a 10 year-old child was sitting in the rear passenger seat when the offense occurred. Prior to leaving the neighborhood, the child was able to escape the vehicle and return home on foot.
STATESVILLE, NC
abc45.com

Man Assaults Four Women in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Around 5:15 p.m. Thursday night, Winston-Salem Police were alerted to a shooting at 909 Bethabara Pointe Circle. After arriving on-scene, Officers say they found suspect Johordon Davis in the front parking lot, with a neck gunshot wound. Inside the apartment, officers also found Tenika Lee with two gunshot wounds.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WBTV

First responders safely remove someone off Sugar Creek Bridge

Man arrested in 1984 murders of mother, 10-year-old son in Charlotte. An arrest has been made in the nearly 40-year-old double murder of a mother and son in Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood, authorities say. Thieves stealing mail from drop box. Updated: 4 hours ago. WBTV first spoke with Fort...
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

High Point man arrested during SWAT Team drug bust in home near school; police seize over 30 guns, trafficking amounts of drugs, around $50,000

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — High Point officers arrested and charged a man who had dozens of firearms and illegal narcotics in his home, according to a High Point Police Department news release. Investigators got several complaints about the suspect through Crime Stoppers of High Point. On Thursday at about 1 p.m., officers with the […]
HIGH POINT, NC
WBTV

Lincoln County deputies charged after violent arrest last year

Police arrested 25-year-old David Lucas, who is employed by CMS as a family engagement advocate at Wilson STEM Academy. ‘This place is crazy’: Whistleblowers detail fraud, boxes of cash at Charlotte non-profit clinic. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. More whistleblowers are coming forward to detail allegations of fraud and...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

2 injured in Winston-Salem shooting, police say

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people were injured in a shooting in Winston-Salem on Thursday, according to the Winston-Salem Police Department. The victims have non-life-threatening injuries. Police are investigating at Bethabara Pointe Circle. This is a developing story.
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
860wacb.com

Taylorsville Police Arrest Teen On Felony Drug Charge

Taylorsville Police arrested 18-year old Jaddin Allen Norris of Taylorsville Thursday morning. He’s charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia. The teen is being held in the Alexander County Jail with secured bond of $10,000. Norris is scheduled for Alexander County District Court on Monday, November 13th.
TOWNSHIP OF TAYLORSVILLE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy