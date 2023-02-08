Read full article on original website
Jane Harazim
2d ago
The current practices in nursing homes is unacceptable and immoral. Congress and President Biden need to take immediate action. Our elders deserve better than this. We must not sit idly by and watch our seniors be neglected, suffer in silence and die.
Candice Wheelen Alexander
2d ago
Maybe you should go work in one and find out for yourself. Then judge. I know there are some that are bad but there are good ones too. How are they feeding them with the high cost of food they are taking a loss. How long do you think they can keep going at this rate
Power Guest
2d ago
Middle aged women like me should be paid 100k/yr by the government if we volunteer to keep our parents and our husband's parents at home. I could care for the kids at the same time AND make more money than my husband. 👍
