FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Roam Burgers Is Headed to Corte Madera Town Center
The North Bay spot is set to join the chain's roster — alongside its flagship location in Pacific Heights and outposts in Marina, Lafayette, San Mateo, and San Ramon — in the fall of 2023.
tourcounsel.com
Broadway Plaza | Shopping mall in Walnut Creek, California
Broadway Plaza is an outdoor shopping mall located in downtown Walnut Creek. The shopping center opened on October 11, 1951 and is owned and operated by Macerich. The mall is anchored by Nordstrom and Macy's, and features nearly 80 stores including Crate & Barrel, flagship H&M and ZARA stores, a standalone Apple store with an adjoining outdoor plaza, an Industrious co-working space, a planned Pinstripes entertainment center and restaurant, and a planned Life Time Fitness sports club.
sfstandard.com
Another Pioneering Tech Company Shutters Its SF Office, Lays Off 300 Workers
In a blow to San Francisco’s South Beach neighborhood, GitHub said Thursday it would close its headquarters near Brannan and Second streets and lay off 10% of its workforce or approximately 300 employees. The popular platform for collaborating on code has 100 million members but is shutting down all...
Historic San Francisco home in the same family since 1908 hits the market
The 115-year-old house has been in the same family for generations.
piedmontexedra.com
6822 Charing Cross Road, Berkeley
$1,299,000 | 3 Beds | 2.5 Baths | 2,534 SqFt | Now Showing | The Heafey Baum Group. Come see this sunny, spacious, contemporary home in the heart of Claremont Hills. Level-in, with open floor plan, large primary suite, two additional bedrooms and two and one half baths. The dramatic floor plan is perfect for entertaining with an inviting spacious living room/dining room combination and modern stone fireplace.
SFist
Uber Razzed Over SF Ads That Say ‘See You In Marina District’ With Photo of Sausalito
A new advertising fail from Uber tries to localize to SF, but the campaign uses an image from the wrong city, showing Sausalito in a shot that purports to be the Marina District. You can see why Uber would launch a localized advertising campaign at San Francisco International Airport —...
22-year-old San Francisco bar Phoenix to finally close for demolition
The decades-old Mission bar is set to be demolished for housing.
KQED
Check, Please! Bay Area reviews: Oeste, Little Lamb Hot Pot & BBQ, Lokma
Check, Please! Bay Area, season 17, episode 15, airs Thursday, February 9, at 7:30 pm, on KQED 9. See other television airtimes, and never miss an episode by subscribing to the video podcast. In Oakland, Oeste Bar and Kitchen focuses on fresh, organic, sustainably farmed California ingredients, fusing family recipes...
Silicon Valley
Orinda’s finest estate
This stunning 1.1-acre estate in the heart of Orinda’s exclusive Sleepy Hollow was owned by a single family for over 60 years. Nestled down a long private driveway, the classic one-level midcentury modern home is beautifully restored in a contemporary reimagining that showcases the grandeur of the original architecture. Walls of glass overlook a magical creek-side setting with a spectacular expansive private terrace opening to cascading lawns, beautiful flowering gardens, majestic oak trees and a shimmering swimming pool — a true private park, ideally suited to play, sport, and exploration, as well as fabulous outdoor entertaining.
NBC Bay Area
Bay Area Homes Selling Below Asking Price for the First Time in Over 10 Years
The Bay Area hit a milestone when it comes to home pricing Thursday that makes it more of a buyer’s market. The average selling price for a home in the region is actually below the average asking price -- something we haven’t seen in more than 10 years.
San Francisco's Pop’s sparks debate over the term 'dive bar'
"It's impossible to unequivocally define what a dive bar is."
The Bay Area bakery selling the viral spiral croissant popularized in NYC
After a Bay Area influencer featured it on social media, this bakery's showstopping pastry went viral.
Safest Bay Area city for online daters is not SF, new study finds
If you've been looking for love in all the wrong places in the Bay Area, why not try the region's biggest city? Ahead of Valentine's Day, the virtual private network review site Best VPN published a study ranking the safest cities for online daters in the country. Looking at metropolitan areas with at least 200,000 residents, the website weighted the percentage of singles, as well as the per-capita rates of identity theft, fraud reports, sexually transmitted diseases, violent crime and registered sex offenders. ...
Cruise ships are back in SF along with much needed tourism money
The cruise industry, a legacy of San Francisco’s maritime past and a driver of tourism in modern times, looks like it’s headed for a comeback after the pandemic knocked it flat, taking a big chunk of revenue for The City with it. Like many who stroll along the piers, I’m an amateur ship-spotter. Through a series of inexplicable events, I ended up with the key to Jack Early Park, a little- ...
SFist
Saturday Links: Lawsuit Alleges Scandal-Plagued Bayview Homeless Services Org Funds Went to CEO's “Lavish” Lifestyle
A former employee of Bayview homeless services nonprofit, United Council of Human Services (UCHS), filed a lawsuit this week alleging that its chief executive, Gwendolyn Westbrook, used the organization’s funds to buy Teslas and offer relatives gifts and kickbacks, all while turning a blind eye to drug dealing and sex work in its housing programs. This lawsuit comes after concerns that UCHS is still receiving city funding, but has lost its state nonprofit status, and has actually been referred to the FBI for possible criminal investigation. [Chronicle]
This South Bay city is safest in Bay Area: study
SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — Finding the right place to live in the San Francisco Bay Area is not easy. For many families, living in a safe neighborhood is at the top of their priority list. The National Association of Realtors' annual survey found that about half of all homebuyers said the quality of a neighborhood […]
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Bay Area Residents Warned Not to Drive to Tahoe on Fridays
Don’t Drive to Tahoe on Fridays from the Bay Area. The much-needed rain in Northern California has brought white powdery snow to Lake Tahoe’s popular skiing resorts. We can expect many people, including those in the Bay Area, to hit the slopes this President’s Day weekend. However, the drive to Tahoe can take much longer than expected.
SMART train receives millions for expansion to connect SF with Wine Country
The Bay Area SMART train recently received $74 million in increased funding.
Rich Bay Area towns mull 'disturbing' scheme to dodge low-income housing
Bay Area towns are weighing whether to use developmentally disabled adults as a low-income-housing loophole.
NBC Bay Area
Mountain View Now the Most Expensive City to Rent a One-Bedroom Apartment: Report
Ask anyone what Bay Area city has the highest rent and the answer has almost always been San Francisco. But, it appears that just changed. A new report shows Mountain View is now the most expensive city in the region to rent a one-bedroom apartment. The city saw a nearly...
