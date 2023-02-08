Read full article on original website
Texas and Oklahoma to pay $100M for early exit from Big 12 to join SECJalyn SmootAustin, TX
This Massive Farmers' Market in Texas is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAustin, TX
Some Want to Fire the City Manager Over His Response to Winter WeatherTom HandyAustin, TX
How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market
AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
San Antonio chain Delicious Tamales expands with new Austin location
The Latina-owned business has six locations in San Antonio
Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels
Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
Report: You’d need five minimum wage jobs to afford a typical apartment in Austin
Property website Zillow looked at typical rental prices in the 50 largest cities nationwide and compared those to the minimum wage in each city.
Developers in New Braunfels to pay more for new road, water and electric infrastructure
With population growth and development reaching an unprecedented amount in recent years, the city of New Braunfels and New Braunfels Utilities have looked toward ways to keep up with capital improvement projects made necessary by the increased use of local roads and utilities. In 2020, 66.8% of the developable land...
32 restaurants to visit this year in San Marcos, Buda and Kyle
Looking for a new restaurant to try in San Marcos, Buda or Kyle? The following eateries opened in 2022 or are set to open in 2023. These listings are not comprehensive.
Cookie delivery franchise Tiff’s Treats celebrates milestone in Steiner Ranch
Cookie and delivery shop Tiff's Treats celebrated its five-year anniversary in Steiner Ranch in December. (Courtesy Tiff’s Treats) Cookie delivery store Tiff’s Treats in Steiner Ranch at 5145 N. RM 620, Ste. G110-A, Austin, celebrated its five-year anniversary in December. The company offers baked-to-order, warm cookies and brownies along with a side of regular or chocolate milk, frappuccino or ice cream. Cookie truffles and spreadable buttercream frosting cups are also available for purchase. 512-817-4500. www.cookiedelivery.com/
St. David’s Georgetown advances surgical technology
Dr. Zachary Crislip, chair of surgery at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital, and his team use the Da Vinci Surgical Robot to perform minimally invasive procedures. (Courtesy St. David’s Georgetown Hospital) More surgical patients will be able to receive care at St. David’s Georgetown Hospital as the facility upgrades...
In I-35’s path: Austin icons, pillars, may be pushed out — some for a second time
The current plan on the table, TxDOT’s preferred alternative plan, would widen an eight-mile stretch of the highway in downtown Austin, adding high-occupancy vehicle lanes and removing I-35’s upper decks.
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage bringing upscale spa treatments on West Parmer Lane
Ivy Foot Spa & Massage is located close to the Apple campus at West Parmer Lane and Mc Neil Drive. It provides upscale spa treatments and skin care lines. (Courtesy Ivy Foot Spa & Massage) Family-owned Ivy Foot Spa & Massage, 6301 W. Parmer Lane, Ste. 603, Austin, opened its...
AFD: Fire out at northwest Austin business
The fire is now out, AFD said, and one firefighter was treated for minor injuries.
Travis County: Ice storm recovery to cost $29M
The county has now estimated the price tag for that damage will be roughly $29 million.
hellogeorgetown.com
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX
February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
fox7austin.com
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released
AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Citizens National Bank now serving Round Rock customers in brand-new downtown building
Citizens National Bank opened in its brand-new building at 110 S. Mays St., Round Rock, on Jan. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Citizens National Bank opened in its brand-new building at 110 S. Mays St., Round Rock, on Jan. 17. The bank broke ground on the new home of its Round Rock location in April, relocating from its former address at 201 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. Among the bank's offerings are business and personal banking and loans, as well as merchant card services. 512-218-5100.
fox7austin.com
Activists work to pass the Crown Act in Pflugerville
Crown stands for Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair. The City of Austin recently passed a similar legislation.
Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25
Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
Motorcyclist crashes into former Texas Lotto Commission building in Downtown Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video states that the motorcyclist crashed into the Texas Lottery Commission building. However, it was the former location of the commission. KVUE is reporting multiple incidents involving motorcycles in the Downtown Austin area overnight Thursday into Friday. At around 2:30 a.m., a...
