How the ice storm impacted Austin's real estate market

AUSTIN, Texas — The ice storm had an effect on many aspects throughout Central Texas, including the Austin real estate market. Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company and an Austin native, said the ice storm greatly affected his apartment properties. "We're a very large apartment owner...
Report: Austin cafe named the best coffee shop in Texas

DALLAS (KDAF) — Get ready to get your coffee-drinking socks on as it’s time to celebrate the delicious and artsy latte today!. Saturday, Feb. 11 is National Latte Day! “The best day to get a latte is on National Latte Day. Go to your favorite coffee shop and grab your favorite variation of this drink.”
Horizon Distributors brings outdoor, landscape and irrigation supplies to New Braunfels

Horizon Distributors is a supplier for green industry professionals and licensed contractors, stocked with landscape and irrigation products needed to complete jobs. (Courtesy Horizon Distributors) Horizon Distributors had a soft opening of its new location at 4312 N. I-35 Frontage Road in New Braunfels in November. The landscape and irrigation...
Cookie delivery franchise Tiff’s Treats celebrates milestone in Steiner Ranch

Cookie and delivery shop Tiff's Treats celebrated its five-year anniversary in Steiner Ranch in December. (Courtesy Tiff’s Treats) Cookie delivery store Tiff’s Treats in Steiner Ranch at 5145 N. RM 620, Ste. G110-A, Austin, celebrated its five-year anniversary in December. The company offers baked-to-order, warm cookies and brownies along with a side of regular or chocolate milk, frappuccino or ice cream. Cookie truffles and spreadable buttercream frosting cups are also available for purchase. 512-817-4500. www.cookiedelivery.com/
Namaste Dine-In Coming to Georgetown, TX

February 7, 2023 – Namaste Dine-In is coming to Georgetown, TX!. The new restaurant will offer a fusion of Indian and Nepali food, and will be located at 103 N. Austin Ave. Owner Dinesh Mishra, an army veteran from Nepal, said he and his wife made the decision to open a restaurant in Georgetown in order to give back to the neighborhood after having a fruitful restaurant experience in North Dakota and south Austin, Texas.
State chainsaw team back to work in Austin after being released

AUSTIN, Texas - A chainsaw strike team continued to work on several fallen trees in South Austin, just one of many assignments for the day. "The mission is still making sure that we have access to roadways, sidewalks and fire hydrants and locating other potential hazards, issues along electrical lines, things like that. So getting in, most of our roads are cleared, but we still have some spots where we need to get further access and make sure that we've got two lanes of travel, things like that," said Karl Flocke with the Texas A&M Forest Service.
Citizens National Bank now serving Round Rock customers in brand-new downtown building

Citizens National Bank opened in its brand-new building at 110 S. Mays St., Round Rock, on Jan. 17. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Citizens National Bank opened in its brand-new building at 110 S. Mays St., Round Rock, on Jan. 17. The bank broke ground on the new home of its Round Rock location in April, relocating from its former address at 201 E. Palm Valley Blvd., Round Rock. Among the bank's offerings are business and personal banking and loans, as well as merchant card services. 512-218-5100.
Silver Alert discontinued for woman who was missing from North Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A Silver Alert has been discontinued for a 66-year-old woman had gone missing in North Austin on Friday evening. The Silver Alert for Robin Jordan was discontinued on Saturday afternoon. The Austin Police Department had said Jordan had been diagnosed with a cognitive impairment and there...
Grand opening of Round Rock Aqua-Tots Swim Schools location set for Feb. 25

Work to finish the interior renovation of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools in Round Rock is underway. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The Round Rock location of Aqua-Tots Swim Schools will hold a grand opening noon-3 p.m. Feb. 25, after being closed for more than a year due to a fire from a neighboring restaurant in September 2021. Located at 1208 N. I-35, Ste. 400, Round Rock, Aqua-Tots Swim Schools offers year-round swim lessons for children of all ages. 512-336-8687.
