How to watch ‘A Paris Proposal’ online: Hallmark Channel free live streams, Alexa Pena-Vega, Nicholas Bishop (2/11/23)
Hallmark Channel’s “Loveuary” movie series continues today, February 11, with the second of four new romantic films this month. “A Paris Proposal” airs at 8 p.m. Eastern and stars Alexa Pena-Vega and Nicholas Bishop. The duo play a pair of advertising executives who travel to Paris to land a new account only for the client to mistake them as a married couple.
RuPaul’s Drag Race free live stream: Season 15, episode 7 (2/10/23)
The seventh episode of “RuPaul’s Drag Race” will air Friday, Feb. 10 at 8 p.m. Eastern. Tonight, as season 15 continues, the queens will perform a challenge that was also done last season. What it is? Well, it’s interesting. HOW TO WATCH FOR FREE: Philo (free...
Trophy Hunter is Eaten Alive by Brother of Lion he Shot for an Instagram Post
John Lennon once said “ karma is going to get you”. This is the case of a story that took place in South Africa in which a trophy hunter of Lions was reportedly killed by the brother of a lion he had shot.
Amy Robach's Friends Worry Fired 'GMA' Star Is 'Trying To Convince Herself' Relationship With T.J. Holmes Is 'The Real Deal'
Amy Robach is putting on a happy face for the world when it comes to her whirlwind relationship with former co-anchor T.J. Holmes, but those closest to the television personality are concerned their relationship isn't all sunshine and roses after losing their coveted GMA3 gigs. Robach and Holmes have been spotted canoodling on L.A. date nights, all smiles as they begin this new and unexpected chapter of their lives, but pals think the mother-of-two is merely "painting a picture of how happy in love they are."One source spilled the 50-year-old "is still saying this is it… [they’re] the real deal,...
