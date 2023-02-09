Open in App
Charlotte, NC
Taste of Charlotte food festival returns to Tryon Street this spring

By Your704,

11 days ago
Charlotte’s largest food festival will return to Tryon Street in Uptown this spring, organizers announced on its social media pages on Wednesday.

Taste of Charlotte, a three-day festival featuring Charlotte-area restaurants offering samples, along with a mix of family entertainment, shopping, live music, and activities for kids, is scheduled to take place from June 9-11.

In 2021 and 2022, the event moved from Tryon Street to Truist Field and was held in the fall.

“It is such an exciting opportunity for us to move the festival back to where it began, on the streets in Uptown Charlotte. We look forward to bringing back many of the features that helped make the Food Lion Taste of Charlotte the standard for festivals in the Carolinas,” the Facebook post read.

According to event organizers, planning is underway for the return of crowd-favorite activities, including live music and entertainment on the main stage, cooking demonstrations, street performances, and the popular Tavern at the Taste and Wine Cellar.

Admission to the festival is free. Festivalgoers can purchase coins for restaurant samples, drinks, and activities.

Festival hours are from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, go to tasteofcharlotte.com .

