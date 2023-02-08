ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Palestine, OH

CBS News

Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment

Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
Cleveland.com

Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

EP NOTES: Muddy Streets Complaints, Shelter Closed

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The emergency shelters that opened the night of the train derailment in East Palestine one week ago, closed at 12noon on Thursday. They remained open in case anyone was hesitant about returning home Wednesday night, but no one came back. The...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WKYC

'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information

The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
CBS Pittsburgh

Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
EAST PALESTINE, OH
WFMJ.com

Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home

A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, PA

