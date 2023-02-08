Read full article on original website
As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Cautious residents return home after toxic chemical train derailment
Residents forced to evacuate the Ohio village of East Palestine began trickling home after being told Wednesday that hundreds of air samples showed no dangerous levels of toxins following the controlled release and burn of five tankers that were among nearly 50 cars that derailed last Friday.Authorities made the announcement lifting the evacuation order at a press conference Wednesday evening in East Palestine, Ohio. East Palestine Fire Chief Keith Drabick said that air and water samples determined that the evacuation area, which covered about a one-mile radius, was safe for residents. Evacuation orders were issued last week and officials urged those...
East Palestine Police Department warns residents of having 'at risk' drinking water following train derailment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — The East Palestine Police Department is warning that drinking water may be "at risk" for some residents following last week's train derailment. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. In a Facebook...
Railway to notify some of “at risk” drinking water from EP train derailment
Some residents in East Palestine are facing unsafe drinking water after a train that held unsafe chemicals derailed and caught fire last Friday.
Norfolk Southern to notify East Palestine residents of ‘at risk’ drinking water
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (WOIO) - The ‘Potable Well Task Group’ will be knocking on doors Saturday, for residents that have been notified of having “at risk” drinking water wells, according to an East Palestine Police Facebook post. The Facebook post says the group is contractors working...
Ohio mayor furious with Norfolk Southern after train derailment: 'We’re going to hold their feet to the fire'
An Ohio mayor said he would hold a rail operator accountable following a derailment of a train hauling chemicals that led to the evacuation of residents in his village.
Attorney leery of $1,000 ‘inconvenience’ checks Norfolk Southern is offering victims of East Palestine train derailment
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Norfolk Southern has been offering $1,000 checks to residents in and around East Palestine, Ohio, but Rocky River attorney Michael O’Shea wants concrete assurances that they aren’t an attempt to limit potentially larger payouts stemming from last week’s fiery train derailment that released hazardous chemicals into the air.
EP NOTES: Muddy Streets Complaints, Shelter Closed
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – The emergency shelters that opened the night of the train derailment in East Palestine one week ago, closed at 12noon on Thursday. They remained open in case anyone was hesitant about returning home Wednesday night, but no one came back. The...
Not devastating, it was an accident, auto dealer says of East Palestine train derailment
The train derailment was an experience it will never forget.
'We're going to hold their feet to the fire': East Palestine officials express frustrations with Norfolk Southern during train derailment update
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — Officials in Columbiana County held another briefing Thursday afternoon in the aftermath of last week's train derailment in East Palestine that released potentially hazardous chemicals into the air. The press conference from the county emergency management agency as well as East Palestine's mayor and fire...
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment
A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
Erin Brokovich talks about East Palestine train derailment
Consumer advocate Erin Brockovich talked with our sister network NEWSNATION about the events unfolding in East Palestine following last week's train derailment and the controlled release of vinyl chloride.
East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information
The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
'Everyone was affected by this': Residents outside evacuation zone in East Palestine frustrated to be excluded in reimbursement payment
EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — It's been two days since officials gave the all clear for residents to return to their homes in East Palestine following the fiery train derailment last week. "We could just smell the chemical smell coming inside our house," said resident Reegan Parker. As the effects...
Police warn of person going door to door in East Palestine
A warning from East Palestine Police. Someone is walking around town promising money and potentially getting personal information.
Residents, staff of East Palestine nursing home staying at Monaca hotel after train derailment
They are making the most out of the situation.
Video shows sparks or flames 20 miles before train derailment in East Palestine
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Stunning video is raising questions for people in East Palestine.The video, which captured the train rolling 20 miles before the site where it derailed, is raising questions about when the crew knew there was a problem. The video, obtained by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, was taken by a security camera at an equipment plant in Salem, Ohio. What appears to be sparks and flames can be seen on the video underneath one of the train cars as it passes the plant. The National Transportation Safety Board referenced the video at a news conference earlier this week."We have obtained two...
Woman crashes car through front of Lawrence County home
A woman had to be pulled from a car after crashing into a home in Lawrence County early Saturday morning. It happened shortly after 1 a.m. on Main Street in Wampum. Three people were inside when a woman crashed through the front of the home. No one was injured, but...
Jeep crash closes road in East Palestine
Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the crash at State Route 165 between Heck Road and Brushville Road around 8 a.m.
Location questioned for new safety forces complex in Youngstown
Most everyone on city council agrees new buildings are needed, especially for the police department, but not everyone agrees this is the right place.
Possible downsizing of Midlothian Boulevard raises concerns
People at a community meeting in Youngstown Thursday night left with more questions than answers after a plan to change the layout of part of Midlothian Boulevard was discussed.
