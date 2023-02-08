Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Burger Places in VirginiaAlina AndrasVirginia State
Hometown hero Ronde Barber inducted into the Pro Football Hall of FameCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Virginia Department of Forestry recommends killing Invasive Spotted Lantern Butterflies to stop them from reproducingCheryl E PrestonVirginia State
The Grandin Theatre celebrates Black History month in filmCheryl E PrestonRoanoke, VA
Roanoke, tap water is not good for your Neti Pot and CPAP machineHealth Stuff TO KnowRoanoke, VA
Related
WSET
Incident with tractor-trailer closed Watt Abbitt Road, later reopened: Firefighters
APPOMATTOX, Va. (WSET) — The Appomattox Fire Department said they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer. According to firefighters, just after 4:30 a.m., they were dispatched for an incident with a tractor-trailer that experienced a failure. This incident occurred in the 900 block of Watt Abbitt Road...
WSET
PHOTOS: Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke rescues baby bobcat
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — In some of the cutest pictures you will see all day, the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center of Roanoke shares that they have admitted a baby bobcat kitten from Giles County. The kitten was found on the side of the road, dazed and circling, and was...
WSET
Danville Fire Department rescues victim from structure fire on Garland Street
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The Danville Fire Department rescued one individual from a structure fire early Saturday morning. Firefighters were dispatched to a reported structure fire at 10 Garland Street at 1:48 a.m. Crews said they arrived with a three-minute response time to find a single-family home with fire...
WSET
Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation
DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
WSET
Wintry mess expected across Virginia this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will create a messy day for travel on Sunday. This upcoming coastal storm will be very WET. Melted rain totals of 1 to 2 inches. If you want to build a snowman, you’ll want to be in...
WSET
NAACP Chapter holds candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols in Lynchburg
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — As the country continues to struggle with the death of Tyre Nichols, the University of Lynchburg's NAACP Chapter held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor his life. NAACP Chapter president Marques Armstrong said he and the other members felt led to honor Nichols' life...
WSET
Manhunt continues for former Chatham High School custodian wanted on gun, drug charges
PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The manhunt continues for a man who worked as a Chatham High School custodian. Pittsylvania County Sheriff Mike Taylor believes 41-year-old Harry Carter is no longer in Virginia. "We have an idea of his location and we are trying to pinpoint that but I...
WSET
Tracking snow chances this weekend
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
WSET
Clifton Middle School closed after student threat on Thursday: Officials
ALLEGHANY COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — An incident Thursday at Clifton Middle School in Alleghany County prompted school officials to keep the school closed on Friday out of an abundance of caution. On February 9 the school said they investigated a purported threat against students. The investigation revealed that one...
WSET
'Love & Happiness:' Lynchburg Humane Society holding Valentine's Day adoption special
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — If you're feeling the love this February, the Lynchburg Humane Society wants to remind you there are plenty of pets needing love too. LHS is holding a "Love and Happiness $14 Adoption Special" for Valentine's Day. The special begins Friday and will end next Tuesday.
WSET
How big was the Chinese spy balloon? ABC13 shows you
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Exactly how large was the alleged Chinese spy balloon?. ABC13's Mia Nelson answers that question. From the ground, the balloon may have seemed like a white ball in the sky, but up close, the span of it is pretty massive. The payload of the balloon,...
WSET
VDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather mix in Shenandoah Valley
STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Some rain, some snow, and possibly some sleet may fall in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands from Sunday into Monday, VDOT said. Motorists should be alert for rain, possibly mixing with snow during the daytime hours on Sunday. Precipitation is forecasted for part of Sunday night bringing additional chances for light rain, snow, or sleet.
WSET
Fall in Love with Your Feet at The Good Feet Store
LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — If you want to fall in love with your feet again and wear those shoes you have not worn in a while, The Good Feet Store has you covered. Kaci got to see how you can take advantage or even gift your loved one some TLC for their feet.
WSET
'I have no regrets & will not apologize,' Bedford Co. school board member says of arrest
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A Bedford County School Board Member arrested for alleged assault and battery is now speaking out. On Thursday, ABC 13 received a statement from Matthew Holbrook explaining in his words what happened on Monday. You can read Holbrook's full statement below:. "The man that...
WSET
Henry County, Martinsville looking to hire spanish-speaking community health workers
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WSET) — The United Way of Henry County and Martinsville has announced plans to hire a Spanish-speaking Community Health Worker (CHW) with the support of a $25,000 grant from the Harvest Foundation. The new position is aimed at addressing health disparities within the Hispanic/Latino/Latinx communities in the...
WSET
Rail Yard Dawgs bounce back, smash Huntsville 5-2
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs (22-12-3) led for all but 96 seconds on Saturday night, cruising to a 5-2 win over the Huntsville Havoc (23-13-2) at the Von Braun Center. Mac Jansen and Billy Vizzo each scored twice, while Dom Marcinkevics added an empty-net goal for Roanoke.
WSET
LCS education supervisor puts cosmetology program to the test with new haircut
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — The newly-appointed Supervisor of Career and Technical Education (CTE), Robbie Dooley, put the LCS cosmetology program to the test on Friday, when he visited Heritage High School to get a haircut from senior Day'Niyah Patrick. With nearly two years of learning professional hairdressing techniques under...
WSET
Halifax County crash closes all lanes on James Hagood Highway
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagood Highway has closed all lanes of the highway in Halifax County. On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash. According to VSP, an SUV crashed...
WSET
Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals
BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
WSET
Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke
ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
Comments / 0