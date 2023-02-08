ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bedford, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSET

Danville fire chief receives chief fire officer designation

DANVILLE, Va. (WSET) — A Danville fire chief received a fire officer designation on Tuesday. According to the City of Danville, the Commission on Professional Credentialing awarded Fire Chief Dave Coffey the professional designation of chief fire officer. The City of Danville said following an extensive peer review process,...
DANVILLE, VA
WSET

Wintry mess expected across Virginia this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — A wintry mix of snow, sleet and rain will create a messy day for travel on Sunday. This upcoming coastal storm will be very WET. Melted rain totals of 1 to 2 inches. If you want to build a snowman, you’ll want to be in...
VIRGINIA STATE
WSET

NAACP Chapter holds candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — As the country continues to struggle with the death of Tyre Nichols, the University of Lynchburg's NAACP Chapter held a candlelight vigil Thursday night to honor his life. NAACP Chapter president Marques Armstrong said he and the other members felt led to honor Nichols' life...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Tracking snow chances this weekend

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — MY THOUGHTS ON WINTRY MIX/SNOW POTENTIAL FOR SUNDAY. A vs B-- check out the big difference from the same source 6 hours apart. Big snow vs virtually no snow!. Forecast data abruptly changed for the weekend. Instead of a dry Sunday, a slower-developing Low was...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

How big was the Chinese spy balloon? ABC13 shows you

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Exactly how large was the alleged Chinese spy balloon?. ABC13's Mia Nelson answers that question. From the ground, the balloon may have seemed like a white ball in the sky, but up close, the span of it is pretty massive. The payload of the balloon,...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

VDOT prepares for upcoming winter weather mix in Shenandoah Valley

STAUNTON, Va. (WSET) — Some rain, some snow, and possibly some sleet may fall in the Shenandoah Valley and Alleghany Highlands from Sunday into Monday, VDOT said. Motorists should be alert for rain, possibly mixing with snow during the daytime hours on Sunday. Precipitation is forecasted for part of Sunday night bringing additional chances for light rain, snow, or sleet.
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

Fall in Love with Your Feet at The Good Feet Store

LYNCHBURG, Va (WEST) — If you want to fall in love with your feet again and wear those shoes you have not worn in a while, The Good Feet Store has you covered. Kaci got to see how you can take advantage or even gift your loved one some TLC for their feet.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSET

Rail Yard Dawgs bounce back, smash Huntsville 5-2

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — The Rail Yard Dawgs (22-12-3) led for all but 96 seconds on Saturday night, cruising to a 5-2 win over the Huntsville Havoc (23-13-2) at the Von Braun Center. Mac Jansen and Billy Vizzo each scored twice, while Dom Marcinkevics added an empty-net goal for Roanoke.
ROANOKE, VA
WSET

Halifax County crash closes all lanes on James Hagood Highway

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — A crash at the intersection of Bellevue Road and James D Hagood Highway has closed all lanes of the highway in Halifax County. On Thursday at 12:19 p.m., Virginia State Police said they responded to a single-vehicle crash. According to VSP, an SUV crashed...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bedford Co. deputies looking for two wanted individuals

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — The Bedford County Sheriff's Office is looking for two wanted people. According to their Facebook post, they are looking for Alicia Webster and Bryan Bryant. Deputies said both Webster and Bryant are wanted for a felony and probation violation. Anyone with information on these...
BEDFORD COUNTY, VA
WSET

Bed Bath & Beyond closing in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WSET) — Another Bed Bath & Beyond store is closing in our area. This time it is the Roanoke location, found at 1421 Towne Square Blvd. N.W. This is according to a list of store closings that was updated on Tuesday. BBBY_2023 Store Closing Lis... by Caitlyn...
ROANOKE, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy