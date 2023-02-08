Read full article on original website
Related
News Channel Nebraska
37th annual NEN Youth Basketball Tournament approaching in Norfolk
NORFOLK, Neb. -- A local basketball tournament is returning for its 37th year in northeast Nebraska. The 2023 NEN Youth Basketball Tournament is being held at the Norfolk YMCA on Feb. 25 or Feb. 26. Boys and girls from grades 4th to 8th get to compete at the top facilities...
News Channel Nebraska
Local Girls Subdistrict Pairings Released
LINCOLN - The Nebraska School Activities released the girls Sub-District pairings for classes C1, C2, D1, and D2. Panhandle C1 and C2 tournaments will be played on Monday, February 13th, Tuesday, February 14th, with championship games on Thursday, February 16th. Panhandle D1 and D2 tournaments will play semifinals on Tuesday, February 14th with championship games on Thursday, February 16th.
Comments / 0