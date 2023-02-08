Located in Iowa’s rural west, not far from the border city of Council Bluffs, Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse might be the only restaurant you come across for a while – and this rustic restaurant in Iowa wants to make sure you don’t miss it! Housed in an old barn and covered with quirky decor, it’s definitely the most famous sight in Mineola, the tiny unincorporated village of around 200 people. However, once you stop in and try Tobey Jack’s, you’ll be making Mineola a regular destination. This small-town steakhouse is known for its huge portions of classic, meat-heavy entrees and some seasonal specialties. Between the restaurant’s sense of humor, its unusual setting, and the great food that will be sure to satisfy the whole family, this restaurant has put Mineola on the map.

