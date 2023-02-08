Read full article on original website
Paul Dean Elsey, 87 of Glenwood, Iowa
Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday February 25, 2023. Visitation Start:Rosary 5:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m.; 11:00 a.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Glen...
Carolyn M. Sederburg, 81, of Shenandoah, Iowa
Service:Pending Name:Carolyn M. SederburgPronunciation: Age:81From:Shenandoah, IowaPrevious:…
Alesa E. McDowell, 45, of Creston, Iowa
Service:Celebration of Life FuneralName:Alesa E. (Conyac) McDowellPronunciation: Age:45From:…
Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa
Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
Glenwood's Anderson makes early pledge to Nebraska
(Glenwood) -- One of the most well-rounded baseball players in KMAland is headed to the Big Ten baseball scene in 2024. Glenwood junior Kayden Anderson still has two years left of terrorizing Hawkeye Ten pitchers and coaches. Then, he will take his talents west to Lincoln, where he will play at Nebraska.
Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa
Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa
Time:10:30 A.M. (Family requests casual attire) Visitation Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 2:00 - 6:00 P.M., Open Visitation (Family requests casual attire) Visitation End:4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Family receiving Friends (family requests casual attire) Memorials:To the Family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family...
Mike Mundorf, 51, Griswold, IA
Visitation Location: Griswold Central Church of Christ. Visitation Day and Date: Wednesday, February 15, 2023.
KMAland Bowling (2/10): St. Albert girls, boys win H10 titles, D-S' Schmadeke, LC's Oden top league
(Council Bluffs) -- The St. Albert girls and boys bowling teams claimed Hawkeye Ten Conference championships on Friday. The Saintes totaled 2787 pins to edge Clarinda and their 2729 total while the Falcons picked up 3233 pins to win their own conference title. In the girls team race, St. Albert...
Robert "Bob" A. Howie, 81 of Glenwood, IA
Memorials:Hillcrest Hospice; 1820 Hillcrest Dr., Suite B; Bellevue, NE 68005. Cemetery:Graceland Cemetery, Creston, IA at a Later Date.
KMAland Girls Basketball (2/10): Pryor reaches 100 career wins in Syracuse victory
(KMAland) -- Glenwood rolled, Heelan won the MRC, SBL knocked off LC, Syracuse’s Andrew Pryor reached a coaching milestone and more from KMAland girls basketball on Friday. Jenna Hopp dropped in 26 points with eight rebounds and six steals to lead Glenwood in the win. Danika Arnold added 11 points and nine rebounds.
Stuck in the store: The national issue that led to an Iowa grandmother's unexpected lock-in
LAMONI, Iowa — Carol Hyden has lived in Lamoni for most of her life. She does a lot of her shopping at the Dollar General in town, but a recent routine trip turned into one she'll never forget, where she ended up stuck in the store. "It was an...
Atlantic kicks off postseason with rout of Clarinda
(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball made sure an upset was never in question Saturday night. The 3A No. 14 Trojans (18-4) saved their third game against Clarinda for the most dominant, stifling the Cardinals (8-14) in a 54-24 rout in a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal. "We made sure we...
CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
Clarke uses second quarter rally, late game defense to prevail over Shenandoah
(Osceola) -- The Clarke girl's basketball team rode a solid halftime lead and late-game defense to keep their postseason alive and defeat Shenandoah 58-44. After a back-and-forth first half, the Indians (16-6) locked down defensively in the second half to advance to the second round of action in the Class 3A Region 5 bracket and bring a close to the Fillies' (10-12) season.
4 Amazing Burger Places in Nebraska
If you live in Nebraska and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burgers places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Iowa Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Located in Iowa’s rural west, not far from the border city of Council Bluffs, Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse might be the only restaurant you come across for a while – and this rustic restaurant in Iowa wants to make sure you don’t miss it! Housed in an old barn and covered with quirky decor, it’s definitely the most famous sight in Mineola, the tiny unincorporated village of around 200 people. However, once you stop in and try Tobey Jack’s, you’ll be making Mineola a regular destination. This small-town steakhouse is known for its huge portions of classic, meat-heavy entrees and some seasonal specialties. Between the restaurant’s sense of humor, its unusual setting, and the great food that will be sure to satisfy the whole family, this restaurant has put Mineola on the map.
Clarinda board backs budget guarantee
(Clarinda) -- While monitoring developments at the Statehouse, Clarinda school officials are keeping their bases covered regarding next fiscal year's budget. At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved the district's budget guarantee resolution for fiscal year 2024. Usually a routine matter for most school districts, the resolution indicates the district's intent to levy property taxes for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed in the Iowa Code.
Omaha Man Arrested on Warrant in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando of Omaha on an active Montgomery County Warrant for Driving with a suspended license. Deputies transported Hernando to the jail and held him on a $1,000 cash bond.
