ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarinda, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmaland.com

Paul Dean Elsey, 87 of Glenwood, Iowa

Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Location:Holy Rosary Catholic Church; 24116 Marian Ave. Glenwood, IA 51534. Visitation Day and Date:Friday, February 24, 2023 & Saturday February 25, 2023. Visitation Start:Rosary 5:00 p.m.; 10:00 a.m. Visitation End:7:00 p.m.; 11:00 a.m. Memorials:Holy Rosary Catholic Church or Glen...
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Wayne Bailey, 85, of Red Oak, Iowa

Location: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa with fellowship to follow at the Red Oak Elks Lodge. Memorials: Suggested to the First Christian Church or the Montgomery County Memorial Court Of Honor. Funeral Home: Nelson-Boylan-LeRette Funeral Chapel-Red Oak, Iowa. Cemetery:. Notes:a complete obituary may be viewed at www.nblfuneralchapel.com.
RED OAK, IA
kmaland.com

Glenwood's Anderson makes early pledge to Nebraska

(Glenwood) -- One of the most well-rounded baseball players in KMAland is headed to the Big Ten baseball scene in 2024. Glenwood junior Kayden Anderson still has two years left of terrorizing Hawkeye Ten pitchers and coaches. Then, he will take his talents west to Lincoln, where he will play at Nebraska.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa

Visitation Location:Roland Funeral Home in Atlantic. Visitation Day and Date:Saturday, February 25, 2023 (Prior to Service) Visitation Start:9:30 a.m. Visitation End:11:00 a.m. (Service) Memorials:. Funeral Home:Roland Funeral Home, Atlantic, IA. Cemetery:Burial will be in the Atlantic Cemetery. Notes:. Mary Nichols Olsen, 89, formerly of Atlantic, Iowa, died Wednesday, February 8,...
ATLANTIC, IA
kmaland.com

Terry Beck, 68, of Sharpsburg, Iowa

Time:10:30 A.M. (Family requests casual attire) Visitation Location:Lenox Presbyterian Church, Lenox, Iowa. Visitation Day and Date:Tuesday, February 14, 2023. 2:00 - 6:00 P.M., Open Visitation (Family requests casual attire) Visitation End:4:00 - 6:00 P.M., Family receiving Friends (family requests casual attire) Memorials:To the Family, to be determined. Funeral Home:Pearson Family...
SHARPSBURG, IA
kmaland.com

Atlantic kicks off postseason with rout of Clarinda

(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball made sure an upset was never in question Saturday night. The 3A No. 14 Trojans (18-4) saved their third game against Clarinda for the most dominant, stifling the Cardinals (8-14) in a 54-24 rout in a Class 3A Region 5 quarterfinal. "We made sure we...
ATLANTIC, IA
fox42kptm.com

CBPD: Missing woman found dead in Omaha

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (KPTM) — A missing Council Bluffs woman was found dead in Omaha, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department (CBPD). She was found in Omaha, and the police department does not consider her death suspicious. The woman, Janet Lee North, was last seen on February 1...
OMAHA, NE
kmaland.com

Clarke uses second quarter rally, late game defense to prevail over Shenandoah

(Osceola) -- The Clarke girl's basketball team rode a solid halftime lead and late-game defense to keep their postseason alive and defeat Shenandoah 58-44. After a back-and-forth first half, the Indians (16-6) locked down defensively in the second half to advance to the second round of action in the Class 3A Region 5 bracket and bring a close to the Fillies' (10-12) season.
SHENANDOAH, IA
OnlyInYourState

This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Iowa Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking

Located in Iowa’s rural west, not far from the border city of Council Bluffs, Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse might be the only restaurant you come across for a while – and this rustic restaurant in Iowa wants to make sure you don’t miss it! Housed in an old barn and covered with quirky decor, it’s definitely the most famous sight in Mineola, the tiny unincorporated village of around 200 people. However, once you stop in and try Tobey Jack’s, you’ll be making Mineola a regular destination. This small-town steakhouse is known for its huge portions of classic, meat-heavy entrees and some seasonal specialties. Between the restaurant’s sense of humor, its unusual setting, and the great food that will be sure to satisfy the whole family, this restaurant has put Mineola on the map.
MINEOLA, IA
kmaland.com

Clarinda board backs budget guarantee

(Clarinda) -- While monitoring developments at the Statehouse, Clarinda school officials are keeping their bases covered regarding next fiscal year's budget. At its regular meeting Wednesday afternoon, the Clarinda School Board unanimously approved the district's budget guarantee resolution for fiscal year 2024. Usually a routine matter for most school districts, the resolution indicates the district's intent to levy property taxes for the regular program budget adjustment as allowed in the Iowa Code.
CLARINDA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy