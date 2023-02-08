Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Iowans Organize to Block Use of Eminent Domain for CO2 Pipelines
(Des Moines) -- An environmental group hosted an online rally Wednesday in support of a bill in the Iowa Legislature to block the use of eminent domain to build captured carbon dioxide pipelines. Eminent domain allows the government to take control of private land and convert it to public use....
who13.com
Iowa's governor ups national profile
Governor Kim Reynolds headlined a CATO Institute event in Washington, D.C. Governor Kim Reynolds headlined a CATO Institute event in Washington, D.C. When the Iowa Wild take the ice Saturday night against the Chicago Wolves, they'll be doing it in a sea of pink. That's because it's the annual Pink in the Rink Night.
kiwaradio.com
House votes for more money for grants from Iowa Veterans Fund
Des Moines, Iowa — The Iowa House has unanimously voted to increase the annual budget for grants from the Iowa Veterans Trust Fund by more than a third. The grants are to help low income veterans cover unexpected expenses like car repairs. The 500-thousand dollar allotment for the current budgeting year ran out last fall. Representative Martin Graber of Fort Madison says there’d be 800-thousand dollars in grants available each year if the bill becomes law.
kwit.org
Newscast 02.10.23: Governor Reynolds talks taxes at national governor's conference; Iowa's attorney general joins in lawsuit against new federal regulations on pistols with stabilizing braces
At a national governor’s conference today in Washington D.C., Governor Kim Reynolds says she has decided not to push for an interim step this year. Reynolds has set a goal of getting rid of the state income tax by the end of 2026, according to the Des Moines Register.
northwestmoinfo.com
Iowa AG Joins Lawsuit to Block Federal Rule on Pistol Braces
Brenna Bird, Iow Attorney General. Photo by birdforiowa.com. (Radio Iowa) Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird has joined a lawsuit that challenges a Biden Administration rule requiring registration of gun accessories known as pistol braces. Pistol braces were first marketed in 2012 as a way to help people with a disability...
Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year
The state of Iowa paid out $129 million more last year than it should have in unemployment benefits, which was 64 times the overpayments made in 2017. According to newly disclosed state data, 89% of the overpayments made last year were not the result of unemployment fraud, but of state decisions that were reversed on […] The post Report: Iowa paid out $129 million in unwarranted jobless benefits last year appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
‘We’re not done,’ Iowa governor says in D.C. about future tax cut plans
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has worked with the Republican-led legislature three times to cut taxes since she took over in 2017. On Friday, Reynolds said during a CATO Institute forum in Washington, D.C. that she wants to reduce personal income taxes completely. “It’s actually been a lot of fun,” Reynolds said about […]
8 Iowa Facts That Most Locals Don’t Even Know
Every state has amazing facts and records that help define them that not everyone knows about. Are you from Iowa? Have you been a local your whole life? Let us know how many of these awesome fun facts you knew on our app. It's time for the facts about our...
kiwaradio.com
Bill Would Change Work Hour Limits, Other Regulations For Workers Under 18
Des Moines, Iowa — Teenagers would be allowed to work longer hours and in a wider array of jobs under a bill that’s cleared an Iowa Senate subcommittee. Brad Epperly, a lobbyist for the Iowa Grocer Industry Association, says key parts of the bill would let 14 and 15-year-olds with a driver’s permit drive to and from a job and all kids of high school age could work later at night.
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C., said her private school scholarship program could encourage changes in Iowa’s public school system. The governor held a Q&A at the Cato Institute while in town for the National Governors Association winter meeting. Other governors were meeting with President Joe Biden at […] The post Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
kiwaradio.com
Survey: Iowa is the #1 state in the USA for driving
Statewide Iowa — Where would you rather spend the winter, Iowa or Hawaii? For most people, it’s an easy call, but not if you plan to do much driving. A survey by the credit reporting website Wallethub says Iowa is the best state in the nation for driving, while Hawaii came in last.
KCRG.com
Iowa committed to paying $1.4 Million in expenses related to C6-Zero explosion
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The state of Iowa has committed to spending more than $1.4 Million to fire departments and a private company incorporated in Texas for expenses related to a fire at a C6-Zero plant in Marengo. The fire, which injured at least 10 people, happened in December...
kiow.com
North Iowa Outdoors: Raccoons Beware!
An Iowa lawmaker is working on a bill that would give the owners or tenants on agricultural properties permission to capture or kill raccoons that are a nuisance. Representative Dean Fisher of Montour says raccoons have become a big problem. The hunting season for raccoons had been limited from November...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious every day of the week, so definitely give them a try if you have never been to any of them before.
Radio Iowa
Reynolds says GOP governors very competitive when it comes to cutting taxes
Governor Kim Reynolds has set a goal of getting rid of the state income tax by the end of 2026, but Reynolds decided not to push for an interim step this year. “We would have probably taken a look at it this year, bringing it down just a little bit more, but I wanted to kind of take a look, just watch what was happening with the environment, with inflation and recession,” Reynolds said. “We would have, I think, been OK, but I just focused on education reform this year and then really taking a look at government and how we provide services to Iowans.”
kiow.com
ISU Part of a Project to Diversify the Corn Belt
Iowa State University researchers are part of an effort led by Purdue University to diversify the corn belt. ISU sociology professor J. Arbuckle says farmers once planted many different crops on their land. The crops became less diversified with the advent of chemicals to deal with the pests and weeds,...
back2stonewall.com
Iowa Passes Bill Banning Gay and Trans Panic Defense After Introducing “Don’t Say Gay” Bill
Despite the fact that in January Iowa House Republicans introduced a similar to Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay Bill.” Iowa has now a bill passed on Thursday would prohibit Iowans charged with a violent crime could not use a victim’s sexuality or sexual orientation or gender identity as a mitigating factor in their defense.
KCCI.com
Someone displaying a swastika appeared on a Zoom call at the statehouse. Now the meetings might not resume.
DES MOINES, Iowa — Zoom meetings at statehouse meetings could be coming to an end. It's something lawmakers are considering after an incident during a senate sub-committee meeting Thursday where someone joined the Zoom call while displaying a swastika. Lawmakers immediately ended the Zoom call, and it might not...
bleedingheartland.com
Iowa House votes to protect speech from frivolous lawsuits
Iowa House members voted overwhelmingly on February 9 to make it easier to counter lawsuits filed in order to chill speech. House File 177 would create a path for expedited dismissal of meritless claims stemming from exercise of the constitutionally-protected "right of freedom of speech or of the press, the right to assemble or petition, or the right of association [...] on a matter of public concern." Such cases are sometimes called “strategic lawsuits against public participation” (SLAPP), because the plaintiffs' goal may be primarily to discourage speech or media coverage, rather than to prevail in court.
kiwaradio.com
Testing Change Proposed In Students First Act
Des Moines, Iowa — Republicans in the Iowa House are proposing a change in a state law passed just two weeks ago. Under that new law, private school students whose parents get state-funded savings accounts are required to take all required state and federal tests. The bill would keep the requirement for the annual Iowa Statewide Assessment of Students Progress, but it would be up to a private school parent to decide if their child takes other tests to track their literacy skills. Eric Goranson, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of Christian Schools, says the proposed change in the new law is a pleasant surprise.
