The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
President Biden Puts An End To Vaccination Mandate, Citizens Will No Longer Get Healthcare Benefits
The White House announced Monday that President Joe Biden intends to end the Covid-19 national and public health emergency on May 11. That implies that after the declarations expire, many Americans may have to start paying for COVID-19 testing and treatment.
Opinion: Sarah Huckabee Sanders May Be the New Governor of Arkansas, But She's Still Devoid of the Truth
Arkansas Governor and former Trump Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders delivered the Republican response to the State of the Union address, and it was exactly what you'd expect from Trump's former mouthpiece.
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
A Third Republican 2024 Presidential Candidate Would Almost Guarantee a Trump Nomination - OPINION
With Nikki Haley expected to officially launch the start of her campaign for the 2024 Republican Presidential Primary, Donald Trump knows that each additional candidate after Haley will help his odds at a third nomination from the Republican Party.
MSNBC
Mitch McConnell makes Rick Scott’s troubles quite a bit worse
Sen. Rick Scott isn’t having a great week. In his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, President Joe Biden used the Florida Republican’s plan as an example of GOP radicalism, sparking jeers from Republican lawmakers — who didn’t want to be associated with Scott’s misguided agenda.
Top Biden Official Suddenly Resigns
A top aide to the President of the United States, Joe Biden, will suddenly resign from his job, President Biden announced late last week. Brian Deese is the top economic advisor to the President, serving in the role as Director of the National Economic Council at the White House. The 44-year-old Deese has served in the position since the beginning of the Biden administration, but he has been commuting from New England to Washington, D.C. since late last summer, so he has been planning the departure, according to reporting, including in the New York Times.
Biden ad lib during the State of the Union has left people scratching their heads
At a particularly contentious moment in his State of the Union address, President Biden ad-libbed something that had a lot of people scratching their heads. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) PRESIDENT JOE BIDEN: As my football coach used to say, lots of luck in your senior year. MARTÍNEZ: But what does...
AOC Part of a Group of Politicians Who Now Stand Accused of Paying a Foreign Agent to Help Their Re-Elections in 2022
Just as the temperature of Chinese-American relations is approaching a boil, a new report shows that Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and a handful of other lawmakers paid a Chinese foreign agent to help them keep their jobs during the mid-terms.
Week in politics: Mike Pence served a subpoena; State of the Union makes an impact
We turn now to NPR senior editor and correspondent Ron Elving. RON ELVING, BYLINE: Good to be with you, Scott. SIMON: The tragic earthquake in Syria and Turkey dominates the news. There's an urgent need for help, an outpouring from the world. Will the real test be in coming weeks, though, when the news cycle moves on?
Biden had a sick burn in his State of the Union speech. 'Lots of luck' explaining it
At a particularly contentious moment in his State of the Union address, President Biden ad-libbed a line that left a lot of people scratching their heads. He was taunting Republicans who want to repeal the Inflation Reduction Act, which includes the politically popular measure to cap drug prices for seniors.
Southwest Airlines was in the hot seat at a Senate hearing over its recent meltdown
A top Southwest Airlines executive was in the hot seat on Capitol Hill today. A Senate committee was questioning him over the airline's disastrous performance over the December holidays. Southwest canceled nearly 17,000 flights during that operational meltdown. The airline delayed thousands more, affecting at least 200,000 would-be travelers. NPR's transportation correspondent David Schaper covered the hearing. So David, tell us what happened today.
Why are there so many jobs when there's talk about a possible recession?
Despite talk of a possible recession, the job market is not slowing down. One possible explanation may be something called labor hoarding. That's when employers hold on to more workers than they need. Darian Woods and Adrian Ma from our daily economics podcast, The Indicator from Planet Money, found it's a little more complicated than that.
The push for a bill that would drive research into reparations for Black Americans
Twenty years ago, the late Democratic Congressman John Conyers of Michigan posed this question to a crowd of thousands. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING) JOHN CONYERS: Reparations, not in the next century, not in 2185, not 10 years from now. But reparations when? Reparations when?. SUMMERS: He was the original sponsor...
Rail workers never stopped fighting for paid sick days. Now persistence is paying off
It seemed like a done deal just two months ago. Rail workers had brought the country to the brink of a nationwide rail shutdown over the fact that they didn't have paid sick leave - and wouldn't get any in the contract they were negotiating with their bosses, the massive freight railroad companies. But then, Congress stepped in to end the impasse. Strike averted.
