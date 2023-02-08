ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

ijpr.org

California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28

The Governor’s office announced the State of Emergency would be phased out last October. California is one of the last seven states to still have an emergency order in place. In October, California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly said that “while the threat of this virus...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Good News Network

Unique Nonprofit to Provide ‘Basic Income’ to California Homeless in 12-Month Study Funded by Google

A privately-funded program to provide basic income to 100 California homeless people aims to study how the cash—plus one-on-one social support—can be potentially life-changing. ‘Miracle Money: California’ is being funded primarily by a $1.15Mil donation from Google.org and is being evaluated through a randomized control trial led by...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Seniors Are Now the Fastest Growing Homeless Group in California

Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS Sacramento

California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding

SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs

The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
CALIFORNIA STATE
sandiegonewsdesk.com

Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each

The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
CALIFORNIA STATE
beckersdental.com

State of dentistry in California: 12 things to know

What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 25,205 active general dentists in California, the most of any state. California has the highest number of dental professional shortage areas with 529. The state received a score of 24 out of 32 for the extensiveness...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CalMatters

Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?

Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
Lassen County News

The governor’s wheels have fallen off the wagon!

Newsom’s mess gets larger and larger every day. Nearly one million people have fled the “golden” state in three years and the number keeps growing. With lawyers, regulators, policy makers and “radical” eco-terrorists in charge, we are constantly being mandated every single step of the way. That my friends is straight Marxism!
CALIFORNIA STATE
