ijpr.org
California’s COVID-19 state of emergency to end Feb. 28
The Governor’s office announced the State of Emergency would be phased out last October. California is one of the last seven states to still have an emergency order in place. In October, California Health and Human Services Secretary, Dr. Mark Ghaly said that “while the threat of this virus...
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
Nevada governor declares state of emergency following fuel pipeline leak in California
Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo declared a state emergency Friday night after a leak was detected in a pipeline that supplies fuel to Las Vegas. The leak was detected Thursday at a pumping station in Long Beach, California, said Kinder Morgan Energy Partners, which operates the impacted pipeline. A spokesperson for...
Good News Network
Unique Nonprofit to Provide ‘Basic Income’ to California Homeless in 12-Month Study Funded by Google
A privately-funded program to provide basic income to 100 California homeless people aims to study how the cash—plus one-on-one social support—can be potentially life-changing. ‘Miracle Money: California’ is being funded primarily by a $1.15Mil donation from Google.org and is being evaluated through a randomized control trial led by...
Seniors Are Now the Fastest Growing Homeless Group in California
Norma Johnson cracks a faint smile as she adjusts her stylish cat-eye glasses. She’s at St. Mary’s Center’s cafeteria in West Oakland, where older adults in interim housing or living on the streets can drop by for a free meal. But Johnson’s mind is elsewhere. Her treasured red leather rocking chair, along with most of her belongings, sits in a storage unit. She’s afraid if she doesn’t pay her $500 balance soon, the storage unit operator will auction everything.
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
sandiegonewsdesk.com
New Study Exposes $4.5 Billion in “Hidden State Taxes” on California Utility Bills – Climate Mandates Add Even More Costs
The original story can be read here. California politicians are trying to shift the blame for high electricity and gas rates to private utilities, but a new report from the Transparency Foundation reveals “hidden state taxes” and state climate change mandates are causing Californians to pay 67.1% more for electricity and 30.1% more for natural gas than national average.
sandiegonewsdesk.com
Banning Gas Appliances Will Cost California Homeowners Over $30k Each
The original story can be read here. California Democrat politicians are proposing costly bans on the use of any natural gas appliances in homes and buildings across the state. A proposed statewide ban is already advancing and several localities have already adopted the bans. Retrofit mandates to remove natural gas appliances will cost the typical homeowner over $30,000!
Abandoning high-speed rail will be more costly for California than the project itself
Delays and rising costs have given high-speed rail critics an opening, but proponents say that abandoning this crucial project now would be a mistake.
beckersdental.com
State of dentistry in California: 12 things to know
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 25,205 active general dentists in California, the most of any state. California has the highest number of dental professional shortage areas with 529. The state received a score of 24 out of 32 for the extensiveness...
KCRA.com
Amid litigation and a lost democratic seat, group urges California lawmakers to rethink costly Capitol project
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Amid an ongoing lawsuit, continued transparency concerns and voter refusal to reelect the lawmaker who was the face of the effort, opponents of the California Capitol Annex project are urging state leaders to rethink the $1.2 billion plan. "We want to call on the governor, the...
Antelope Valley Press
Utility execs warned: they might pay for irresponsible, negligent decisions
Until a short time ago, top executives of California’s privately owned utility companies had nothing personal to fear from any decision they made, even if it cost dozens of human lives. That’s how it went when Pacific Gas & Electric Co. officials neglected to maintain gas pipelines adequately in...
Will you have to pay federal taxes on your California tax refund?
Update: The Internal Revenue Service announced today that California taxpayers do not have to report the Middle Class Tax Refund on their federal returns. From CalMatters economy reporter Grace Gedye: When gas prices were soaring in 2022 and Califorina’s state budget had a ballooning surplus, lawmakers decided to send relief payments to millions of residents […]
Lassen County News
The governor’s wheels have fallen off the wagon!
Newsom’s mess gets larger and larger every day. Nearly one million people have fled the “golden” state in three years and the number keeps growing. With lawyers, regulators, policy makers and “radical” eco-terrorists in charge, we are constantly being mandated every single step of the way. That my friends is straight Marxism!
proclaimerscv.com
California: Incentives for Buying Electric Vehicle to Increase for People with Low to Moderate Income
Car buyers should check the eligibility requirements for the CVRP and the Federal Tax Credit when considering incentives upon their purchase, reminded Melanie Turner, a spokesperson of the Air Resource Board. Incentives for California Clean Vehicle Rebate Project. Most California residents qualify for the standard CVRP as long as they...
California needs to invest in solutions for the water crisis, not a bullet train
California may soon face a sunk cost argument for the Central Valley portion of the bullet train project. With costs soaring and the merits of high-speed rail heavily debated, some economics experts argue that state officials should invest those resources elsewhere.
davisvanguard.org
State Senator Nancy Skinner Looks to Fill in Loopholes Concerning Illegal Cop Firearm Purchases
SACRAMENTO, CA – California State Senator Nancy Skinner (D-Berkeley) has cited California’s strict but effective gun laws and focused new legislation on a loophole where police officers are “allowed to buy off-roster guns for their personal use.”. Skinner chairs “the Senate Budget Committee and the California Legislative...
California, other states ask for more protections from extreme heat for workers
California Attorney General Rob Bonta and attorneys general from 6 other states called on the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) to take "temporary emergency action" to protect outdoor and indoor workers from extreme heat.
khn.org
‘The Country Is Watching’: California Homeless Crisis Looms as Gov. Newsom Eyes Political Future
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Driving through the industrial outskirts of Sacramento, a stretch of warehouses, wholesale suppliers, truck centers, and auto repair shops northeast of downtown, it’s hard to square California’s $18 billion investment in homeless services with the roadside misery. Tents and tarps, run-down RVs, and rusted...
KTVU FOX 2
California lawmaker wants to stop police officers from buying illegal guns
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - A California senator wants to make it illegal for police officers to buy illegal handguns. This week, Sen. Nancy Skinner, (D-Berkeley) introduced SB 377, which would close a loophole that now allows California law enforcement officers to buy illegal handguns for their personal use or to resell them.
