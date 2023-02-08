ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
dcnewsnow.com

Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire

The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early Friday morning is still processing what happened. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/prince-georges-county/family-identifies-couple-that-died-in-lanham-house-fire/. Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house …. The family of the couple that died in a Prince George's County house fire early...
LANHAM, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum

Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/mayor-bowser-hosts-community-budget-forum/. Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum. Mayor Bowser will host a public forum to discuss her upcoming budget proposal for the next fiscal year. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/washington-dc/mayor-bowser-hosts-community-budget-forum/
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder

A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
CAPITOL HEIGHTS, MD
fox5dc.com

DC man killed in Southeast shooting: police

WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Once officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Suspect behind deadly Alexandria shooting in custody

Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday that they accused of shooting and killing another man in Alexandria late last year. Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the Dec. 5 killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
fox5dc.com

Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia

WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

For sale: Dan Snyder's $49 million Potomac mansion

While exploring a possible sale of his football team, Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder has put his Maryland mansion on the market for a whopping $49 million. Last year, Snyder bought the most expensive estate ever sold in the D.C. area, in Mount Vernon, for $48 million.
POTOMAC, MD
pctonline.com

‘Answering a Call’ to Become an Owner

Editor’s note: Throughout Black History Month, PCT is sharing the stories of Black-led pest control companies. These leaders are finding success in the pest control industry all while giving back to their communities. In this feature, Mike Neville shares how he “answered the call” to launch N&N Consulting & Pest Control, a business that has found a niche serving the Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Virginia areas.
WASHINGTON, DC
WUSA9

Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday

WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
WASHINGTON, DC

