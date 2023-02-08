Read full article on original website
dcnewsnow.com
Family identifies couple that died in Lanham house fire
WTOP
Report: Spike in crashes, traffic deaths in DC region with lifting of COVID restrictions
We’re getting our first look at comprehensive traffic data from 2020 and 2021, when Americans went through COVID-19 restrictions for the first time and then slowly reemerged, getting back onto the roads. The numbers showed a troubling spike in crashes, traffic injuries and traffic deaths across the D.C. region,...
dcnewsnow.com
New speed cameras installed in Fairfax County as part of pilot speed camera program
A pilot speed camera program was launched in Fairfax County on Friday. New speed cameras were installed in eight different school zones. New speed cameras installed in Fairfax County as …. A pilot speed camera program was launched in Fairfax County on Friday. New speed cameras were installed in eight...
Bickering bogs down Capitol riot trial of Proud Boys leaders
The seditious conspiracy trial of five Proud Boys leaders charged in the Capitol riot has been going on for a month now in federal court in Washington, and bickering between lawyers and the judge has bogged things down.
‘They Don’t Know Our Worth’: As Police Officers Dwindle In D.C. Schools, A Fight Is On To Bring Them Back
At least twice a day, D.C. Police Officer Tracy Taylor knows exactly where he’ll be: standing sentry at Eastern High School, greeting the more than 700 students as they come and go from the 100-year-old building on East Capitol Street NE. As one of the city’s designated school resource...
dcnewsnow.com
Mayor Bowser hosts community budget forum
WTOP
DC man sentenced to 120 years in prison in Southeast triple murder
A D.C. man was sentenced to 120 years in prison on Friday for the 2019 shooting deaths of three men in Southeast D.C. Rakeem Willis, 31, of D.C., was found guilty by a jury on Nov. 16, 2022, on three counts of first-degree murder while armed and fleeing law enforcement, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia.
fox5dc.com
DC man killed in Southeast shooting: police
WASHINGTON - An investigation is underway after a man was killed in a shooting in Southeast D.C. on Friday evening, according to police. The Metropolitan Police Department said the incident happened around 5:52 p.m. in the 1900 block of 18th Street, not far from the Anacostia Neighborhood Library. Once officers...
WTOP
Suspect behind deadly Alexandria shooting in custody
Police in Fairfax County, Virginia arrested a man Friday that they accused of shooting and killing another man in Alexandria late last year. Authorities charged Malik Johnson, 22, of Alexandria, with second-degree murder in the Dec. 5 killing of 26-year-old Jordan Summers of Lorton. Johnson was also charged with a felony for use of a firearm, but the gun used in the incident hasn’t been recovered.
WASHINGTON DC — Alondra Nelson, the former head of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy (OSTP), has announced her departure from the government after a noteworthy two years in office. Nelson is set to return to her faculty position at the Institute for Advanced Study in Princeton, New Jersey.
fox5dc.com
Superb Owls across DC, Maryland and Virginia
WASHINGTON - WHO doesn't love owls? Over the years, FOX5 has encountered a few local favorite – some might say superb – owls in and around the D.C. area. Last winter, a rare snowy owl was spotted on the roof of Union Station. Wildlife photographer Konstantine "Gus" Mamalis captured images of the snowy owl around downtown D.C.
Washington Examiner
Crime-friendly DC councilwoman silent as local business begs for help
If you're a resident of Washington, D.C., you should probably buy a weapon for personal defense. If you're a retail business owner, you should probably factor in at least a 5% loss of earnings due to rampant crime. 2022 was a high crime year for the district. But crime is...
WLTX.com
DC Police arrest man for punching Minnesota Congresswoman in apartment elevator
WASHINGTON — Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting a Minnesota Congresswoman in the elevator of her D.C. apartment building Thursday morning. Police arrested 26-year-old Kendrick Hamlin, also known as Hamlin Khalil Hamlin, on the same day as the reported assault. He has been charged with Simple Assault.
WTOP
DC police offer tips to stem recent rise in tire and rim thefts
In the movie “Gone in 60 Seconds,” the entire car vanished — with the current rash of tire and rim thefts, the ugly skeleton of a stripped car is left behind. Local police have called it a regional problem, and are offering tips and strategies to try to prevent wheel thefts.
Plan on visiting DC? Don’t wear this coat, it’s like a target for thieves
Criminals in Washington, D.C., have repeatedly targeted people in the city wearing expensive Canada Goose jackets, spurring warnings to visitors and college students to stay alert.
Inside Nova
For sale: Dan Snyder's $49 million Potomac mansion
While exploring a possible sale of his football team, Washington Commanders' owner Dan Snyder has put his Maryland mansion on the market for a whopping $49 million. Last year, Snyder bought the most expensive estate ever sold in the D.C. area, in Mount Vernon, for $48 million.
pctonline.com
‘Answering a Call’ to Become an Owner
Editor’s note: Throughout Black History Month, PCT is sharing the stories of Black-led pest control companies. These leaders are finding success in the pest control industry all while giving back to their communities. In this feature, Mike Neville shares how he “answered the call” to launch N&N Consulting & Pest Control, a business that has found a niche serving the Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Virginia areas.
Police: Woman found dead in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — A homicide investigation is underway after a woman died in Southeast D.C. Wednesday night, leaving the Metropolitan Police Department searching for answers in the incident. Officers with the police department responded to 28th Street Southeast, off of R Street Southeast, just before 9:30 p.m. after a report...
fox5dc.com
Police investigating shooting in Southeast DC, buses delayed on Good Hope Rd.
WASHINGTON - Police are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on Good Hope Rd in Southeast D.C. Friday morning. Buses on Good Hope Rd are experiencing delays in both directions due to police activity, according to WMATA. This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates.
fox5dc.com
5 Metro stations to see increased police presence starting Friday
WASHINGTON (FOX 5 DC) - Metro riders will see an increased police presence at some stations starting Friday as part of Metro's new partnership with DC Police to reduce crime. DC Police is partnering with Metro Transit Police with two officers per station on patrol. The first five stations to...
