California State

KSBW.com

California farmworkers who worked during the pandemic eligible for $600 cash cards

Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card. And while there isn't a deadline to apply for the benefit, payments will be distributed until funds are fully dispersed.
CALIFORNIA STATE
orangeandbluepress.com

$28,00 One-Time Payment in California To Help Eligible Homeowners

The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.
CALIFORNIA STATE
calcoastnews.com

State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
Blogging Big Blue

CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?

The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

California inflation relief payments won’t be taxed by IRS

Good news, Californians: The Internal Revenue Service won’t tax the Middle Class Tax Refund issued by the state last year. Earlier this month, the IRS had asked Californians and residents of other states who received payments or special tax refunds to hold off on filing their taxes, as the agency was working to determine if […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
FOX40

Multiple people arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million in goods from Apple stores across California

(KTXL) — Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. •Video Player Above: Analyzing Biden’s State of the Union Address According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
kusi.com

Californians may be taxed on 2022 Middle Class Tax Refund

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eighteen million Californian’s received the Middle Class Tax Refund issued in late 2022. This relief was not subject to state income tax, but recently California residents were made aware that the money might be subject to federal taxation. Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones of...
CALIFORNIA STATE
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Husband caught cheating drove drunk legally to escape angry wife, California jury finds

A husband caught cheating on his wife drove drunk legally to escape his angry wife and lover, a California jury found. The 60-year-old Ukiah man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office said in a Feb. 4 Facebook post. In California, it is illegal to drive with a BAC higher than 0.08%.
UKIAH, CA
The HD Post

California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral

STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Essence

This Mom Went From Being Evicted To Getting Elected

Dominique Walker, a leader of Oakland-based Moms 4 Housing, is working towards widespread change and affordable housing in California. Each week for Black History Month, ESSENCE is highlighting stories of Black resistance in unexpected places. In 2019, Dominique Walker joined a group of homeless mothers as they occupied a vacant...
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

8 arrested in California Apple theft ring that netted $1M in goods

SAN FRANCISCO - A retail theft ring that netted $1 million in stolen Apple products in California has been disassembled, authorities said. State Attorney General Rob Bonta, at a joint press conference with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division, announced the arrest of eight people tied to an Apple theft ring up and down the state.
CALIFORNIA STATE

