Read full article on original website
Related
Apply for California CalWORKs: Cash and services available for needy families
Many of you living in California must have an idea that the state is too expensive. From its diverse landscapes to beautiful cities, and from the warm climate to friendly people, there is a lot to explore and enjoy in this part of the United States.
KSBW.com
California farmworkers who worked during the pandemic eligible for $600 cash cards
Nearly three years since the COVID-19 pandemic was declared, 48,000 farmworkers in California will qualify to receive delayed relief regardless of their immigration status. Farmworkers who worked in 2020 or are still working in the fields can apply to receive a $600 check or debit card. And while there isn't a deadline to apply for the benefit, payments will be distributed until funds are fully dispersed.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
See teacher pay for each California school district. Most teachers got a modest pay raise
Teacher pay in California rose modestly last school year — but not as fast as inflation. Average teacher pay in California public schools rose to $88,508 in the 2020-21 school year, an increase of 3.1% from 2020-21, new state data show. By comparison, inflation rose by about 8.6% from...
orangeandbluepress.com
$28,00 One-Time Payment in California To Help Eligible Homeowners
The California Mortgage Relief Program is expanding again to help homeowners struggling with their mortgage payments due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The California Mortgage Relief program is reaching out to more homeowners to offer financial assistance again. Officials announced Tuesday that three new groups will be eligible for financial assistance dedicated to homeowners whose mortgages had a “partial claim” or deferral, those who missed a second mortgage payment after June 2022, and those with a primary residence that adds up to four units.
What a 74-year-old’s death in prison says about California’s elderly parole program
Between 2014 and 2020, California's elderly parole program had a 19% release rate. Many of these incarcerated seniors are dying or will die in prison, despite extremely low recidivism rates for their age group.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.
$2,900 per month could hit million of California residents' bank accounts.Photo byTimis AlexandraonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
calcoastnews.com
State to layoff more than 300 California Men’s Colony staffers
The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDRC) plans to layoff more than 300 San Luis Obispo County employees as it closes most of California Men’s Colony West Facility, according to an email from a union representative. The state plans to cut 250 correctional officer, 23 sergeants, nine lieutenants,...
Stimulus update: California direct payment worth up to $1,050 to be sent in just three days
In three days, the final wave of the Middle Class Tax Refund will be paid to all California taxpayers.
CalGrant: When should I apply for California grant?
The predicted total of student debts in the United States in 2022 was over $1.6 trillion, owed by more than 43 million students. Fortunately, California citizens can use the CalGrant Programs to help them decrease the burden of tuition prices. CalGrant Programs. The California Student Aid Commission created the CalGrant...
California inflation relief payments won’t be taxed by IRS
Good news, Californians: The Internal Revenue Service won’t tax the Middle Class Tax Refund issued by the state last year. Earlier this month, the IRS had asked Californians and residents of other states who received payments or special tax refunds to hold off on filing their taxes, as the agency was working to determine if […]
Multiple people arrested for allegedly stealing $1 million in goods from Apple stores across California
(KTXL) — Eight individuals are being charged for their alleged involvement in a statewide organized retail theft operation that primarily targeted different Apple store locations. •Video Player Above: Analyzing Biden’s State of the Union Address According to a press release from the Office of the California Attorney General, Apple stores in 11 California counties resulted […]
kusi.com
Californians may be taxed on 2022 Middle Class Tax Refund
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Eighteen million Californian’s received the Middle Class Tax Refund issued in late 2022. This relief was not subject to state income tax, but recently California residents were made aware that the money might be subject to federal taxation. Senate Minority Leader Brian Jones of...
Californians can get up to $80,000 under the Mortgage Rescue Program
The Mortgage Rescue Program was created as a pandemic relief for two distinct groups of borrowers. The first group consisted of people who were unable to pay their mortgage loans or fell behind in their payments. The second, made up of those who could not pay their property-related taxes.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Husband caught cheating drove drunk legally to escape angry wife, California jury finds
A husband caught cheating on his wife drove drunk legally to escape his angry wife and lover, a California jury found. The 60-year-old Ukiah man was caught driving with a blood alcohol content of 0.11%, the Mendocino County District Attorney’s Office said in a Feb. 4 Facebook post. In California, it is illegal to drive with a BAC higher than 0.08%.
California Mortgage Relief Program expands for homeowners to get up to $80,000 for mortgage deferral
STATEWIDE – After distributing nearly $300 million in assistance to homeowners, the California Mortgage Relief Program announced Tuesday, that it is providing additional assistance – up to $80,000 for mortgage deferrals. The program has also expanded other eligibility requirements to help more homeowners who have struggled with housing payments due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Essence
This Mom Went From Being Evicted To Getting Elected
Dominique Walker, a leader of Oakland-based Moms 4 Housing, is working towards widespread change and affordable housing in California. Each week for Black History Month, ESSENCE is highlighting stories of Black resistance in unexpected places. In 2019, Dominique Walker joined a group of homeless mothers as they occupied a vacant...
doniphanherald.com
California man caught with 16 pounds of meth on I-80, Seward County sheriff says
A California man was arrested in Seward County on Feb. 3 after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged. A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations...
Southwest is having a California flight sale with one-ways as low as $29
Book a trip to Los Angeles for $60 roundtrip.
4 teens arrested for allegedly stealing $250,000 worth of liquor across California
Four teens are facing charges because they've been accused of stealing more than $250,000 worth of alcohol in a string of thefts across California.
KTVU FOX 2
8 arrested in California Apple theft ring that netted $1M in goods
SAN FRANCISCO - A retail theft ring that netted $1 million in stolen Apple products in California has been disassembled, authorities said. State Attorney General Rob Bonta, at a joint press conference with the California Highway Patrol Golden Gate Division, announced the arrest of eight people tied to an Apple theft ring up and down the state.
Comments / 0