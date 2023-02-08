Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Flood Warning issued for Choctaw, Clarke, Washington by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 02:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-13 03:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued when updates occur. Target Area: Choctaw; Clarke; Washington The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Alabama Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam affecting Clarke, Choctaw and Washington Counties. For the Tombigbee River...including Coffeeville Dam, Leroy...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Tombigbee River Near Coffeeville Dam. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 29.0 feet, Pastureland becomes flooded. Livestock should be moved to higher ground. Old Ferry Road near the river begins to flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 2:00 AM CST Sunday the stage was 28.6 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage early this morning and continue rising to a crest of 32.1 feet early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 29.0 feet.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Central, Baldwin Inland, Butler, Choctaw, Clarke by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 03:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Central; Baldwin Inland; Butler; Choctaw; Clarke; Conecuh; Covington; Crenshaw; Escambia; Mobile Central; Mobile Inland; Monroe; Washington; Wilcox WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for George, Greene, Perry, Stone, Wayne by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 03:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: George; Greene; Perry; Stone; Wayne WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST EARLY THIS MORNING * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 20 mph with frequent gusts up to 30 mph. * WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Alabama, northwest Florida and southeast Mississippi. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST early this morning. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-12 03:07:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 12:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY * WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 mph with frequent gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE...In Alabama, Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. In Florida, Escambia Coastal, Santa Rosa Coastal and Okaloosa Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
weather.gov
Rip Current Statement issued for Baldwin Coastal, Mobile Coastal by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-11 23:03:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-12 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Swim near a lifeguard. If caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help. Target Area: Baldwin Coastal; Mobile Coastal HIGH RIP CURRENT RISK REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SUNDAY * WHAT...Dangerous rip currents. * WHERE...Mobile Coastal and Baldwin Coastal Counties. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore into deeper water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The risk of rip currents will increase quickly overnight for our Alabama beaches. However, expecting the risk to decrease rapidly for our Alabama beaches through early Sunday morning. Furthermore, from late tonight through early Sunday afternoon, expecting breaking waves between 2-4 feet, with locally higher waves to around 5 feet.
