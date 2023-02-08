ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind the Scenes of Kevin Hart’s Wild Super Bowl Commercial! (Exclusive)

 3 days ago
Come for the big game and Rihanna, and stay for the commercials!

“Extra” is sneak-peeking all the most-talked-about Super Bowl LVII ads and going behind the scenes of Kevin Hart’s star-studded spot for DraftKings.

The commercial was filmed at Kevin’s home, which was filled with Hollywood and sports legends, like Tony Hawke, David “Big Papi” Ortiz, Ludacris, Emmett Smith, and Lisa Leslie.

Even when the commercial cameras weren’t rolling, Kevin was clowning Big Papi with some Spanglish and calling out Cowboy great Emmett Smith.

Kevin’s ride-or-die The Rock isn’t in the ad or any Super Bowl ads, but the comedian “absolutely not” feeling the heat or anything.

“Dwayne Johnson sticks,” Hart joked. “I don’t know what he’s doing or what he has planned but I bet if he did do anything, it would be dope.”

