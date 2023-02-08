(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection to defrauding government agencies out of $2.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic assistance money and defrauding the United States Postal Service out of $200,000.Chaz Duane Shields, 35, of Detroit, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9.According to Attorney Dawn N. Ison, from May 2020 through at least July 2021, Shields and his co-conspirators had agreed to submit more than 240 fraudulent unemployment claims to over 20 states. The purpose of this was to obtain more than $2.2 million in unemployment insurance benefits. In addition, the U.S. Department...

