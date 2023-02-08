Read full article on original website
Detroit man sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in $2.2M unemployment fraud scheme
(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection to defrauding government agencies out of $2.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic assistance money and defrauding the United States Postal Service out of $200,000.Chaz Duane Shields, 35, of Detroit, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9.According to Attorney Dawn N. Ison, from May 2020 through at least July 2021, Shields and his co-conspirators had agreed to submit more than 240 fraudulent unemployment claims to over 20 states. The purpose of this was to obtain more than $2.2 million in unemployment insurance benefits. In addition, the U.S. Department...
Michigan man set up rendezvous with underage girl, met detectives instead: sheriff
A Michigan man made arrangements to meet an underage girl for a sexual encounter this week, but ended up meeting detectives instead, Lake County authorities say.
Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice
BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
Police looking for 3 men in connection to theft of weapons from Macomb County home [VIDEO]
Three men are wanted for questioning by sheriff’s deputies in Macomb County regarding a home burglary case last month where guns and other items were stolen.
FBI assisting Harper Woods police in search for man who robbed credit union Friday morning
Harper Woods detectives and the FBI are searching for a man who robbed a credit union in the Wayne County community late Friday morning.
Livingston County Doctor Charged In Medicare Fraud Scheme
A Livingston County doctor is among 23 individuals charged in $61.5 (m) million fraud schemes. Federal court documents were unsealed this week charging 23 Michigan residents for their alleged involvement in two illegal schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 (m) million by paying kickbacks and bribes and billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided.
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
Notorious felon cuts off two GPS tethers after judge allows release from jail
Tobias Catron can't seem to stay out of his own way. The notorious felon from Lincoln Park is only 26 years old and he's racked up a lot of trouble and is showing no signs of slowing down.
Cops arrest convicted felon after allegedly using gun to get free pop at Washtenaw County Taco Bell
A man previously convicted of gun charges is back behind bars after police say he used a firearm to get a free pop at a Taco Bell drive-thru in Washtenaw County last year.
Michigan teacher plants bomb threat note to get day off, police say
HAZEL PARK, MI – A Michigan teacher is facing charges after allegedly planting a bomb threat note in his classroom to get a day off, police said. The note was found on Thursday, Feb. 2, in the Hazel Park Junior High School classroom of Paul Jacobs, 40, of Livonia, WXYZ Detroit reports. It said the school would be blown up the next day.
'A frustrating feeling': Southgate nonprofit targeted repeatedly by thieves
Arkay Incorporated in Southgate, a nonprofit serving adults with developmental disabilities, has had multiple vehicles and catalytic converters stolen.
Detroit city clerk requests $65K raise, would make $150K per year
Detroit city officials are seeking a significant pay increase, with the city clerk asking for $150,000 each year – a $65,000 bump from what she receives now.
Teen knocked unconscious during fight at high school in Dearborn Heights
A teenager is recovering after authorities say he was knocked unconscious during a fight at Crestwood High School. District officials in Dearborn Heights said the teen was injured after a physical altercation started with another students
Hazel Park teacher charged for failing to report bomb threat note in hopes school would get canceled, police say
A Hazel Park Junior High School teacher is facing a misdemeanor charge after authorities say he knew about a note threating to blow up the building last week, but did nothing about it.
23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme
Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
Case dismissed against man accused in Walmart parking lot shooting
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Whittaker man accused of shooting another man in a Ann Arbor-area Walmart parking lot will not be going to trial. The case against Daniel Lovell Keener was dismissed Tuesday, Feb. 7, after the victim of the shooting failed to appear in court for Keener’s preliminary examination, making prosecutors unable to proceed.
Crime Stoppers now offering $10K for tips on murder of Michael Mendenhall
(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.According to Crime Stoppers, Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home on 13983 Indiana St. between Schoolcraft Road and Intervale Street.Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org. All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest.
Michigan Pharmacist Sentenced For ‘Diverting’ Over 25,000 Opioid Pills
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI. – A Madison Heights pharmacist was sentenced today to 84 months in federal prison based on his convictions for conspiring to distribute over 25,000 opioid pills and for money laundering, announced United States Attorney Dawn N. Ison. Yousef Kosho, 44, was sentenced
Suspect wanted after drivers hit with chunks of ice in Oakland County
Police are searching fort the person responsible after drivers in Oakland County have been hit with chunks of ice while driving. These incidents have happened in Rochester Hills and Oakland Township.
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
