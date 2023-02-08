ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkley, MI

CBS Detroit

Detroit man sentenced to 8 years in prison for role in $2.2M unemployment fraud scheme

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been sentenced to eight years in federal prison in connection to defrauding government agencies out of $2.2 million in COVID-19 pandemic assistance money and defrauding the United States Postal Service out of $200,000.Chaz Duane Shields, 35, of Detroit, was sentenced on Thursday, Feb. 9.According to Attorney Dawn N. Ison, from May 2020 through at least July 2021, Shields and his co-conspirators had agreed to submit more than 240 fraudulent unemployment claims to over 20 states. The purpose of this was to obtain more than $2.2 million in unemployment insurance benefits. In addition, the U.S. Department...
DETROIT, MI
candgnews.com

Employee allegedly embezzles $200,000 from local dental practice

BERKLEY — A St. Clair Shores woman has been arrested for allegedly embezzling many thousands of dollars from her former place of employment. Kimberly Monette, 38, was arrested Jan. 18 by the Berkley Public Safety Department for allegedly embezzling more than $200,000 from a dental practice from 2015 to 2022.
BERKLEY, MI
whmi.com

Livingston County Doctor Charged In Medicare Fraud Scheme

A Livingston County doctor is among 23 individuals charged in $61.5 (m) million fraud schemes. Federal court documents were unsealed this week charging 23 Michigan residents for their alleged involvement in two illegal schemes to defraud Medicare of more than $61.5 (m) million by paying kickbacks and bribes and billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never provided.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
Arab American News

23 Michigan residents, including Arab Americans, charged in $61.5 million Medicare scheme

Twenty-three Michigan residents were accused of illegal fraudulent schemes that involved defrauding Medicare of more than $61.5 million by billing Medicare for unnecessary medical services that were never administered and by paying kickbacks and bribes, according to official reports. “As alleged, the defendants and their co-conspirators repeatedly paid illegal bribes...
MICHIGAN STATE
MLive

Case dismissed against man accused in Walmart parking lot shooting

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI – A Whittaker man accused of shooting another man in a Ann Arbor-area Walmart parking lot will not be going to trial. The case against Daniel Lovell Keener was dismissed Tuesday, Feb. 7, after the victim of the shooting failed to appear in court for Keener’s preliminary examination, making prosecutors unable to proceed.
ANN ARBOR, MI
CBS Detroit

Crime Stoppers now offering $10K for tips on murder of Michael Mendenhall

(CBS DETROIT) - Crime Stoppers of Michigan is now offering a cash reward of up to $10,000 for information that leads to an arrest in the murder of a man on Detroit's west side. The incident happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 29, 2020.According to Crime Stoppers, Michael Mendenhall was found fatally shot in the driveway of a home on 13983 Indiana St. between Schoolcraft Road and Intervale Street.Anyone with any information about this crime is asked to contact Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-SPEAK-UP or visiting the website at www.1800speakup.org. All tips will remain anonymous, and rewards are paid when information leads to an arrest. 
DETROIT, MI

