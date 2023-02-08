ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Flint, MI

abc12.com

Endangered missing child

DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan State police is looking for a missing 3 year-old out of the Detroit area. Investigators say Za'Niyah Alexandrea Jones was with her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones and he failed to follow a court order to surrender her to CPS. While Za'Niyah lived in Detroit, it's...
DETROIT, MI
abc12.com

Car crashes into home in Flushing Township

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
fox2detroit.com

Police investigate triple shooting on Detroit's northwest side

DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men in their 20s were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's northwest side said the Detroit Police Department. Police said the victims were all believed to be sitting in a car in the 18200 block of Heyden St, south of 7 Mile near Evergreen Road. The circumstances are unknown to investigators at this time.
DETROIT, MI
philasun.com

Police: Bodies are those of three rappers missing nearly two weeks

ABOVE PHOTO: Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
HIGHLAND PARK, MI
The Flint Journal

Boys would have survived if Flint firefighters had searched burning home, new court filing says

FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

Flint man sentenced for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot

WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers and inflicting bodily injury during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Justin Jersey, 32, of Flint, was sentenced to 51 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $ 32,165.65. Jersey pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, in the District of Columbia, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury.
FLINT, MI
abc12.com

High-speed chase ends with crash into Flushing Township house

FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A car crashed into a house during a police chase early Friday morning in Genesee County. The car was involved in a high-speed chase around 5 a.m. near McKinley and Coldwater roads in Flushing Township. Neighbors said the chase came from the direction of...
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
CBS Detroit

Wayne County man with extensive criminal record arrested after removing tether

(CBS DETROIT) - Wyandotte Chief of Police Archie Hamilton says he is tired of career criminals like Tobias Catron, 26, getting out of jail easily and then committing more crimes. According to court records, Catron has been convicted of a dozen violent offenses including possessing a firearm as a felon, armed robbery and fleeing police. "When you have people who have a history of violence and criminal behavior they need to be locked up," Hamilton said.Back in November, CBS News Detroit spoke with Hamilton about Catron after he led Wyandotte police on a high-speed chase through several cities. The chase ended in...
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station

DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96

DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
DETROIT, MI

