A 65-Year-Old Michigan Woman Found Almost $15K Cash in a Ziploc Bag While Walking Home from Work & Turned it inZack LoveWaterford Township, MI
Lake Orion Welcomes New Grocery Store MeijerBryan DijkhuizenLake Orion, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
Major supermarket chain opening new Michigan store next weekKristen WaltersLake Orion, MI
abc12.com
Endangered missing child
DETROIT, Mich. (WJRT) -Michigan State police is looking for a missing 3 year-old out of the Detroit area. Investigators say Za'Niyah Alexandrea Jones was with her biological father, Wardell Tyrece Jones and he failed to follow a court order to surrender her to CPS. While Za'Niyah lived in Detroit, it's...
abc12.com
Car crashes into home in Flushing Township
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - A car crashed into a house early Friday morning in Genesee County. It happened at a home in the area of McKinley Road and Coldwater Road in Flushing Township. ABC 12 is working to learn more about the collision. Flint police officers were at the...
ClickOnDetroit.com
3-year-old girl reported missing from Detroit after father did not surrender her to CPS
Michigan State Police are looking for a 3-year-old girl and her biological father after he failed to follow a court order requiring him to surrender her to Child Protective Services (CPS). According to Michigan State Police (MSP) Second District on Twitter, the Metro South Post is investigating a missing persons...
At least 5 drivers struck by chucks of ice in Oakland County believe incidents were intentional
Police are searching for answers after a series of suspicious and dangerous incidents in Rochester Hills left several drivers with severe damage to their vehicles over the last week.
fox2detroit.com
Police investigate triple shooting on Detroit's northwest side
DETROIT, Mich. (FOX 2) - Three men in their 20s were shot, one fatally, while sitting in a car on Detroit's northwest side said the Detroit Police Department. Police said the victims were all believed to be sitting in a car in the 18200 block of Heyden St, south of 7 Mile near Evergreen Road. The circumstances are unknown to investigators at this time.
Saginaw activist found not guilty of trespassing on Fraternal Order of Police property during protest
SAGINAW, MI — In July 2020, Saginaw police arrested and stunned local activist Cornelius E. “Neil” Phelps III during a demonstration near a Fraternal Order of Police lodge. Officers based their arrest on the belief Phelps was trespassing. While Phelps remains charged with two felonies of resisting...
philasun.com
Police: Bodies are those of three rappers missing nearly two weeks
ABOVE PHOTO: Detroit Police, Michigan State Police and ATF agents work the scene at West McNichols and Log Cabin in Detroit on the border of Highland Park, Mich. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023. Authorities searching for three aspiring rappers who have been missing for nearly two weeks have found “multiple bodies” at a vacant Detroit-area apartment building. (Robin Buckson/Detroit News via AP)
Flint homicide victim ‘made an impact on everyone he met,’ mother says
FLINT, MI – Early on the morning of Jan. 16, Tamika Mize answered the knock at her door without knowing that the man on the other side was about to change her life. “(He) said your son shot himself over on Chippewa,” Mize said. “I said, ‘No, my son did not shoot himself,’ and I closed the door.”
Boys would have survived if Flint firefighters had searched burning home, new court filing says
FLINT, MI – The mother of two boys who died after having been left inside a burning home in Flint is seeking $50 million from the city, a new court filing says. Crystal Cooper, the mother of the late Lamar D. and Zyaire Mitchell, filed the amended complaint in Genesee Circuit Court on Tuesday, Feb. 7, alleging that former Flint firefighters Daniel Sniegocki and Michael Zlotek were responsible for their deaths.
Saginaw Township police sergeant recalls crashing vehicle into school amid active shooter report
SAGINAW TWP, MI — When Saginaw Township Police Sgt. Brian Anderson heard a gunman had shot two students at Nouvel Catholic Central High School, he didn’t hesitate to act. Within minutes of getting the call, Anderson and fellow officers responded to the school, arriving to find the doors all locked.
DPD: 20-year-old in custody after stabbing father
Detroit police were dispatched Friday evening at approximately 8:12 pm for reports of a domestic dispute at a home in the 7600 block of Faust.
abc12.com
Flint man sentenced for assaulting officers during Jan. 6 riot
WASHINGTON (WJRT) - A Flint man was sentenced for assaulting law enforcement officers and inflicting bodily injury during the breach of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Justin Jersey, 32, of Flint, was sentenced to 51 months in prison. In addition to the prison term, U.S. District Court Judge Rudolph Contreras ordered 36 months of supervised release and restitution of $ 32,165.65. Jersey pleaded guilty on September 7, 2022, in the District of Columbia, to assaulting, resisting or impeding certain officers, inflicting bodily injury.
fox2detroit.com
Teen beaten unconscious in attack at Dearborn Heights Crestwood on video
DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Police and administrators are investigating the beating of a Crestwood High School student. The teen was knocked unconscious in a scuffle with other students as bystanders recorded. FOX 2 is told the student is recovering and police have been in contact with him and his family, since the attack.
Teen identified in fatal Lansing house fire
The Lansing Fire Department has identified the person who died on Monday morning in a house fire
abc12.com
High-speed chase ends with crash into Flushing Township house
FLUSHING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) – A car crashed into a house during a police chase early Friday morning in Genesee County. The car was involved in a high-speed chase around 5 a.m. near McKinley and Coldwater roads in Flushing Township. Neighbors said the chase came from the direction of...
Wayne County man with extensive criminal record arrested after removing tether
(CBS DETROIT) - Wyandotte Chief of Police Archie Hamilton says he is tired of career criminals like Tobias Catron, 26, getting out of jail easily and then committing more crimes. According to court records, Catron has been convicted of a dozen violent offenses including possessing a firearm as a felon, armed robbery and fleeing police. "When you have people who have a history of violence and criminal behavior they need to be locked up," Hamilton said.Back in November, CBS News Detroit spoke with Hamilton about Catron after he led Wyandotte police on a high-speed chase through several cities. The chase ended in...
Michigan teacher allegedly wrote bomb threat to get school canceled
The note was found at Hazel Park Junior High School and sent the school into lockdown.
ClickOnDetroit.com
2 would-be carjackers stabbed, car owner shot at Detroit gas station
DETROIT – Two would-be carjackers were stabbed and the owner of the car they were trying to steal was shot overnight at a Detroit gas station, police said. The incident happened around 12:30 a.m. Thursday (Feb. 9) at a gas station in the area of 7 Mile Road and Grand River Avenue.
fox2detroit.com
Man struck in both legs after alleged freeway shooting on I-96
DETROIT (FOX 2) - State police are investigating a shooting that happened on the freeway early Thursday morning after a man came into Henry Ford Hospital with a gunshot wound. The 28-year-old had been struck in both legs, police said. Police said the man was driving on I-96 when he...
Michigan father charged with breaking infant daughter’s bones in separate incidents
BAY CITY, MI — An Essexville father is charged with a life offense for allegedly breaking his infant daughter’s bones on two separate occasions. His attorney, though, is disputing the prosecution’s evidence against his client. The morning of Nov. 1, Michigan State Police troopers were notified by...
