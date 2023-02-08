(CBS DETROIT) - Wyandotte Chief of Police Archie Hamilton says he is tired of career criminals like Tobias Catron, 26, getting out of jail easily and then committing more crimes. According to court records, Catron has been convicted of a dozen violent offenses including possessing a firearm as a felon, armed robbery and fleeing police. "When you have people who have a history of violence and criminal behavior they need to be locked up," Hamilton said.Back in November, CBS News Detroit spoke with Hamilton about Catron after he led Wyandotte police on a high-speed chase through several cities. The chase ended in...

WAYNE COUNTY, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO