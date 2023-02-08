Read full article on original website
Public school enrollment dropped by 1.2M during the pandemic – an expert discusses where the students went and why it matters
(THE CONVERSATION) – Student learning took a big hit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Just how much is only becoming clear nearly three years after the World Health Organization declared the pandemic and nearly all U.S. public schools pivoted to online instruction for at least several months in March 2020. However, the data guiding the nation’s […]
Albuquerque Public Schools Clothing Bank collecting item for students
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Public Schools Community Clothing Bank is taking the month of February to collect a crucial items for it’s students, underwear. The ‘Show You Care With Underwear’ clothing drive started at the beginning of the month and helps meet a need the department has noticed among APS students. Donations can be […]
Roundhouse Roundup: Abolishing the Public Education Department
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The debate over education in New Mexico is ramping up. Already, legislators debated ways to provide more educational options to kids. And Friday, February 10, legislators are scheduled to debate letting voters remove the Public Education Department (PED). Replacing PED Today, the Senate Rules Committee is scheduled to debate Senate Joint […]
