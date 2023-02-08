Read full article on original website
Albuquerque leaders worry Walmart closing will cause 'food desert'
Local leaders in Albuquerque, New Mexico, are upset about the planned closing of a Walmart store in that city, and they worry the area will become a "food desert." Sean Cardinalli, who is special projects manager for the New Mexico Black Leadership Council, told the Albuquerque Journal that the closing is “absurd," saying, “The International District is the most population-dense neighborhood, and the most diverse neighborhood in the city and, therefore, in the entire state."
PHOTOS: Giant crane at Intel can be seen throughout the metro area
Everyone in Rio Rancho has seen the cranes at Intel that now dominate the city’s skyline. There are six cranes on the site as part of a a $3.5 billion initiative by the company to expand its plant and produce new types of semiconductor technology. But one crane looms larger than the others.
Walmart is Closing Another Location in New Mexico
You Can Rent This Unique New Mexico Dome With Incredible Views
Thrillist compiled a list of 10 unique dome AirBNBs with incredible views.
New Mexico team returns after crossing Atlantic Ocean for mental health fundraiser
Team Guardian crossed the finish line in Antigua last week and say they're happy to be back on land.
Local dispensaries asking New Mexico authorities for full access to cannabis
CHAPARRAL, New Mexico (KTSM) – Cannabis dispensaries are meeting with New Mexico officials to support cannabis consumers across New Mexico. Dispensary manager at High Horse cannabis company Bennett Castro, tells KTSM they want to bring a positive message to New Mexico executives, making them aware that 24/7 cannabis dispensaries are safe, specially to those who […]
New Mexico Homeowners Eligible for $20,000 in Assistance
Believe it or not, New Mexico homeowners facing financial hardship due to the COVID-19 pandemic can still apply for assistance through the Homeowner Assistance Fund (HAF). This federal program provides grants of up to $20,000 per household to cover mortgage payments, taxes, and insurance and can be used to maintain housing or reduce delinquency.
Campbell Ranch blocked from using East Mountain groundwater
EDGEWOOD, N.M. (KRQE) – A large housing development more than 20 years in the making has hit another roadblock. People in the East Mountains were worried about the water supply for the additional homes. Now, even with new groundwater pumping blocked, the developers said the fight is not over.
New Mexico 2023 water supply outlook ‘encouraging’
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – With recent snows around the state, New Mexico’s water outlook for the spring is improving. But the latest outlook report from the U.S. Department of Agriculture notes there’s still a fair bit of uncertainty in forecasting water into the spring. Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture published a 2023 Water Supply Outlook […]
Walmart Warned That Upcoming Store Closing Will Cause a U.S. Government-Defined “Food Desert”
The USDA‘s definition of the term is triggering widespread concern among city residents. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:USDA.gov and Fox6Now.com.
Southeast Albuquerque neighborhood fed up with homeless encampment
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Frustrated neighbors near Zuni and San Mateo say they are fed up with a growing homeless camp that keeps returning even after the city’s efforts to remove it. Neighbors say the encampments just keep popping back up. After scorched walls left over by what neighbors say were left over by people lighting […]
Rabid fox bites person in southern New Mexico county
SIERRA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico health officials say an aggressive fox found in Sierra County recently tested positive for rabies. Now, health officials are warning ranchers, farmers and pet owners to vaccinate their animals against the viral disease. The New Mexico Department of Health says the fox was found in a rural residential area in […]
What’s happening around New Mexico Feb. 10 – Feb. 16
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from February 10 – February 16. Albuquerque Feb. 10 – Goth Night & Dark Market Anti-Valentine’s Day Edition – Join the dark side of Valentine’s Day with goth music, local vendors and more. Attendees can head to Tractor Brewing Company from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. […]
Albuquerque Rail Yards Market hosts Valentine Market
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If you still don’t have a gift for your loved one for Valentine’s Day, the Rail Yards Market is hosting Valentine Market on Feb 12. This event is a one-time event celebrating the love in the community. There will be 100+ food, artisan vendors, food trucks, handmade gifts, and performances.
PHOTOS: Snow showers cover eastern New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A storm is sweeping through the state, bringing snow showers to parts of New Mexico. Overnight, some areas received a strong cold front causing snowfall in areas like Las Vegas, N.M. View KRQE viewer photos below of snow from across New Mexico. If you have a snow video or photo, send them […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Multiple homicides, Catalytic converter theft, Snow and wind, Mystery stones, Can sculptures
Thursday’s Top Stories Thursday’s Five Facts [1] Albuquerque Police investigate string of homicides on same day – Three people were announced dead Wednesday. Now, the Albuquerque Police Department (APD) is investigating multiple different crime scenes across the city. The first scene took place around 7:30 Wednesday morning at the Cinnamon Tree Apartments near Central and Louisiana. The victim there […]
Bill to beef up public transportation in New Mexico rolls through Roundhouse
One lawmaker is trying to help bolster the public transit systems across the state.
New FEMA assistance around the corner for New Mexicans
Many Northern New Mexicans lost their homes, land, or businesses either directly to the Calf Canyon Hermit’s Peak wildfire or the flooding of its burn scar. Federal Emergency Management Agency offered disaster relief assistance while the fire was still burning, but some believed it wasn’t enough. Now they have a new program specifically designed to help New Mexicans get back on their feet.
Most popular girl names in the ’00s in New Mexico
Stacker compiled a list of the most popular baby names for girls in the 2000s in New Mexico using data from the Social Security Administration. Names are ranked by number of babies born in New Mexico from 2000 to 2009. Note: The Social Security Administration collects data on baby names...
Bicyclists say Albuquerque trail is getting dangerous
A local path is described as being dirty and covered in trash.
