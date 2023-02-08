ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport News, VA

Performance of Newport News airport’s top executive is under review by board

By Peter Dujardin, Daily Press
Daily Press
Daily Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GM00a_0kh1ZBOS00
Executive Director Mike Giardino has led the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport for five years. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press/TNS

The board that oversees the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport is closely examining the performance of its top executive, minutes from recent board meetings show.

The Peninsula Airport Commission met in closed session Jan. 26 to discuss Airport Executive Director Mike Giardino — who has led the airport for five years — and Avelo Airlines, which recently began service at the airport.

The six-member board came back into open session two hours later, according to minutes from the meeting.

The scope of what was discussed wasn’t clear: Board members declined to talk about the matter this week, and Giardino did not return phone calls. His executive assistant said he was out of the country and couldn’t be reached.

But after board members came back into public session, they voted 4-1 to approve a motion authorizing chairwoman Lindsey Carney-Smith to “take any and all actions” that she “may deem necessary” to carry out the board’s “purpose and intent.”

That follows a Dec. 1 meeting at which Giardino’s performance also was discussed.

The recent conversations follow years of hopes that Giardino could bring in more airlines to serve the struggling airport and Peninsula residents.

The Newport News-Williamsburg Airport has largely been squeezed out of the Southeastern Virginia commercial air service market in recent years by larger airports in Norfolk and Richmond. Annual passenger traffic has declined drastically — from more than 1 million travelers in 2012 to about 166,000 in fiscal year 2022.

The four board members who voted in favor of the Jan. 26 motion were Carney-Smith, Tommy Garner, Sharon Scott and Jennifer Smith. Member Jay Joseph voted against it, while Brian Kelly had to leave the meeting early but asked that it be “expressed in the minutes” that he would have voted against it as well.

In a phone call Tuesday, Joseph said he can’t talk about the issue because “it’s a personnel matter, and I’ve been reluctant to talk about personnel matters.” He referred the question to Carney-Smith as the board’s chair to provide a public statement.

“You can’t have six commissioners all talking on behalf of the commission,” Joseph said.

Carney-Smith didn’t immediately return a call.

Scott, a former Newport News city councilwoman, declined to comment, saying she didn’t feel comfortable speaking about the closed session. Garner referred a call to the board’s chair, while Kelly and Jennifer Smith couldn’t be reached.

The Jan. 26 closed meeting follows a closed “Special Peninsula Airport Commission Meeting” in early December — also to talk about Giardino.

Carney-Smith called the Dec. 1 meeting to talk about the performance of “specific employees of the commission, namely the executive director,” board minutes show. Members met for an hour and a half in closed session, then came out and voted on a motion.

“The Executive Committee shall promptly meet with the Executive Director to convey the thoughts of the Commission, along with its future plans and goals,” the board said in the motion, which carried unanimously.

Giardino, 60, was hired as the airport’s executive director in October 2017, following the ouster of former director Ken Spirito over the People Express fiasco. Spirito was convicted in federal court after a secret $5 million loan guarantee to the start-up airline.

A retired Navy commander and helicopter pilot, Giardino has touted public transparency since he arrived , freely talking about airport issues and generally sharing airport documents.

On the day he was hired, he vowed “to openly assess and aggressively address the community’s air travel needs.”

But even as Giardino has spent significant time and energy courting the carriers — meeting with airlines and attending out-of-town conferences to tout the airport and region — the pandemic instead led to more setbacks as carriers cut back further on service.

Giardino landed a big victory in October when Avelo Airlines announced new service from Newport News to Florida , with Avelo’s chairman saying that “getting to the Sunshine State is now affordable and easier than ever.”

But even with that good news, only two commercial carriers — Avelo and American Airlines — now serve the airport. While American flies three direct flights daily to Charlotte, Avelo runs one flight to Orlando and another to Fort Lauderdale.

The Newport News airport has a robust “general aviation” business, with people flying and chartering smaller private planes.

But commercial traffic is a far cry from the airport’s heyday 12 to 15 years ago, when AirTran Airways — with direct routes to New York, Boston, Atlanta and Florida — dominated air traffic, accounting for nearly half the airport’s passengers.

AirTran pulled out of Newport News in 2012 when Southwest Airlines purchased the low-cost airline and folded it into its Norfolk and Richmond operations. Delta Air Lines “temporarily” pulled out of Newport News in May 2020 during the pandemic, and never returned.

The reduced traffic has translated not only into less revenue from the flights, but also reduced revenue streams from parking fees, car rentals and an airport restaurant. In the year that ended last June, the airport took in $5.4 million in operating revenue but paid $8 million in expenses, for an operating loss of $2.6 million, airport budget numbers show.

Giardino has greatly pared the airport’s expenses in recent years — including drastically cutting staff and recently closing an airport trailer park that he said was bleeding money. He has told the Daily Press the airport made up last year’s budget gap largely with federal grant money.

Peter Dujardin, 757-247-4749, pdujardin@dailypress.com

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
virginiabeach.gov

Meet Vincent Smith, Virginia Beach’s Firefighter of the Year

“There's a lot about firefighting that makes it different from other jobs,” said Virginia Beach Master Firefighter Vincent G. Smith. “You never know what you're getting into.”. Considering he didn’t grow up wanting to be a firefighter, Vince didn’t know what he was getting into either when a...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

185 In Poquoson Makes Yelp’s Top 100 U.S. Restaurants

POQUOSON—On the Tenth Anniversary listing of Yelp’s Top Places To Eat in the U.S., a small restaurant in Poquoson simply called “185,” stood out as the only place in Hampton Roads (and one of only two restaurants in Virginia) that was selected to be honored. “We...
POQUOSON, VA
Alexandrea Sumuel

Exciting Winter and Spring Events in Virginia Beach 2023

It's Virginia Beach's 60th anniversary this year, and this charming coastal city has big things planned! From music festivals and surf contests to beach rodeos and she-crab soup competitions, take advantage of the excitement happening now through June! Discover the best of winter and spring in Virginia Beach with these events showcasing culture, music, art, food, and drink!
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
WAVY News 10

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton public housing complex

Townhomes, apartments could be built at former Hampton …. Bill to open up offshore drilling passes House, heads …. The notion of drilling for gas and oil off Virginia's coast may not be as dead in the water as many people think. A bill currently on Capitol Hill, the Strategic Production Response Act, has passed through the House on a party line vote and is now in the Senate.
HAMPTON, VA
WAVY News 10

Virginia Wesleyan University freezes tuition for 6th consecutive year

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va (WAVY) – Virginia Wesleyan University is freezing tuition for the 6th year in a row. The VWU Board of Trustees approved the decision during its winter meeting on February 2 for all full-time students to pay the same rate of tuition in the 2023-2024 academic year, according to Dr. Scott D. Miller, President of the University.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
cruisefever.net

U.S. Port Will Have Large Cruise Ships Visits for the First Time in 2024

For the first time ever, a major cruise line will visit Virginia’s Historic Triangle in 2024 when Princess Cruises visits the region on two ships. Princess Cruises will call on Yorktown, Virginia and Virginia’s Historic Triangle next year and will become the first major cruise line to visit the area. The visits will highlight opportunities to experience Colonial Williamsburg and Jamestown in addition to visiting the historic seaside town.
YORKTOWN, VA
WAVY News 10

Hague Pharmacy at CHKD closes abruptly

Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. Go to WAVY.com for details: https://www.wavy.com/news/health/hague-pharmacy-at-chkd-closes-abruptly/. NASA Wallops sounding rocket launch scrubbed on Friday. NASA says it’s now evaluating weather conditions for a possible launch on Saturday, February 11. Though if the launch were to happen on Saturday, there will be no livestream and...
NORFOLK, VA
WAVY News 10

WAVY’s Navy Ship Salute: USS Philippine Sea

Cupid's Undie Run is a fundraiser that happens in cities all across the U.S. to support those with a genetic disorder called Neurofibromatoses, or NF for short. It takes place on the Boardwalk in Virginia Beach Saturday. U.S. ambassador, Kaine visit USNS Comfort in Norfolk. U.S. Ambassador to the United...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
Daily Press

Daily Press

Newport News, VA
6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Online resource for Hampton Roads news and Virginia news, including coverage of Newport News, Hampton and beyond from Daily Press.

 http://www.dailypress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy