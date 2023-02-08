Performance of Newport News airport’s top executive is under review by board

Executive Director Mike Giardino has led the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport for five years. Rob Ostermaier/Daily Press/TNS

The board that oversees the Newport News-Williamsburg Airport is closely examining the performance of its top executive, minutes from recent board meetings show.

The Peninsula Airport Commission met in closed session Jan. 26 to discuss Airport Executive Director Mike Giardino — who has led the airport for five years — and Avelo Airlines, which recently began service at the airport.

The six-member board came back into open session two hours later, according to minutes from the meeting.

The scope of what was discussed wasn’t clear: Board members declined to talk about the matter this week, and Giardino did not return phone calls. His executive assistant said he was out of the country and couldn’t be reached.

But after board members came back into public session, they voted 4-1 to approve a motion authorizing chairwoman Lindsey Carney-Smith to “take any and all actions” that she “may deem necessary” to carry out the board’s “purpose and intent.”

That follows a Dec. 1 meeting at which Giardino’s performance also was discussed.

The recent conversations follow years of hopes that Giardino could bring in more airlines to serve the struggling airport and Peninsula residents.

The Newport News-Williamsburg Airport has largely been squeezed out of the Southeastern Virginia commercial air service market in recent years by larger airports in Norfolk and Richmond. Annual passenger traffic has declined drastically — from more than 1 million travelers in 2012 to about 166,000 in fiscal year 2022.

The four board members who voted in favor of the Jan. 26 motion were Carney-Smith, Tommy Garner, Sharon Scott and Jennifer Smith. Member Jay Joseph voted against it, while Brian Kelly had to leave the meeting early but asked that it be “expressed in the minutes” that he would have voted against it as well.

In a phone call Tuesday, Joseph said he can’t talk about the issue because “it’s a personnel matter, and I’ve been reluctant to talk about personnel matters.” He referred the question to Carney-Smith as the board’s chair to provide a public statement.

“You can’t have six commissioners all talking on behalf of the commission,” Joseph said.

Carney-Smith didn’t immediately return a call.

Scott, a former Newport News city councilwoman, declined to comment, saying she didn’t feel comfortable speaking about the closed session. Garner referred a call to the board’s chair, while Kelly and Jennifer Smith couldn’t be reached.

The Jan. 26 closed meeting follows a closed “Special Peninsula Airport Commission Meeting” in early December — also to talk about Giardino.

Carney-Smith called the Dec. 1 meeting to talk about the performance of “specific employees of the commission, namely the executive director,” board minutes show. Members met for an hour and a half in closed session, then came out and voted on a motion.

“The Executive Committee shall promptly meet with the Executive Director to convey the thoughts of the Commission, along with its future plans and goals,” the board said in the motion, which carried unanimously.

Giardino, 60, was hired as the airport’s executive director in October 2017, following the ouster of former director Ken Spirito over the People Express fiasco. Spirito was convicted in federal court after a secret $5 million loan guarantee to the start-up airline.

A retired Navy commander and helicopter pilot, Giardino has touted public transparency since he arrived , freely talking about airport issues and generally sharing airport documents.

On the day he was hired, he vowed “to openly assess and aggressively address the community’s air travel needs.”

But even as Giardino has spent significant time and energy courting the carriers — meeting with airlines and attending out-of-town conferences to tout the airport and region — the pandemic instead led to more setbacks as carriers cut back further on service.

Giardino landed a big victory in October when Avelo Airlines announced new service from Newport News to Florida , with Avelo’s chairman saying that “getting to the Sunshine State is now affordable and easier than ever.”

But even with that good news, only two commercial carriers — Avelo and American Airlines — now serve the airport. While American flies three direct flights daily to Charlotte, Avelo runs one flight to Orlando and another to Fort Lauderdale.

The Newport News airport has a robust “general aviation” business, with people flying and chartering smaller private planes.

But commercial traffic is a far cry from the airport’s heyday 12 to 15 years ago, when AirTran Airways — with direct routes to New York, Boston, Atlanta and Florida — dominated air traffic, accounting for nearly half the airport’s passengers.

AirTran pulled out of Newport News in 2012 when Southwest Airlines purchased the low-cost airline and folded it into its Norfolk and Richmond operations. Delta Air Lines “temporarily” pulled out of Newport News in May 2020 during the pandemic, and never returned.

The reduced traffic has translated not only into less revenue from the flights, but also reduced revenue streams from parking fees, car rentals and an airport restaurant. In the year that ended last June, the airport took in $5.4 million in operating revenue but paid $8 million in expenses, for an operating loss of $2.6 million, airport budget numbers show.

Giardino has greatly pared the airport’s expenses in recent years — including drastically cutting staff and recently closing an airport trailer park that he said was bleeding money. He has told the Daily Press the airport made up last year’s budget gap largely with federal grant money.

