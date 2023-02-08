Read full article on original website
New Illinois bill would require EMS workers to wear body cameras
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — More emergency services workers in Illinois may be required to wear body cameras. A new bill sponsored by Sen. Doris Turner (D-Springfield) would require the use of body cameras by EMS workers supplied by their employer to film all their interactions with members of the public. All ambulances would also have […]
Thousands of plaintiffs now protected after judge issues temporary restraining order in 4th lawsuit against Illinois ‘assault weapons’ ban
(The Center Square) – Thousands of plaintiffs are now covered by a temporary restraining order issued by judges in four separate lawsuits against Illinois’ “assault weapons” and magazine bans. The ban on certain semi-automatic guns and magazine capacities has been in effect since January 10. Four temporary restraining orders have been put in place, with […]
foxillinois.com
Pritzker signs name change bill
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker on Friday signed House Bill 2542 into law. The law will allow people on criminal registries and those convicted of identity fraud to change their names, but only for specific reasons. Under current state law, anyone on a criminal registry cannot...
wpsdlocal6.com
Illinois governor signs House bills, abolishes life without parole for those under 21
ILLINOIS — Gov. JB Pritzker today signed several House bills into law, including changes to prison sentencing. House Bill 1064 abolishes life without parole for people under 21. This will be effective Jan. 1, 2024. HB 2542 allows certain individuals who were previously convicted of a felony to legally...
Is it illegal to record a conversation in Illinois?
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — While there may be times you are tempted to record a phone converstation without someone knowing it, legal experts would warn you against the practice. Illinois law makes it a felony to intercept, record or transcribe any private telephone or electronic communication unless all parties give their consent, under 720 Ill. […]
wjol.com
IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement Looking To Hire
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are also called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations. IDNR’s Office of Law Enforcement currently has a staff of 148 conservation police officers and is looking to expand its ranks by 25 with the newest class of trainees. For more information click here.
southernillinoisnow.com
Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force 2022 results released
Illinois State Police are releasing the annual results of the Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force as well as other drug enforcement groups around the state. The Southeastern Illinois Drug Task Force is reporting a total of 69 arrests as well as the confiscation of 57 guns and 717 pounds of narcotics. The task force is made up of Salem, Robinson, and Mt. Carmel Police Departments, Effingham County Sheriff’s Office and State Police.
NBC Chicago
Still Need an Illinois REAL ID? You Can Get One at the Chicago Auto Show
Although the deadline for Illinois residents to receive a REAL ID has been extended by two years, those attending the Chicago Auto Show will have a unique opportunity to bypass the wait at the Secretary of State's office. For the first time ever, the Illinois Secretary of State's office will...
capitolwolf.com
Firearm and narcotics arrest
On February 10th, 2023, at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Clear Lake Avenue. The officers made contact with the driver identified as Eric L. Johnson, male 45 years old from Tyler, Texas. During the encounter with Johnson,...
Three restraining orders in four weeks of Illinois’ gun ban with more cases pending
(The Center Square) – One month since Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines in Illinois, the stack of federal and state challenges continues. On Jan. 10, Pritzker signed a law banning the sale of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and more than 15 rounds for handguns. Firearms that lawmakers defined as “assault weapons” already in possession by Illinoisans would have to be registered with Illinois State Police starting Oct. 1...
KWQC
Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups and Drug Task Forces Successes, 2022
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (KWQC) - The Illinois State Police (ISP), local law enforcement and community partners work to decrease the supply of opioids and other drugs prevalence in neighborhoods across the state, and ISP is recapping its 2022 success. In 2022, according to the Illinois State Police Metropolitan Enforcement Groups (MEGs)...
thebengilpost.com
Illinois Conservation Police recruiting new class of trainees
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) Office of Law Enforcement is seeking applicants for the position of conservation police officer trainee. Conservation police officers enforce state laws intended to protect Illinois’ natural and recreational resources. They are vested with full state-wide police authority and are trained to the highest standards for law enforcement professionals in Illinois. Conservation police officers serve as an important link between IDNR and its constituencies, and they are often called upon to assist other agencies in emergency situations and rescue operations.
3-year-old boy dead in Springfield from blunt force
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A coroner has released the autopsy results of a child who died in Springfield earlier this week. EMS workers took 3-year-old Zayne Xavier Watson to an emergency room at a hospital in Springfield Monday afternoon from his residence. Hospital staff pronounced Watson dead shortly after his arrival. Sangamon County Coroner Jim […]
NBC Chicago
State Lawmaker Wants Armed Guards in All Chicago Gas Stations
Illinois lawmakers are weighing a new measure that would require gas stations and some other businesses to hire armed security guards during the hours they are open to the public. State Representative Thaddeus Jones (D-29th District), who is also the Mayor of Calumet City, said his “Armed Security Protection Act”...
foxillinois.com
New information about plane crash that killed former mayor and coroner
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — We are learning more about the crash that killed a former Springfield Mayor and Sangamon County Coroner. Frank and Cinda Edwards, along with a family friend, John Evans, were killed when the twin-engine plane they were in crashed back in January 2020 near Rochester. Since...
fox32chicago.com
Group urges Illinois lawmakers to enact 26 weeks of paid protected leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - A group is pushing for the "Family Medical Leave Insurance Act" here in Illinois. It would create a state-run insurance program that allows workers to use up to 26 weeks of paid protected leave every year. After 30 years of unpaid family and medical leave for all...
x1071.com
Illlinois Man In Court Charged With Decade-Old Assaults
A 48-year-old Illinois man appeared in court in Sauk County Tuesday and was charged with assaulting and stalking a former girlfriend more than a decade ago. According to the Sauk County Sheriff’s Office, the charges against Wendell Gist are connected to crimes between March 2011 and May 2012, with an additional stalking charge causing harm spanning nearly eight years. A criminal complaint says the victim came forward to authorities in 2020, stating that Gist nearly drowned her in the bathtub of a West Baraboo motel, strangled her with a towel and sexually assaulted her. Court records state Gist also severely burned the woman with a hair straightener. Gist, who was arrested on a warrant on Monday, had his bond set at $50,000.
Illinois lawmakers considering 26 weeks of paid leave for workers
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) – Illinois lawmakers are considering a bill that would give workers in the state up to 26 weeks of paid leave. Any worker in the state who earns at least $1,600 in a year would be eligible for the program, according to the Illinois Time to Care Coalition. “We’ve heard from [workers],” […]
fox32chicago.com
Car insurance premiums: Illinois bill would make discriminatory pricing illegal
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - With car insurance premiums continuing to rise, an Illinois coalition is calling for the state to ban discriminatory pricing. Insurers currently use non-driving factors such as your education, occupation, zip code, and even credit score to set your rate. It is a practice that, critics say, generally...
foxillinois.com
Illinois farmers agree and disagree with Mary Miller's new bill
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — Congresswoman Mary Miller, who represents the 15th district of Illinois, introduced her first bill known as the “Saving American Farms from Adversaries Act' earlier this month. The bill would "prohibit foreigners from purchasing public or private land in the U.S. for five years." Some...
