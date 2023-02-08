ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
Albany Herald

Chiefs elevate Austin Reiter, Marcus Kemp for SBLVII

The Kansas City Chiefs on Saturday elevated wide receiver Marcus Kemp and center Austin Reiter to the active roster for Sunday's Super Bowl LVII. Kemp appeared in three regular-season games exclusively on special teams. He did log one key catch for 13 yards in the AFC Championship Game against Cincinnati. He played 22 snaps in offense in that game while also playing on special teams.
Albany Herald

Reports: Warriors face Sun. deadline on Gary Payton II trade

The Golden State Warriors face a Sunday night deadline on whether to nix a four-team trade involving Gary Payton II after he failed his physical due to an abdominal injury, ESPN and The Athletic reported Saturday. Payton's injury could sideline him for the much of the remainder of the regular...
Albany Herald

Bling, Bling—Who Has the Most Super Bowl Rings?

The ultimate goal for every NFL team is to proudly walk away at the end of each season with the Vince Lombardi Trophy and a shiny Super Bowl ring. With the Super Bowl this weekend—on Sunday, February 12, 2023—everyone is eager to see who the next champion will be.
Albany Herald

The Most Impactful MLB Offseason Signings

Next week marks the unofficial start of baseball season. The Super Bowl will have concluded, and pitchers and catchers will have reported to their spring training sites, with position players following a few days later.
Tampa Bay Times

USF seeking $22 million for next phase of proposed on-campus football stadium

USF is close to its next major step on its quest to build an on-campus football stadium: approving a contract with the design-build team. The board of trustees’ finance committee is scheduled to hear an update on the issue at its Tuesday morning meeting. After that, the full board of trustees could vote to approve up to $22 million for the design phase during its regularly scheduled March 7 meeting.
