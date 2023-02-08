Read full article on original website
These Jobs May Be Most at Risk of Layoffs in 2023 — Should You Find a New Gig Now?
Last week's job report was a huge boost to the American economy, with 517,000 new jobs added (much more than the 187,000 projected by analysts) and unemployment at a 54-year low of just 3.4%. But,...
The 30 College Majors With Higher Earnings for Black Versus White Graduates
Racial income disparities are stark in the United States. On average, Black households earn about 63 cents for every dollar earned by white households, based on census figures. In addition, Black workers tend to be segregated into lower-paying jobs in retail, health care, and food service, while many higher-paying professions have disproportionately low Black representation, […]
One-time payment of $600 to benefit thousands of workers in the United States
The Economic Relief Program for Agricultural and Food Workers now offers the possibility to apply for the one-time payment of $600.00 USD. This will be available to Californian workers in these sectors, although immigrants and undocumented workers are eligible.
Millions of Americans are about to be forced to cut up to $258 a month out of their grocery budgets as emergency food stamps suddenly end in March
Come March, millions of Americans will see their SNAP benefits drop drastically, some by over $200. A pandemic-era SNAP expansion is winding down in March, after funding was cut in the omnibus. That'll mean the average SNAP participant loses $82 a month in benefits. Millions of Americans are staring down...
New Study: 79 Percent of Black Business Owners Have Experienced Racism From a Customer
According to a new survey, Black entrepreneurs still experience racism despite Blacks business owners potentially adding $190 billion to the economy. According to Intuit, which surveyed 2,000 business owners in the United States, Black business owners still face racism. However, the survey found room for hope. The study reported that...
Billionaire investor David Rubenstein predicts stubborn inflation and warns recession fears can freeze markets. Here are his 6 best quotes from a new interview.
The Carlyle cofounder said inflation is unlikely to drop below 3%, and suggested corporate dealmaking could stage a comeback this year.
The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says
The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
Thursday briefing: Billions over budget, years overdue – no one knows what will happen to HS2
We all push deadlines and put off important tasks on our to-do lists. But generally, most of us do eventually get round to finishing what we started. The same cannot be said of HS2, the controversial high speed rail line 14 years in the making, purported to be the answer to England’s north-south divide.
Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers
Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
Earning money easily online without investment
Saving Failed Payments Key to Securing Subscriber Lifetime Value
New research has revealed a staggering gap in the number of subscription companies that track customer lifetime value, which ironically is one of the key metrics for subscription success. For “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers,” PYMNTS surveyed 200 decision-makers at subscription firms in retail,...
Still Looking for a Job? These 4 Industries Are Growing
If you're struggling to land a job, you may want to explore new-to-you industries.
Childcare is so expensive that educated women are dropping out of the workforce because they refuse to put more than 25% of their paycheck toward the cost
It should’ve been a fun holiday activity—taking her kids to a local Polar Express train ride. Instead, Jennifer Parks’ excitement dimmed slightly as she drove past not one, not two, but three pharmaceutical facilities in her area that she knew were hiring. With a degree in microbiology,...
2023 Job Outlook: College Students Should Consider These Recession-Resistant Careers Outside of Tech
In today's uncertain economic climate, it's important to consider career paths that are more likely to withstand recessionary conditions. Here are 12 jobs that are considered to be relatively recession-proof:
U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims fall to 183,000
New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits fell 3,000 for the week ending January 28 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000. The previous week’s figure was unrevised at 186,000. The four-week moving average as of January 28 fell to 191,750 from an unrevised 197,500 as of the week ending January 21.
Dell cutting 6,600 jobs
Dell Technologies is the latest technology company to announce job cuts, saying Monday that it will be cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 6,600 jobs. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Dell will cut 5 percent of its global workforce to respond to a “challenging global economic environment.” Co-Chief Operating…
Industries losing and gaining the most jobs
(STACKER) – The American economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes an unemployment rate that has returned to 2019 levels and wage increases for lower-income workers. In December, the number of open jobs rose to 11 million but fell by 3.8% compared to the same time in 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. The country’s gross […]
Jobs with the highest divorce rates
Is your job the key to staying married? Stacker examined U.S. Census Bureau data to identify the jobs with higher—and lower—rates of divorce.
Finzly Launches API Giving Developers Access to FedNow Service
Finzly now enables developers at platforms, FinTechs and financial institutions to access the FedNow Service. The banking and payment technology firm, which is a pilot participant in the FedNow Service, said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release that it has launched an application programming interface (API) connection that enables developers to access the new U.S. instant payment rail.
The US economy will sink into a recession - and stocks will feel the squeeze, top economist Steve Hanke says
The US economy will suffer a recession that could hit stock prices, Steve Hanke warned. The veteran economist sees inflation tumbling and the Fed cutting interest rates later this year. Hanke flagged the shrinking US money supply as the key reason why a recession lies ahead. The US economy will...
