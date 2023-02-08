ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
24/7 Wall St.

The 30 College Majors With Higher Earnings for Black Versus White Graduates

Racial income disparities are stark in the United States. On average, Black households earn about 63 cents for every dollar earned by white households, based on census figures. In addition, Black workers tend to be segregated into lower-paying jobs in retail, health care, and food service, while many higher-paying professions have disproportionately low Black representation, […]
Business Insider

Millions of Americans are about to be forced to cut up to $258 a month out of their grocery budgets as emergency food stamps suddenly end in March

Come March, millions of Americans will see their SNAP benefits drop drastically, some by over $200. A pandemic-era SNAP expansion is winding down in March, after funding was cut in the omnibus. That'll mean the average SNAP participant loses $82 a month in benefits. Millions of Americans are staring down...
Markets Insider

The US economy will be on the verge of recession for the next two years, JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist says

The US economy is much weaker than the data suggest and will be on the verge of a downturn for years, according to JPMorgan Asset Management chief strategist David Kelly. "What I see in this economy though is a lot of drag, which is going to keep this economy very slow and on the edge of recession — if it doesn't fall into a recession — over the next two years," Kelly said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Friday.
CNET

Bank of America Becomes First Major Bank to Offer Financing for Home EV Chargers

Bank of America is now allowing customers to finance electric vehicle charging stations for their home alongside their auto loans. While some states and smaller institutions have offered EV charger financing, this makes Bank of America the first national bank to do so. The goal is to "help people 'go...
Arachna Arora

Earning money easily online without investment

Saving Failed Payments Key to Securing Subscriber Lifetime Value

New research has revealed a staggering gap in the number of subscription companies that track customer lifetime value, which ironically is one of the key metrics for subscription success. For “The State of Subscription Business: Best Practices and Business Performance Drivers,” PYMNTS surveyed 200 decision-makers at subscription firms in retail,...
Ballotpedia News

U.S. weekly unemployment insurance claims fall to 183,000

New applications for U.S. unemployment insurance benefits fell 3,000 for the week ending January 28 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000. The previous week’s figure was unrevised at 186,000. The four-week moving average as of January 28 fell to 191,750 from an unrevised 197,500 as of the week ending January 21.
The Hill

Dell cutting 6,600 jobs

Dell Technologies is the latest technology company to announce job cuts, saying Monday that it will be cutting about 5 percent of its workforce, or about 6,600 jobs. According to a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing, Dell will cut 5 percent of its global workforce to respond to a “challenging global economic environment.” Co-Chief Operating…
KRQE News 13

Industries losing and gaining the most jobs

(STACKER) – The American economy’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic includes an unemployment rate that has returned to 2019 levels and wage increases for lower-income workers. In December, the number of open jobs rose to 11 million but fell by 3.8% compared to the same time in 2021, Bureau of Labor Statistics data shows. The country’s gross […]
Finzly Launches API Giving Developers Access to FedNow Service

Finzly now enables developers at platforms, FinTechs and financial institutions to access the FedNow Service. The banking and payment technology firm, which is a pilot participant in the FedNow Service, said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) press release that it has launched an application programming interface (API) connection that enables developers to access the new U.S. instant payment rail.
