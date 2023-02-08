A 20-year-old Tennessee man is scheduled for an April 10 hearing on aggravated DUI charges in the September death of a pedestrian following a motorcycle crash in Bloomington. Drew Tedrick, 20, of Nashville, faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing a death and a single count of cannabis DUI. According to court records, Tedrick’s THC concentration level within two hours of driving was 14.1 nanograms, an amount that exceeds the state’s legal limit of 5 nanograms in the bloodstream.

BLOOMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO