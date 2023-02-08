Read full article on original website
Man arrested after Champaign Co. crime spree
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The person suspected of a crime spree in Champaign County on Wednesday has been arrested. Lieutenant Curt Apperson of the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office said Donovan Lee-Newman, 27, was taken into custody at 9:45 a.m. on Friday at the intersection of Bradley Avenue and Duncan Road. The Sheriff’s Office said Lee-Newman […]
Forsyth man found guilty in trial for 2021 murder
MACON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A Forsyth man was found guilty earlier this week of committing a murder near Argenta in 2021. Court records indicate that it took a jury just under four hours of deliberation on Wednesday to convict Phillip Gehrken, 54, of a first-degree murder charge. Gehrken was accused of shooting 51-year-old Kevin […]
capitolwolf.com
Firearm and narcotics arrest
On February 10th, 2023, at approximately 3:13 a.m., officers with the Springfield Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 3200 block of Clear Lake Avenue. The officers made contact with the driver identified as Eric L. Johnson, male 45 years old from Tyler, Texas. During the encounter with Johnson,...
foxillinois.com
SUV stolen with Goldendoodle inside
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Piatt County Sheriff's Office is searching for a stolen SUV with a Goldendoodle dog in the back. Officials say at 9:40 a.m. on Feb 8. a white 2007 Lincoln Navigator was stolen from the 100 block of N. Main Street in Mansfield. The stolen...
foxillinois.com
Springfield man arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Police Department officers responded to the 1800 block of South 2nd Street for a ShotSpotter alert of one round fired. The ShotSpotter activation showed the shot being fired in the backyard of a residence. Upon arrival officers located a shell casing near the...
foxillinois.com
Police chase leads to standoff on I-74
URBANA, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. We're told Donavan Lee-Newman, 27, who is known by deputies to be living out of his vehicle was trespassing on the Champaign County fairgrounds at 2:57 pm on Wednesday.
Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile arrested for 2 armed robbery incidents in Normal
NORMAL, Ill. (WMBD) — A Juvenile was arrested in connection to two separate armed robbery incidents in Normal Tuesday. According to a Normal police press release, a 14-year-old has been charged with aggravated robbery and robbery in two incidents. On Dec. 7, 2022, two individuals were approached by a...
newschannel20.com
Champaign man arrested for firing gun after argument with girlfriend
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WICS) — A Champaign man is in custody after the Champaign County Sheriff's says he fired a gun outside following an argument with his girlfriend. We're told Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested on Wednesday for aggravated discharge and reckless discharge of a firearm. Sheriff deputies were...
foxillinois.com
Stolen SUV found in Tennessee, dog still missing
MANSFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The SUV that was stolen with the Goldendoodle inside on Wednesday has been located, but authorities say the dog is still missing. Police say no arrests have been made as the suspect has not been located. The Piatt County Sheriff says the dog is chipped,...
foxillinois.com
Bench trial set for teen accused of Lanphier stabbing
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A bench trial has been set for Kamyjah Bias, who is accused of stabbing Pierre V. Scott Jr. The trial is set for 9 a.m. on Feb. 14. She is facing charges of three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted first-degree murder, three counts of aggravated battery, and two counts of unlawful use of a weapon.
Crime spree spans Champaign Co. from Urbana to St. Joseph, including I-74 encounter
URBANA TOWNSHIP, Ill. — The Champaign County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man after reports of trespassing and property damage throughout Champaign-Urbana. Deputies pursued him throughout Champaign County on Wednesday, including an encounter on I-74. The events began when Champaign County deputies were dispatched to the Champaign County fairgrounds for a trespasser just before […]
wglt.org
Aggravated DUI charges pending in fatal pedestrian crash in Bloomington
A 20-year-old Tennessee man is scheduled for an April 10 hearing on aggravated DUI charges in the September death of a pedestrian following a motorcycle crash in Bloomington. Drew Tedrick, 20, of Nashville, faces two counts of aggravated driving under the influence causing a death and a single count of cannabis DUI. According to court records, Tedrick’s THC concentration level within two hours of driving was 14.1 nanograms, an amount that exceeds the state’s legal limit of 5 nanograms in the bloodstream.
ShotSpotter detection leads to arrest, ghost gun recovery
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A Springfield man is under arrest after a ShotSpotter lead officers to his home on Tuesday. That man turned out to be a previously convicted felon who was in possession of a ghost gun, which constitutes two crimes under Illinois law. Springfield Police officials said the ShotSpotter detected a single shot […]
foxillinois.com
Man who killed someone over money, convicted of first degree murder
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — A Macon County man was convicted of first-degree murder. Phillip J. Gehrken, of Forsyth, shot Kevin Cooper in the face multiple times the night of July 11, 2021, in a home near the rural Macon County town. Police said the murder was the result of...
foxillinois.com
Police: Man identified who walked in on women in shower
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCCU) — The man who was walking in on multiple women in the shower has been identified. University of Illinois Police say Pranav Chittharanjan, 19, of Urbana, was issued a state of Illinois notice to appear in court for disorderly conduct. Chittharanjan was identified as the suspect...
Decatur Police reveal a second person, 70-year-old woman, was shot in murder investigation
DECATUR, Ill. (WCIA) — The Decatur Police Department announced Thursday night that it has made an arrest in the investigation of a shooting that left a Decatur man dead earlier that day. They also revealed that a second person was hurt in that shooting. After processing the scene, locating multiple shell casings and interviewing witnesses, […]
foxillinois.com
House and car struck by bullets
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS) — The Decatur Police are investigating a shooting that took place on Wednesday. Police responded to the 100 block of Home Ave. around 7 pm for a report of shots fired. We're told one house was struck by a single bullet and a car in the...
Man arrested after shots fired in St. Joseph domestic dispute
ST. JOSEPH, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign man is under arrest after police officials said a domestic dispute turned into a shots-fired incident in St. Joseph Wednesday night. Champaign County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Curt Apperson said Hannibal Whitesell, 23, was arrested after shots were heard by neighbors in the area of Fourth and Warren Streets. Apperson […]
wlds.com
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers Looking For Two Wanted Individuals on Greene & Jersey Warrants
Two Rivers Crime Stoppers are asking for the public’s help in finding two men wanted on outstanding warrants in Jersey & Greene Counties. 33 year old Jeremiah Bowman has ties to both Greene and Calhoun Counties, according to a post from Crime Stoppers. He is being sought for a charge of delivery/possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
decaturian.com
Students Witness Arrest of Murder Suspect
Many Millikin students witnessed Decatur Police arrest a Decatur man for first degree murder. “They just surrounded the West Towne area,” Junior Olivia Cooper and Woods Resident said. WAND TV reports that Police arrested Anthony C. Webster for first degree murder in a shooting that happened near Millikin’s campus...
