Yardbarker

Steelers Reportedly Forced Bruce Arians Into Retirement Over Relationship With Ben Roethlisberger

Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
Sportscasting

Patrick Mahomes Took Home the NFL MVP and $1.25M, but Suzy Kolber’s 5th-Place Vote Will Warm Your Heart

Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
The Spun

T.J. Watt Has Brutally Honest Admission On George Pickens

Add Pittsburgh Steelers pass rusher T.J. Watt to the list of people who are massive fans of wide receiver George Pickens.  Pickens burst onto the scene this past season as a rookie and excelled in contested catch situations. It felt like every time Mitch Trubisky or Kenny Pickett threw him the ...
PITTSBURGH, PA
atozsports.com

Steelers legend turned down a trade just before his career ended

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Pat McAfee Reacts To Getting Sued By Brett Favre

Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
VikingsTerritory

Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Outsider.com

NFL Fans Roast Kelly Clarkson’s Preposterous Dallas Cowboys Dress at NFL Honors

Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

Peyton Manning Asked If Patrick Mahomes is a Hall of Famer Today

The answer to this question might be obvious. But Peyton Manning did entertain the thought that Patrick Mahomes may have already done enough to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Certainly, winning Sunday’s Super Bowl only improves the chances. So Peyton Manning, you all-knowing quarterback guru, if Patrick Mahomes...
The Spun

Colts Reportedly Eliminated 1 Head Coaching Candidate

The Colts have not yet named a head coach for the 2023 season, but they have reportedly eliminated one candidate from their list.  According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the Colts have informed Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that he's out of the running for the job.  ...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Cowboys QB Cooper Rush to Sign with Kellen’s Chargers?

Kellen Moore’s success in his new job as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers is obviously tied to budding superstar QB Justin Herbert. But maybe we should tie Dallas Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush into the equation as well. Said coming free agent Rush: “I’ve never been...
DALLAS, TX
OnlyHomers

Former NFL Star Dies

The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Paul Martha has died. Martha, who starred on offense, defense, and special teams during his time with the team, reportedly died this past weekend at the age of 80 years old. He was originally drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1964 draft, but then was also drafted by the Buffalo Bills of the AFL in the ninth round. He ended up choosing the Steelers, starring for the team.
PITTSBURGH, PA

