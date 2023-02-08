Read full article on original website
Recently, former Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman, Max Starks accused retired quarterback, Ben Roethlisberger and offensive coordinator at the time, Bruce Arians of constructing a game plan for Super Bowl XLV in order to make the signal-caller MVP of the game. It has caused plenty of speculation about the game and many believe if Pittsburgh was run heavy from the very beginning, would have been victorious. Instead, Roethlisberger's pass attempts almost doubled the team's rushing attempts.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame welcomed nine new members on Thursday night, as the Class of 2023 was announced during the “NFL Honors” show.
The football world has just learned about the death of a Steelers icon this Thursday. According to Pittsburgh anchor Ryan Recker, longtime Steeler Paul Martha has passed away at 80 years old. More than just a Steelers' legend, though, Martha was an unbelievably important figure in ...
Back in December, Kelly Clarkson, 40, revealed that even though she has a busy schedule coaching on The Voice and hosting her own daytime television variety talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, she was selected to be the presenter for the 2023 NFL Hon...
Kansas City Chiefs superstar quarterback Patrick Mahomes is officially your 2022 NFL MVP. The award — Mahomes’ second — put the QB in some elite company among NFL legends. Winning also made the signal-caller a cool $1.25 million. However, ESPN’s Suzy Kolber may have had the best MVP vote on her ballot, recognizing someone who was the MVP of the terrifying Damar Hamlin situation.
University of Miami assistant coach Charlie Strong told ESPN on Thursday that he would not return to the Hurricanes' staff in 2023 after being passed over for the defensive coordinator job.
New Colorado coach Deion Sanders keeps selling the Buffaloes' brand on national platforms, including Thursday's NFL Honors.
The Pittsburgh Steelers have a rich tradition of all-time great players in their franchise. One of the most respected over the last two decades has been Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis who spent 10 seasons in Pittsburgh (1996-2005). There was an interesting nugget that came out about Bettis...
Media personality and former NFL kicker Pat McAfee is currently being sued by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre. McAfee, along with fellow media member Shannon Sharpe and Mississippi Auditor Shad White, are reportedly being sued by Favre for "defamatory allegations" regarding the former star's ...
Dak Prescott was less than thrilled when the Dallas Cowboys moved on from Kellen Moore. Up until this very offseason, Dak Prescott had only known Kellen Moore to be part of the same Dallas Cowboys family. Moore was let go shortly after the latest unmitigated disaster of a Dallas playoff...
Now that J.J. Watt has wrapped up a Hall of Fame career where he played for the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals he can finally be himself. Watt can finally admit he’s a huge Pittsburgh Steelers fan. Watt was on the Pardon My Take podcast in his first interview...
Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
Grammy Award-winning pop artist Kelly Clarkson stole the show with her fashion choice at the 2023 NFL Honors Thursday. Clarkson, the Fort Worth, Texas, native, came to the stage to deliver the opening monologue wearing a Dallas Cowboys-themed dress. The bodice portion of Clarkson’s dress is essentially a long-sleeve jersey of Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb, while the skirt has the last names of every notable Cowboys player from quarterback Dak Prescott to guard Zack Martin.
The answer to this question might be obvious. But Peyton Manning did entertain the thought that Patrick Mahomes may have already done enough to make the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Certainly, winning Sunday’s Super Bowl only improves the chances. So Peyton Manning, you all-knowing quarterback guru, if Patrick Mahomes...
In a continuously churning news day for the Cleveland Browns following the Pro Football Hall of Fame induction of Joe Thomas, it ends with more news as well. Former Browns quarterback Josh McCown has landed his first coaching gig as he has agreed to join the Carolina Panthers. Frank Reich has hired him as the new quarterbacks coach in Carolina.
The Colts have not yet named a head coach for the 2023 season, but they have reportedly eliminated one candidate from their list. According to Michael Silver of Bally Sports, the Colts have informed Giants defensive coordinator Wink Martindale that he's out of the running for the job. ...
Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has done it again. After winning his first AP NFL Most Valuable Player Award back in 2018, Mahomes has now won his second career MVP award at the NFL Honors ceremony. It further adds to his reputation as one of the most accomplished young quarterbacks in the NFL.
Kellen Moore’s success in his new job as the offensive coordinator of the Los Angeles Chargers is obviously tied to budding superstar QB Justin Herbert. But maybe we should tie Dallas Cowboys backup QB Cooper Rush into the equation as well. Said coming free agent Rush: “I’ve never been...
The NFL world is mourning the loss of one of its own this week after it was reported that former Pittsburgh Steelers star Paul Martha has died. Martha, who starred on offense, defense, and special teams during his time with the team, reportedly died this past weekend at the age of 80 years old. He was originally drafted by the Steelers in the first round of the 1964 draft, but then was also drafted by the Buffalo Bills of the AFL in the ninth round. He ended up choosing the Steelers, starring for the team.
