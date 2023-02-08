Read full article on original website
Related
Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl
Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes aims to become first player to win MVP, Super Bowl in same season this century
For the second time in his career, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was voted The Associated Press NFL Most Valuable Player. Now he'll attempt to add two-time Super Bowl winner to his already prestigious resume on Sunday against the Philadelphia Eagles. For Mahomes to become just the seventh player...
NFL
CeeDee Lamb: Cowboys need to surround QB Dak Prescott with weapons to take next step in playoffs
Following a loss to the 49ers in the Divisional Round, Dallas failed to advance to an NFC Championship Game for the 27th straight season, continuing a frustrating trend of Cowboys teams being unable to find success deep in the postseason. Joining the Around The NFL podcast Wednesday, wide receiver CeeDee...
CBS Sports
Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again
Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct
ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
NFL
Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid can bolster legacy by securing second title with Kansas City Chiefs
PHOENIX -- In the few moments that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles shared a stage earlier this week, Andy Reid greeted the handful of Philly players he still knew with bear hugs. There is no shortage of affection for Reid at this Super Bowl. The Eagles' Brandon Graham said he still feels indebted to Reid for drafting him in 2010. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes tried to convince his teammates to wear fake mustaches when they landed here in an homage to Reid. Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles owner who hired and then fired Reid, recalled everything from how impressive Reid was when the Eagles interviewed him for the job to how, when Reid made his first Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs three years ago, Lurie exhorted the coach to finally win the title that eluded him in Philadelphia. Lurie was so thrilled for Reid when Kansas City prevailed that he cried tears of joy that night while Reid celebrated.
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes on potentially winning second MVP: 'It's a team award, really, in a sense'
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. -- Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is one of five finalists to take home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night at NFL Honors. The star signal-caller said Thursday that if he were to win, it would speak to the strength of the team around him. "It's...
NFL
Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII preview - Who has the edge at each position group?
Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down who has the edge at each offensive position group ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair focus on who has the edge at each defensive position group and also, the duo gives their Super Bowl picks. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the recent comments from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on wanting to get rid of the NFL scouting combine.
NFL
With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII
PHOENIX -- Dallas Goedert got a good view of what elite looks like at the tight end position in the last few years. Goedert spent recent offseasons training with some of the league's top players at the position at Tight End University, a skills camp intended for NFLers hosted in Nashville by retired standout Greg Olsen, 49ers tight end George Kittle and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce.
NFL
Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator
DeMeco Ryans has filled one major slot on his new coaching staff with the Houston Texans. The Texans are expected to name Matt Burke as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that there has not been a final...
NFL
Texans interviewing ex-Cardinals HC Kliff Kingsbury for offensive coordinator job
Former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury's Thailand trip was a bit shorter than expected. NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero reports Kingsbury will have an interview with the Texans for their open offensive coordinator position on Friday. The Texans have hired DeMeco Ryans as head coach, and Ryans is expected...
NFL
Josh Jacobs hopes to stay with Raiders long term: 'It's definitely a place that I want to be'
Last offseason, Josh Jacobs did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Raiders, setting up a "prove-it" season with the team in 2022. Jacobs delivered in a contract year, exploding for a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards. He also set career-highs in rushes (340) and yards per attempt (4.9), matched his career-high of 12 TDs and averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game.
NFL
Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year
Nick Bosa's 49ers might have fallen short of Super Bowl LVII, but his efforts did not go unnoticed. Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at NFL Honors. The San Francisco pass rusher dominated the awards voting, receiving 46 first-place votes...
NFL
Austin Ekeler hopes OC Kellen Moore helps Chargers find consistency: 'We've got unfinished business'
Running back Austin Ekeler is intent to build off the Chargers' first playoff berth since 2018, and he hopes to erase the bad taste of Los Angeles' wild-card collapse in the process. After falling to the Jaguars, 31-30, on Super Wild Card Weekend despite at one point holding a 27-0...
NFL
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson named AP NFL Offensive Player of the Year
As a rookie, Justin Jefferson set the post-merger NFL record for receiving yards by a first-year player with 1,400. In Year 2, he came up 16 yards shy of Randy Moss' Vikings single-season receiving record of 1,632. And in his third NFL season, Jefferson smashed that mark -- by nearly 200 yards.
NFL
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes wins second AP NFL Most Valuable Player award
A record-breaking season has landed Patrick Mahomes another prestigious honor: The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player. Mahomes was named the 2022 AP NFL MVP on Thursday night at NFL Honors in Phoenix. The Kansas City Chiefs quarterback won the award in a landslide, claiming 48 of 50 first-place...
NFL
Former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans named AP NFL Assistant Coach of the Year
San Francisco's defense was tops in the NFL in 2022, ranking first in both points and yards allowed for the first time in franchise history. That 49ers' reign of terror on opposing offenses resulted in defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans being named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Assistant Coach of the Year at Thursday's NFL Honors in Phoenix.
NFL
Super Bowl LVII's Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts chasing greatness while honoring past Black QBs
You can't have a Super Bowl without hearing that someone has something to prove, even if that someone ranks as one of the most accomplished players in NFL history. In February 2005, for instance, quarterback Tom Brady sat next to safety Rodney Harrison as the Patriots' team bus made its way to practice for Super Bowl XXXIX. The bus was largely quiet, but over the hum of the oversized tires against the road, Brady softly yet sternly reflected on how six quarterbacks and 198 players were drafted ahead of him in 2000.
NFL
Colts LB Shaquille Leonard endorses 'great coach' Jeff Saturday: 'I hate that he gets a lot of hate'
Jeff Saturday has a significant supporter in the Colts locker room. Although the former ESPN analyst-turned interim coach went 1-7 with Indianapolis after replacing Frank Reich in a shock midseason hiring, star linebacker Shaquille Leonard is singing his praises as the team's head coaching search continues. "Jeff is a great...
NFL
NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 11
NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 9-8-0 COACHING INTERVIEWS. Tom Donatell, Chargers assistant, has been requested to interview for Miami's secondary coach...
Comments / 0