PHOENIX -- In the few moments that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles shared a stage earlier this week, Andy Reid greeted the handful of Philly players he still knew with bear hugs. There is no shortage of affection for Reid at this Super Bowl. The Eagles' Brandon Graham said he still feels indebted to Reid for drafting him in 2010. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes tried to convince his teammates to wear fake mustaches when they landed here in an homage to Reid. Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles owner who hired and then fired Reid, recalled everything from how impressive Reid was when the Eagles interviewed him for the job to how, when Reid made his first Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs three years ago, Lurie exhorted the coach to finally win the title that eluded him in Philadelphia. Lurie was so thrilled for Reid when Kansas City prevailed that he cried tears of joy that night while Reid celebrated.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 15 HOURS AGO