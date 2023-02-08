ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Erin Andrews Sends Stern Warning to FOX Broadcast Booth for Super Bowl

Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will be on the call for FOX‘s broadcast of Super Bowl LVII between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs Sunday. It will be the pair’s first Super Bowl call, replacing the familiar voices of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. Buck and Aikman departed for ESPN last year after two decades together at FOX. While Burkhardt and Olsen have been praised for their work this season, calling the Super Bowl, which is expected to draw over 100 million viewers, is a different animal.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Tom Brady drops clues that suggest he might come out of retirement again

Tom Brady is the greatest quarterback of all time. It's not up for debate. He's retired now ... again. But suggesting he's 100 percent done with his legendary NFL career is silly, especially when he came out of retirement less than a year ago, in March 2022. We're more than...
Larry E Lambert

Michael Irvin Faces another Allegation of Misconduct

ESPN has pulled Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl coverage. This comes after an allegation of misconduct on the part on Irvin towards a woman. Irvin has told multiple sources that the encounter was brief and mostly non-physical. Irvin further said he was baffled by allegation. "The "Dallas Morning News" reports that Glendale police have not received a complaint involving Irvin. Irvin's history, however, may be hurting him.
NFL

Super Bowl LVII: Andy Reid can bolster legacy by securing second title with Kansas City Chiefs

PHOENIX -- In the few moments that the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles shared a stage earlier this week, Andy Reid greeted the handful of Philly players he still knew with bear hugs. There is no shortage of affection for Reid at this Super Bowl. The Eagles' Brandon Graham said he still feels indebted to Reid for drafting him in 2010. The Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes tried to convince his teammates to wear fake mustaches when they landed here in an homage to Reid. Jeffrey Lurie, the Eagles owner who hired and then fired Reid, recalled everything from how impressive Reid was when the Eagles interviewed him for the job to how, when Reid made his first Super Bowl appearance with the Chiefs three years ago, Lurie exhorted the coach to finally win the title that eluded him in Philadelphia. Lurie was so thrilled for Reid when Kansas City prevailed that he cried tears of joy that night while Reid celebrated.
KANSAS CITY, MO
NFL

Move the Sticks: Super Bowl LVII preview - Who has the edge at each position group?

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. To start off, the guys break down who has the edge at each offensive position group ahead of Super Bowl LVII between the Chiefs and Eagles. Next, the pair focus on who has the edge at each defensive position group and also, the duo gives their Super Bowl picks. To wrap up the show, the guys react to the recent comments from NFLPA executive director DeMaurice Smith on wanting to get rid of the NFL scouting combine.
NFL

With standard-setter Travis Kelce on other sideline, Dallas Goedert aims to make key impact for Eagles in Super Bowl LVII

PHOENIX -- Dallas Goedert got a good view of what elite looks like at the tight end position in the last few years. Goedert spent recent offseasons training with some of the league's top players at the position at Tight End University, a skills camp intended for NFLers hosted in Nashville by retired standout Greg Olsen, 49ers tight end George Kittle and the Chiefs' Travis Kelce.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NFL

Texans expected to hire Matt Burke as defensive coordinator

DeMeco Ryans has filled one major slot on his new coaching staff with the Houston Texans. The Texans are expected to name Matt Burke as defensive coordinator, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Friday, per a source. NFL Network Insider Mike Garafolo reports that there has not been a final...
HOUSTON, TX
NFL

Josh Jacobs hopes to stay with Raiders long term: 'It's definitely a place that I want to be'

Last offseason, Josh Jacobs did not have his fifth-year option picked up by the Raiders, setting up a "prove-it" season with the team in 2022. Jacobs delivered in a contract year, exploding for a league-leading 1,653 rushing yards. He also set career-highs in rushes (340) and yards per attempt (4.9), matched his career-high of 12 TDs and averaged 97.2 rushing yards per game.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NFL

Niners DE Nick Bosa named AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year

Nick Bosa's 49ers might have fallen short of Super Bowl LVII, but his efforts did not go unnoticed. Bosa was named The Associated Press 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year on Thursday night at NFL Honors. The San Francisco pass rusher dominated the awards voting, receiving 46 first-place votes...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NFL

Super Bowl LVII's Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts chasing greatness while honoring past Black QBs

You can't have a Super Bowl without hearing that someone has something to prove, even if that someone ranks as one of the most accomplished players in NFL history. In February 2005, for instance, quarterback Tom Brady sat next to safety Rodney Harrison as the Patriots' team bus made its way to practice for Super Bowl XXXIX. The bus was largely quiet, but over the hum of the oversized tires against the road, Brady softly yet sternly reflected on how six quarterbacks and 198 players were drafted ahead of him in 2000.
ALABAMA STATE
NFL

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Saturday, Feb. 11

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown. (NOTE: Teams listed in alphabetical order.) 2022 · 9-8-0 COACHING INTERVIEWS. Tom Donatell, Chargers assistant, has been requested to interview for Miami's secondary coach...

Comments / 0

Community Policy